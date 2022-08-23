Read full article on original website
Related
Traffic stop lands Monroe man behind bars for drug offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 24, 2022, at approximately 2:39 PM, Monroe Police observed a 2008 Dodge traveling south on the 1900 block of Lexington Avenue through a school zone. According to officers, they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and smelled a marijuana […]
Authorities arrest two other suspects in the Highway 165 South shooting
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UPDATE (08/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Law enforcement has identified two other suspects in the August 22, 2022, shooting that left a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. According to authorities, 20-year-old Kaleb Rayburn, Caleb Antley, and 40-year-old John Stephenson allegedly shot approximately 18 to 20 rounds at the […]
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Delon Scott, 34, of Hahnville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty. Scott was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and possession of firearms charges.
KNOE TV8
2 arrested after Monroe officer spots man with gun on South 3rd Street
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they arrested three people on Aug. 24, 2022, in connection with weapons and drug charges, along with some outstanding warrants. One of those arrests happened after an officer spotted a man with a semi-automatic gun near a house in the 1100...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOE TV8
West Monroe pair accused of selling pills laced with fentanyl
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two West Monroe people have been accused of possessing and distributing counterfeit pills that were discovered to contain fentanyl, affidavit records say. The Metro Narcotics Unit says they began an investigation on Aug. 8, 2022, into Markecia Modicue and Kenzie Davis selling counterfeit oxycodone pills....
Police arrest one of the Washington brothers for the Adams Street shooting; one brother is on the run
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/24/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On August 24, 2022, Jaylen Marquez Washington was arrested for his alleged involvement in the July 16, 2022, Adams Street shooting that resulted in five individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Jaylen was charged with five counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Illegal Use […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic incident prompts arrest
Ruston Police arrested a man Saturday morning after he allegedly battered his relatives. About 8:30 a.m. Saturday officers were dispatched to an East California Avenue residence where they found a victim with an injury to the head she said was caused by the suspect striking her with his hand. Officers found a puncture wound behind her left ear.
Monroe man arrested after dragging officer with a vehicle during police chase, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, August 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sherif’s Office were called for assistance on the 200 block of Thelma Street due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies were informed that an officer of the Richwood Police Department was injured […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOE TV8
After bringing in SWAT, police leave Monroe neighborhood without explanation
UPDATE: 5:50 p.m. - Monroe police left the scene without any explanation at around 5:45 p.m. We are reaching out to them to find out what happened. Return here for further updates as we learn new information. MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a heavy police presence in a Monroe...
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th
UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a large search for James Price Tomlinson who has been missing since August 11, 2022. As of now, Tomlinson is still missing. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
KNOE TV8
Car removed from ditch along I-20 in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A car in a ditch slowed traffic along Interstate 20 in West Monroe for around an hour and a half Monday. It started around noon. A viewer photo shows the vehicle in the deep ditch between the eastbound lanes of I-20 and the service road in front of Walk-Ons.
ulmhawkeyeonline.com
Drive-in movie welcomes back students
North Monroe College Ministry showed true soul power last Friday by inviting students to watch a showing of “Remember the Titans”—drive in style. Students and their vehicles filled the church’s parking lot while waiting for the movie to begin. While some students preferred to watch the film from the back of their vehicles, others brought lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.
Comments / 1