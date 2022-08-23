ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

S.C. Lottery launches custom Clemson, Carolina scratch-offs

By Sophie Brams
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- College rivalries are not just for sports anymore.

The South Carolina Education Lottery has teamed up with Clemson University and the University of South Carolina to create custom scratch-offs honoring the longstanding Palmetto State rivalry.

Gamecocks fans and Tigers fans can show their allegiance by purchasing a $5 scratch-off and may not only win bragging rights but also up to $200,000.

Cash is not the only prize on the line, though.

Fans can enter winning and non-winning Carolina Jackpot and Clemson Jackpot tickets into the Rival Play Second-Change Promotion for a chance to win up to $15,000 or a season ticket package. Four ticket packages are available for each school.

Lottery officials said six cash prize winners will be chosen to scratch an oversized ticket at either a Carolina or Clemson football, basketball, or baseball game to find out how much they’ve won. The first two reveals are set for the Tennessee vs. South Carolina football game on Nov. 19 and the South Carolina vs. Clemson football game on Nov. 26.

Ticket sales are expected to generate an additional $4 million for the South Carolina Education Lottery fund.

Overall odds to win the top prize for both scratch-offs are 1 in 720,000.

Carolina Jackpot and Clemson Jackpot tickets are on sale at most grocery stores and convenience stores in the state.

WSPA 7News

$200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road. All five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing matched resulting in the top prize of $100,000. The ticket holder “powered […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ex-Clemson baseball coach Lee embracing role as SC assistant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Monte Lee, born about a half hour from South Carolina, learned long ago the importance of the Gamecocks’ fierce rivalry with Clemson. Now, Lee walks a seldom-traveled path as Clemson’s ex-baseball coach who’s joined South Carolina’s dugout as that team’s new associate head coach and recruiting coordinator less than three months […]
CLEMSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

