kingfish420
2d ago

those three didn't look like they could even take care of themselves, never mind their bedridden mother 🤔🙄 didn't the hospitals or anybody even catch on to that by even looking at these guys I can imagine even talking to them and checking out there mentality. something's wrong with the system

Kelly Hill
1d ago

Hospice visits are done once a week. Please NAME this company. They are also responsible. At the very first sign of neglect, APS and Police should have been called so she could be removed from the home. If a competent Nurse was visiting weekly, this should have been done months ago. The Nurse and company are also responsible for this Neglect.

JeriTellsTheTruth
2d ago

they don't look all there .. I mean just looking at them I can tell there's something wrong with the males at least .. I'm not saying they are not wrong but maybe the state should of done better at caregivers for the lady...

TheDailyBeast

Cop Fired for Punching Pregnant Woman in Head Is Back on the Job

A San Antonio cop fired in 2019 after dashcam footage showed her punch a handcuffed pregnant woman in the head at least seven times, reportedly has her job back. Officer Elizabeth Montoya returned to the force on Wednesday, according to KSAT, which reported that Montoya, an eight-year veteran at the time of her dismissal, was reinstated by a third-party arbitrator. At a hearing in March, Montoya testified the blows were “compliance strikes” to get Kimberly Esparza, who was then six months pregnant, “to stop kicking me and to follow my instructions.” Montoya had stopped Esparza to search her for drugs, according to KSAT. San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia said in a statement that local officials were “disappointed with the arbitrator’s decision,” and that the city “clearly established” that Montoya’s “conduct was not in keeping with the standards established by SAPD.”Read it at KSAT
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Mother dies after being found in 'deplorable' conditions; 3 arrested

SAN ANTONIO — A 57-year-old woman found in "deplorable" conditions due to neglect has passed away, officials said Monday. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar held a news briefing on Monday afternoon to provide more details on the incident. He said this is "certainly a heartbreaking situation" and said he is not opposed to authorities "trying to up the bond" on the suspects. Right now, each suspect is facing an $85,000 bond.
foxsanantonio.com

Postal worker dies after being attacked by five dogs

A Florida postal carrier is dead after being attacked by five dogs over the weekend. Authorities say the dogs attacked Pamela Jane Rock after her vehicle broke down in Putnam County. Neighbors, including one with a firearm, heard the 61-year-old postal worker's screams and came to her aid. According to...
KENS 5

Bandera County authorities identify found remains as local father missing since July

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities identified remains discovered last week as belonging to Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old man who went missing in July. Matt King, chief deputy of the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the information to KENS 5 following an autopsy conducted in Lockhart. The body was discovered by a passerby last week, sending tremors of unease through a small-town community where residents say they've noticed an uptick in crime and missing people.
News Channel 25

Texas woman imprisoned for fraud, accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands

SAN ANTONIO — A bookkeeper for a nonprofit in San Antonio was sentenced to 33 months in prison for financial and tax fraud earlier this month. Authorities reported 60-year-old Alicia Henderson stole nearly $300,000 to be deposited in her personal bank account through forged and fraudulent checks from July 2014 to November 2017. Henderson served as the office manager and bookkeeper for a nonprofit corporation that served the city's downtown public improvement district.
KSAT 12

WATCH: Man pulls gun on woman in road rage incident on I-10

SAN ANTONIO – Another road rage incident occurred in San Antonio on July 14 and police are hoping you can help identify the suspect. According to San Antonio police, the victim entered I-10 East just before I-37 and accidentally cut off the suspect’s vehicle when she was merging onto the highway.
KSAT 12

Car salesman accused of stealing identity from customer, buying vehicles with their credit information

SAN ANTONIO – A man who worked at a car dealership in San Antonio is accused of stealing personal and financial information from a customer and using it to buy two vehicles. Records show that Etni Gidalti Carrizales, 27, was arrested on four counts of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information < five items, one count of theft between $30,000 and $150,000, and one count of false statement to obtain property or credit.
