Louisville, KY

Brenda Hapner
3d ago

Good! It’s about time! Poor Breonna and her boyfriend were asleep and not causing any problems when she was killed. She should be alive today, continuing her career, her life, her family, friends and the career that she enjoyed……if it hadn’t been for a fraudulent no-knock search warrant that these people lied about. All the money and the officer’s admissions won’t bring her back nor will her families, boyfriend, friends a co-workers lives ever be the same. 😢💔🙏😡😡😡😡

John Chandler
3d ago

Terminated how about place in prison for being the master mind of planning a murder

