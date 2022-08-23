ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown bar employee accused of poisoning co-worker

By Kdka News Staff
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) An employee at a Downtown Pittsburgh bar is accused of poisoning a co-worker.

The suspect is accused of putting a cleaning product in his co-worker's drink.

Gregory Evans is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges in the incident at Redbeard's Bar and Grill.

The criminal complaint says the co-worker smelled and tasted something odd in his drink on August 7th.

He spit it out and later said his lips were burning after leaving work.

The bar manager reviewed security video and saw Evans pouring heavy duty degreaser into the co-worker's cup.

