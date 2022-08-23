Effective: 2022-08-26 04:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Warren Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Hamilton, northwestern Warren and northwestern Fulton Counties through 515 AM EDT At 435 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Eighth Lake Campground to 9 miles west of Lake Pleasant to 8 miles north of Stratford. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Indian Lake, Speculator, Lake Pleasant, Wells, Lake Durant Campground, Lewey Lake Campground, Sacandaga Campground, Moffitt Beach Campground, Oregon, Gilmantown, Girards Sugarbush, Perkins Clearing, Clockmill Corners, Edwards Hill, Blackbridge, Whitehouse, North River, Knappville, Shaker Place and Piseco. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

FULTON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO