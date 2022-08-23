Read full article on original website
WSFA
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
wbrc.com
Hale County prepares for massive one-of-a-kind tornado exercise
HALE COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC) - Emergency Management Agency Officials in Hale County are putting the final touches on an exercise to simulate a major tornado and disaster in Hale County. People who live in Hale County know what the real thing is like, after a deadly storm passed through earlier...
alabamawx.com
Flash Flood Warning for Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Tallapoosa Co. Until 4 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. South Central Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama…. Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Alabama…. Northern Montgomery County in south central Alabama…. Western Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1207 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated...
wbrc.com
Rebuilding in Sawyerville 6 months after EF-2 tornado
HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jimmie Green gazed at his new home with a profound sense of gratitude, humility and a deep awareness of what could’ve happened. To a certain degree, Green has to laugh a little to keep from crying. Green was on the road, out-of-town on business when the storm struck on February 3, 2022, just weeks before he turned 48.
WSFA
1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of East South Boulevard Service Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victims. Police said Damarion...
WSFA
750 customers without power in Montgomery, Alabama Power says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says some of its customers in the Montgomery area are currently without power. According to Alabama Power, the power outage happened around noon after a tree fell in the Cloverdale neighborhood. About 750 customers have been affected by the outage. Power crews are on...
WSFA
Second arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made another arrest in connection to a homicide investigation. Police say 34-year-old John Hollon III, of Prattville, was taken into custody Thursday by the United States Marshals Task Force and charged with murder. Authorities identified Hollon as a suspect in the August 7 shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery.
WSFA
Another Alabama auto parts maker sued over child labor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Labor has filed suit against an Alabama auto parts manufacturer over alleged child labor practices, according to court documents filed Monday. The documents allege that Alexander City-based SL Alabama LLC., is violating provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 “by...
WSFA
Sheriff: Man found dead under RV in Georgiana Saturday
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was found dead in Georgiana Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed. According to Sheriff Danny Bond, deputies were called to an RV on Morgan Street in Georgiana after a report that someone had been found dead. When deputies arrived, they found a man under the front of the motor home.
WSFA
City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state. Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building. If you’ve lived...
WSFA
Man charged in arson of Montgomery apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue has charged a man following the arson at an apartment complex. According to Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, Darius Browney Gunn, 25, is charged with arson first degree. The fire happened Tuesday around 5 a.m. in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive, according to...
alabamanews.net
Rivalries Highlight Friday Night Football in Dallas Co.
It’s going to be a big night of high school football in Dallas County on Friday. All four high schools in the county will be in action — in two intra-county match-ups. The Keith High School Bears — will host the Hornets of Dallas County High School — in Orrville. And J.V. Caldwell Stadium is sure to be rocking.
WSFA
2 including teen charged in weekend homicide investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A teen and another man have been charged with murder in a weekend homicide investigation. According to Montgomery police, Kendarius Streeter, 16, and Ja’Kaleb Spell, 20, both of Montgomery, are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Gabriel Willis. On Sunday, police were...
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police investigating felony theft
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a felony theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook investigators released photos of an unknown suspect wanted for a felony theft of property. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., an unknown male entered Walmart located at 145 Kelley Boulevard in Millbrook. Once inside, the suspect stole an iPhone 13 Max from a display in the electronics department and left the business. The iPhone was valued at $799. This subject is wanted for theft of property in the third degree.
Courthouse News Service
Feds accuse Alabama auto parts maker of using child labor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CN) — The U.S. Department of Labor filed a complaint against an Alabama automotive parts manufacturer Monday, alleging the facility employed “oppressive child labor” in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act since at least last November. According to its website, some 650 employees of...
WSFA
Man, 23, killed in weekend Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a homicide investigation is underway following an overnight shooting that happened over the weekend. Police say a gunshot victim was found in the 400 block of Eastdale Road South at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Gabriel Willis, 23, of Montgomery.
selmasun.com
City retirees to receive one-time bonus, Fire Department to get new extrication tools
Retired Selma employees will get a one-time bonus for their years of service, but first the Selma City Council has to figure out where the funds to cover the bonus will come from. The Alabama Legislature passed a bill in the last session allowing governing bodies in Alabama to give...
Wetumpka Herald
Suspect wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card now in custody
The Prattville Police Department is no longer searching for a suspect involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card after Gregory Waites was taken into custody last week. The Prattville Police Department was investigating the fraudulent use of a credit card and was seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released photos of the then unknown suspect wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card Monday, Aug. 15.
WSFA
MPD: Motorist fleeing officers strikes occupied vehicle, home
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a motorist hit an occupied vehicle and building while fleeing officers Monday night. Capt. Saba Coleman said officers tried to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop in the area of Highland Avenue and Ann Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. She said the driver refused to stop, leading police in a pursuit.
Auburn transfer hoping to make noise for Alabama State in MEAC/SWAC Challenge
After spending a year at Auburn, former four-star Dematrius Davis is getting a fresh start at Alabama State which kicks off in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. The post Auburn transfer hoping to make noise for Alabama State in MEAC/SWAC Challenge appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
