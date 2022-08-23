Read full article on original website
Sha’Carri Richardson Outruns Double Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah In Switzerland
Sprinting in cool, wet conditions, Sha’Carri Richardson defeated double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah by a hair Tuesday in the Women’s 100m at the Luzern World Athletics Continental Tour-Silver Meet in Switzerland. According to Sports Max, the 22-year-old Richardson ran a blazing 11.29 seconds, just a whopping one-hundredth of...
Another Famous Athlete Will Go To Moscow For Brittney Griner & Former Gov. Bill Richardson Updates Chris Cuomo On Situation
Nevada Boxing Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. says he’s willing to personally get involved in the Brittney Griner case and will talk to President Putin himself to get the WNBA star back home. “If I go there, if this doesn’t work, I will go to Mr. Putin myself,”...
‘It’s Just A Theory’: Shaquille O’Neal Raises Doubts, Continues to Push Flat Earth Theory
Shaquille O’Neal’s flat Earth theories of 2017 have recently re-emerged, and he’s standing by them. During a flight to Australia, the Laker legend was certain that he “didn’t tip over” or “go upside down,” which he claims solidifies his belief that the Earth is perhaps not round.
Serena Williams reveals Tiger Woods was behind her return to tennis
Serena Williams hailed the influence of Tiger Woods after the golfing great persuaded her to return to the court and then cheered her on to victory over second seed Anett Kontaveit at the US Open.This was a sparkling performance from the diamond-clad veteran, who produced her best tennis since reaching the Australian Open semi-finals last January to win 7-6 (4) 2-6 6-2 and reach the third round.The dream ending – a record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title in her final tournament – is still a long way away, but this display showed that it might just be a possibility.Williams...
