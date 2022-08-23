Read full article on original website
University at Buffalo Reporter
Faculty, staff have new dining option with opening of University Club
The University Club, a new dining option for faculty and staff located at 202 Norton Hall above the One World Café, opened for business on Wednesday. The dining room has seating capacity for 60 people and is serving a buffet-style lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The evolution of mucus: How did we get all this slime?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — From the slime coating slugs to the saliva in our mouths, many slippery bodily fluids contain mucus. So how did this marvel of biology evolve?. In mammals, the answer is many times, and often in a surprising way, according to a new study on proteins called mucins. These molecules have a variety of functions, but as a family, they are known as components of mucus, where they contribute to the substance's gooey consistency.
