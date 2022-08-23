Former NFL Player ‘Going to Step Aside’ From ‘Thursday Night Football’ After Brother’s Arrest For Youth Coach’s Murder

Read full article on original website
Former LSU Coach Escorted Out of Mississippi High School Football Game after Bloody Brawl
Video of the former LSU Tigers strength coach shows him shouting back and forth with another man and eventually, exchanging blows.
Ben Johnson: D'Andre Swift Is 'an Explosive Playmaker'
Read more on Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's thoughts on D'Andre Swift.
NFL senior advisor believes Deshaun Watson is ‘playing us’, calls out lack of accountability
The National Football League settled on an 11-game suspension with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to avoid a lengthy legal
