Brenda Hapner
3d ago
Good! It’s about time! Poor Breonna and her boyfriend were asleep and not causing any problems when she was killed. She should be alive today, continuing her career, her life, her family, friends and the career that she enjoyed……if it hadn’t been for a fraudulent no-knock search warrant that these people lied about. All the money and the officer’s admissions won’t bring her back nor will her families, boyfriend, friends a co-workers lives ever be the same. 😢💔🙏😡😡😡😡
John Chandler
3d ago
Terminated how about place in prison for being the master mind of planning a murder
'The FBI is ready'; Sherry Ballard believes charges could come soon in Crystal Rogers' case
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The FBI has been working in Bardstown for more than two years, but one search in August of 2021 seemed to bring the most promise. Now, one year later, Crystal Rogers' mom said she believes "justice is coming." "I know they're in the last steps," Ballard...
Wave 3
FULL VIDEO: Corrections officer fired for offensive video mentioning LMPD, Breonna Taylor
Being Prepared for a Disaster | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes Nikki Saliday from the American Red Cross to learn ALL about being prepared for natural disasters. Family of Tyree Smith files lawsuit against JCPS officials following bus...
WLKY.com
'This is just the beginning': Breonna Taylor's boyfriend reacts to Goodlett plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has released a video statement saying that former LMPD officer Kelly Goodlett's plea proves his constitutional rights were violated. "I've waited almost two-and-a-half years for today," Walker said in a video. "For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility...
wdrb.com
'This is just the beginning' | Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, reacts to guilty plea of former LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is responding to the guilty plea of a former Louisville Metro Police officer, the first in relation to her death. "I've waited almost two and a half years for today," Kenneth Walker said in a video on Thursday. "For the first time, a member of LMPD took responsibility for what happened that night. Not only did detective Goodlett plead guilty, but she admitted she did not act alone."
'The video is beyond disturbing'; LMDC 'disgusted' by video, fires officer
Editor's note: The above video might be distressing to some. A Louisville Metro Corrections officer has been fired after he posted a video with what the department called "disparaging comments" about Louisville Metro Police and Breonna Taylor. The video shows former Corrections officer Turhan Knight at the Kentucky State Fair...
Louisville woman indicted for allegedly sending threatening mail to neighbors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman accused of harassing a family in her neighborhood has been indicted by a federal grand jury for mailing threatening letters to her neighbors. According to court documents and statements made in court on Tuesday, Suzanne Craft, 54, sent multiple "threatening communications" via the...
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Old Louisville drug house across the street from a senior living center seems to be thriving, all while there appears to be no help from the police. Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard pressed to...
Metro Corrections officer fired after disparaging comments about LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Corrections officer was fired after he was caught on video making disparaging remarks about Louisville Metro Police Department. The LMDC officer that was fired was Turhan Knight. Knight has been with LMDC since 2018. You can watch the full video (credited to an...
Louisville activists call Goodlett plea deal 'a drop in the bucket' toward justice for Breonna Taylor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After more than two years of demanding justice following the death of Breonna Taylor, local activists say former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Kelly Goodlett's guilty plea is a step in the right direction. On Tuesday, Goodlett pleaded guilty to two federal crimes. Under the plea...
After hit-and-run kills off-duty officer, department and suspect's mother speak out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville police officer was arraigned Wednesday morning. Ashley Catlett, 27, faced a judge for the charges against her that include leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Early Tuesday morning, police said Catlett hit...
Woman arrested, charged in hit-and-run death of Shelbyville Police officer
The woman accused of hitting and killing a Shelbyville Police officer while driving near Okolona early Tuesday has been arrested. Ashley Catlett, 28, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Officer Thomas Elmore was on a motorcycle when Louisville Metro police say...
Family of 16-year-old killed at bus stop suing JCPS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed at a bus stop last September is suing Jefferson County Public Schools. Tyree Smith was shot while waiting at his bus stop at West Chestnut and Dr. W.J. Hodge streets. Another boy and girl were also wounded.
Man killed in Portland shooting identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot and killed in Portland last Friday night has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. They said the man was 52-year-old Mario Anderson. Just after 10 p.m. last Friday, Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a shooting...
LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash on Dixie Highway, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pleasure Ridge Park on Thursday afternoon. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said an on-duty officer was responding with lights and siren to a service call on a fight in progress around 4:30 p.m. The officer, who was traveling on Greenwood Road, was hit when a civilian vehicle traveling on Dixie Highway didn't yield.
LMDC inmate sent to hospital after suicide attempt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Louisville Metro Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate is in critical condition following a suicide attempt on Monday afternoon. Metro Corrections officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide around 3 p.m. on Monday and immediately began life-saving efforts, according to LMDC. Corrections medical staff...
JCPS investigating after students, staff pepper-sprayed during fight at Western HS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple students and staff members were evaluated at Western High School after being injured with pepper-spray during a fight on Thursday afternoon. According to a letter from Western HS Principal Michael Kelly, two students began fighting in the hallway around lunchtime. One of the students pulled out a can of pepper spray and began spraying the other student.
Video Captures Thieves Stealing Louisville (OH) Fire Hydrant
You might think no one would have any interest in stealing a fire hydrant. But you’d be wrong. Police in Louisville are looking for two people who made off with a fire hydrant early in August in the 1300 Block of Baier Avenue, WKBN reports. The hydrant had been...
Pepper spray fight breaks out at Western High School, prompting investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two students are being disciplined after a pepper spray fight broke out at Western High School on Thursday. Western principal Michael Kelly sent a letter to parents today that said two students began fighting in the hallway around lunchtime. Kelly said that one of the students had a can of pepper spray and started spraying the other.
Customs agents seize fake jewelry worth $3.5M in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville intercepted a shipment of counterfeit earrings Aug. 17 that would have been worth an estimated $3.51 million had they been genuine. According to a news release, investigators discovered more than 1,000 pairs of hoop earrings, bearing Louis Vuitton,...
14-year-old left with broken jaw after being jumped at Hardin County skating rink
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old teen was left with bruises and a broken jaw after he was physically assaulted at a skating rink on Aug. 20. The teen said he and his family have had countless memories of coming to Hardin County Skateland to have fun. He wants to share what happened the night he was assaulted in hopes of saving someone else.
