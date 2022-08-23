those three didn't look like they could even take care of themselves, never mind their bedridden mother 🤔🙄 didn't the hospitals or anybody even catch on to that by even looking at these guys I can imagine even talking to them and checking out there mentality. something's wrong with the system
Hospice visits are done once a week. Please NAME this company. They are also responsible. At the very first sign of neglect, APS and Police should have been called so she could be removed from the home. If a competent Nurse was visiting weekly, this should have been done months ago. The Nurse and company are also responsible for this Neglect.
they don't look all there .. I mean just looking at them I can tell there's something wrong with the males at least .. I'm not saying they are not wrong but maybe the state should of done better at caregivers for the lady...
Comments / 62