Bobby Fish Doesn't Believe It Will Be Long Before Adam Cole And Kyle O'Reilly Are Healthy
AEW is set to crown its first Trios Champions at AEW All Out when the Trios tournament concludes. One trio noticeably absent from the tournament is Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish. After turning on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, Cole, O'Reilly and Fish haven't been on television.
Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio. After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
Identity Revealed Of Man Who Went After AJ Styles On 8/22 WWE Raw
On Monday's WWE Raw, Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz during his tag team bout where he teamed with Ciampa against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley. Before Lumis got his hands on The Miz, another man dressed in black went after AJ Styles before he was hauled away by security. Corey...
Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect
John Cena names his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. The post John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ComicBook
Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Unifies the AEW World Championships
Jon Moxley became the unified AEW World Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating CM Punk in a matter of minutes. Punk showed early on that he was favoring his surgically-repaired foot after nailing Moxley with a kick, which Mox used to his advantage as he hit back-to-back Paradigm Shifts. Moxley then celebrated with both championships in the crowd as Punk had to be helped to the back by the medical staff.
Chris Jericho Reacts To Idea Of Him Returning To WWE To Wrestle Two Top Stars
Chris Jericho is seemingly uninterested in wrestling Kevin Owens and AJ Styles if and when he returns to WWE down the road. While responding to a fan, who expressed excitement at Jericho potentially wrestling the two veteran Superstars, Jericho wrote on Twitter: "They've already happened....multiple times." Jericho had wrestled Styles...
Amazing Red Recalls The Origin Of The Canadian Destroyer
Amazing Red looks back on the creation of the Canadian Destroyer. Red's high-flying offense changed the game in the 2000s. Since then, many wrestlers have borrowed from the former TNA star's arsenal. Among other maneuvers, the Canadian Destroyer has become a commonplace move. Red recently participated in ‘Ask Me Anything’...
CM Punk Footage Following Loss To Jon Moxley To Air On 8/26 AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage (8/26) ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes. AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: House Of Black vs. Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & ???) TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Ryan Nemeth. Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara vs. Ruby Soho & Ortiz. TBS Champion Jade...
Matt Hardy Talks Scrapped World Title Program, Details On Tonight's IMPACT, NJPW On AXS | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, August 25, 2022. - In a newly-released clip from Episode 33 of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy tells Jon Alba about his canceled WWE World Heavyweight Championship feud with Mr. Kennedy. - UpUpDownDown: Battle of the Brands 2K22: "This...
Bruce Prichard Comments On WWE Changes, Says He Never Wrote An Episode Of NXT
Bruce Prichard returned to his Something To Wrestle With podcast and spoke on what's been happening in the world of WWE. Since June, Something To Wrestle With has been airing Megasodes as Prichard underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff. After his surgery, major changes happened in the world of WWE as the Board launched an investigation into Vince McMahon over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money, Vince retired as CEO, John Laurinaitis was fired, and Triple H assumed creative duties and the role of head of talent relations.
Moxley vs. Punk! AEW Dynamite 8/24/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Alex Pawowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for August 24, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee and FOUR MONTHS FREE!!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great...
Dakota Kai Says She Was Told About WWE SummerSlam Plans The Day Before
Dakota Kai was released by WWE on April 29, 2022 after being with the company since 2015. Kai remained a free agent before making a surprising return at WWE SummerSlam alongside Bayley & IYO. Speaking to Today FM, Kai revealed when she found out about her SummerSlam plans. "I literally...
InDex Reunites On 8/23 WWE NXT 2.0 Only For Dexter Lumis To Say Goodbye And Be Arrested
'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all. Indi Hartwell has had a rough 2022. where she was once happily in love with Dexter Lumis and a part of a family known as The Way, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae departed WWE in order to start a real family, Theory was moved up to Monday Night Raw, and Dexter Lumis would be released following WrestleMania 38 weekend.
Rob Van Dam Discusses How He Has Having A 'Rejuvenation', Recalls Working With Pro Wrestling NOAH
More than three decades after his in-ring debut, Rob Van Dam is still having fun. The former world champion continues to compete around the world for various companies. In October, he is set to perform at One Pro Wrestling's A New Twist of Fate. In an interview with Steve Fall...
Nick Aldis On Getting Replaced By Tyrus At NWA 74: I Couldn't Understand The Vague Justification
Nick Aldis couldn't understand Billy Corgan's reasoning for pulling him from the main event of NWA 74. Aldis was scheduled to challenge Trevor Murdoch for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship; he won the Race to the Chase tournament to earn a shot at the gold. But Corgan, the NWA president, subsequently took him out of the match and replaced him with Tyrus.
Billy Corgan: I Had Zero Hesitation When Bringing In Matt Cardona, He 147% Fits Into The Equation
Billy Corgan talks about Matt Cardona. Wrestling promoters around the world lost a valuable asset when notorious Fightful-hater Matt Cardona suffered a bicep injury. Before his injury occurred, Cardona was on a legendary run on the independent scene and was becoming one of the most booked wrestlers in the world.
Eddie Kingston: In A Dream World, Me And Jun Akiyama Have The Opening Match At AEW Grand Slam
Throughout his entire career, Eddie Kingston has paid tribute to a multitude of his favorite wrestlers through the way he presents himself in the ring, on a microphone, and out of the ring. In recent months, Kingston has talked about how fighting Jun Akiyama would be the highlight of his career.
