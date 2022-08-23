ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrestlinginc.com

Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping

New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio. After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.
CLEVELAND, OH
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV

Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
WWE
Fightful

Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon

Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut

The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
WWE
ComicBook

Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Unifies the AEW World Championships

Jon Moxley became the unified AEW World Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating CM Punk in a matter of minutes. Punk showed early on that he was favoring his surgically-repaired foot after nailing Moxley with a kick, which Mox used to his advantage as he hit back-to-back Paradigm Shifts. Moxley then celebrated with both championships in the crowd as Punk had to be helped to the back by the medical staff.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Reacts To Idea Of Him Returning To WWE To Wrestle Two Top Stars

Chris Jericho is seemingly uninterested in wrestling Kevin Owens and AJ Styles if and when he returns to WWE down the road. While responding to a fan, who expressed excitement at Jericho potentially wrestling the two veteran Superstars, Jericho wrote on Twitter: "They've already happened....multiple times." Jericho had wrestled Styles...
WWE
Fightful

Amazing Red Recalls The Origin Of The Canadian Destroyer

Amazing Red looks back on the creation of the Canadian Destroyer. Red's high-flying offense changed the game in the 2000s. Since then, many wrestlers have borrowed from the former TNA star's arsenal. Among other maneuvers, the Canadian Destroyer has become a commonplace move. Red recently participated in ‘Ask Me Anything’...
WWE
Fightful

CM Punk Footage Following Loss To Jon Moxley To Air On 8/26 AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage (8/26) ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes. AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: House Of Black vs. Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & ???) TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Ryan Nemeth. Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara vs. Ruby Soho & Ortiz. TBS Champion Jade...
WWE
Fightful

Bruce Prichard Comments On WWE Changes, Says He Never Wrote An Episode Of NXT

Bruce Prichard returned to his Something To Wrestle With podcast and spoke on what's been happening in the world of WWE. Since June, Something To Wrestle With has been airing Megasodes as Prichard underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff. After his surgery, major changes happened in the world of WWE as the Board launched an investigation into Vince McMahon over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money, Vince retired as CEO, John Laurinaitis was fired, and Triple H assumed creative duties and the role of head of talent relations.
WWE
Fightful

InDex Reunites On 8/23 WWE NXT 2.0 Only For Dexter Lumis To Say Goodbye And Be Arrested

'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all. Indi Hartwell has had a rough 2022. where she was once happily in love with Dexter Lumis and a part of a family known as The Way, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae departed WWE in order to start a real family, Theory was moved up to Monday Night Raw, and Dexter Lumis would be released following WrestleMania 38 weekend.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

