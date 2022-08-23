ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

kingcityrustler.com

Football | South County Jamboree shows off players’ strengths

KING CITY — As the days of summer come to an end, it was that time of the year when hundreds of youths wear their school colors in hopes of bringing a football title back to their town under those Friday night lights — and this year in South Monterey County, there are many storylines to follow.
KING CITY, CA
benitolink.com

San Benito County wins grant for Riverview Regional Park

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. California State Parks is spending $42.2 million to improve recreational opportunities for 25 parks statewide, with funds divided equally between the Rural Recreation and Tourism and Regional Park programs for local park grants. San Benito County was awarded $2.4 million of...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

New Assistant Principals: Aptos High, Jr High

On July 27, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees approved 14 administrative appointments, including at Aptos High and Aptos Jr. High. Rachael Jones is the new assistant principal at Aptos High School. She began her career teaching at Aiea Middle School in Hawaii. She has since been a teacher at an alternative school, special education in PVUSD and most recently as a new teacher mentor with the New Teacher Project. She has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from University of Hawaii at Manoa. She earned her special education credential and her administrative credential from CSU Monterey Bay.
APTOS, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Monterey County Dance Theatre announces ‘Nutcracker’ lead

KING CITY — Monterey County Dance Theatre (MCDT) along with Monterey County Dance Foundation have announced the young lady who will dance the lead role in the 2022 production of “The Nutcracker Ballet.”. Kali Jimenez of Soledad will play Clara in the upcoming show, scheduled for the second...
KING CITY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

OUTSIDE: Cool Off in King City

San Lorenzo County Park is a gift to King City and an unexpected oasis of green fun for the rest of the county. Located 45 minutes south of Salinas and just north of King City, the park is a beloved spot for Sunday barbecues and attracts hundreds of locals on hot weekends. But the smell of sausages and the views of youth chasing one another is not the only attraction here. The park also offers a shaded campground with tent camping (over 90 campsites), RV hookups and pull-through sites. Amenities include laundry facilities, picnic areas, a gazebo, playgrounds, horseshoe pits, volleyball courts, softball areas and a walking trail along the banks of the Salinas River. If that’s not enough, San Lorenzo is also a site of the Monterey County Agricultural and Rural Life Museum, where local students come for field trips to learn about the ways families lived, worked and dressed 100 years ago. A restored farmhouse, an old one-room school, a blacksmith shop and King City’s train depot allow visitors to take a step back in time, and exhibits in the barn trace the development of Monterey County’s agriculture industry from the Mission Days to the present. The place is peaceful and relaxing and educational, and the intense greenery is impressive on a smoldering August day. Plus, access to the park is free. [AP]
KING CITY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Monterey Bay Aquarium co-founder Chuck Baxter dies at 94.

The Monterey Bay community lost a shining light Friday, Aug. 19 when Chuck Baxter, a co-founder of the Monterey Bay Aquarium and longtime marine biology instructor at Stanford’s Hopkins Marine Station in Pacific Grove, died after a long bout with cancer. Baxter had an unorthodox path into the field:...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

The Bulldog reopens – finally – as an impressive sports bar space with neighborhood appeal.

Imagine stepping back in time, except that you are also walking into the future. You are back at a British-style pub that was a favorite back when. The bar is in the same place, there are wood accents and the familiar chest-high wall to lean against. Yet the place is bigger, sharing a sleek, modern and industrial vibe, although still recognizably a local pub. And it’s better.
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

National bus driver shortage impacts on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's been several weeks since the first day of school here on the Central Coast. Schools are struggling to get bus drivers behind the wheel. The Alisal Union School District said it has not reduced its routes or changed its schedule. The bus driver shortage concerns some families, especially those living out The post National bus driver shortage impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
Sports
pajaronian.com

Watsonville High graduate makes national FFA competition

WATSONVILLE—Juan Herrera has been keeping busy since he graduated from Watsonville High School (WHS) in 2021. After landing a job with K&D Landscaping while still in school, Herrera rose up through the ranks, starting in the maintenance crew and finally working on larger residential and commercial projects. It was during his time at K&D that he discovered his love of construction management, which he is now pursuing through an internship with Granite Construction.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Dennis the Menace statue stolen from Monterey park, again

MONTEREY, Calif. — The bronze statue of Dennis the Menace at its titular park has been stolen. The Monterey Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the statue and those behind the theft. The statue went missing sometime early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, police said. Police say...
MONTEREY, CA

