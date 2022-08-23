ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employees of 24 Pennsylvania nursing homes send strike notice

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania have sent out a notice that they intend to strike.

The President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Healthcare Association, Zack Shamberg, tells the NewsRadio KDKA morning show that he's hopeful there will be a resolution in the next ten days.

“We are very proud to have worked with the unions over the last few months,” Shamberg said. “We’re hopeful that providers and the unions can achieve that same success and find common ground.”

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf was asked by the KDKA Morning Show if he would have fought to allocate more funding during the state budget process.

“I’m sorry that this has happened,” Wolf told KDKA Radio. “The general assembly and I thought we were putting in the money we needed to give the industry the capacity to do all the right things for the patients, for the workers, for everybody.”

The SEIU says the strike comes following allegations of unfair labor practices.

That list of facilities that intend to strike includes: The Grove at New Castle, The Grove at Washington, Beaver Valley Healthcare & Rehab, and Clarion Health & Rehab, and many more.

If nothing changes and the two sides don't come to an agreement, the strikes will begin on September 2.

