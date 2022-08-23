Colorado Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Appoint Nicholas Alfieri And David Brown Central Mountains Group Assistant Regional Directors

A recent meeting was held between the Indiana Division of Wildlife and a working group of representatives from state and national Conservation organizations. The Fee & Licensure Working Group was created by Indiana General Assembly in SB186. Initially, Representatives Randy Frye (District 67) and Tim Wesco (District 21) tried to remove authority of the Natural Resources Commission (NRC) to set DNR fees through a floor amendment. Thanks to a quick advocacy on part of Conservation organizations, including IN BHA Chapter, the NRC’s authority remains intact.

