ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Numerous storms, heavy rainfall returns Friday afternoon

A break from storms Thursday for parts of the state, but more active weather returns on Friday. Heavy rain and flooding will be a concern Friday afternoon with the increase in storms. A quieter day across the state, but storms still developed across the northwestern and northern part of the...
COLORADO STATE
rrobserver.com

Showers likely, but it is corn on the cob season

Rain is likely this evening. And the temperature is still below 90. “Showers/storms will taper off this evening. Another round of afternoon storms will again favor western and central NM,” Albuquerque National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Overpeck said. It will be a good day for corn on the cob....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain, more flooding possible to finish the week

Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact parts of New Mexico into this weekend. Friday will be the most active day with more heavy rain and flash flooding possible. Scattered storms once again brought heavy rainfall and more flooding to parts of the state Wednesday afternoon. Isolated...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Monsoon improves New Mexico drought conditions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The rain has drastically improved the state’s drought conditions. The latest drought monitor shows very little of the state is in exceptional drought. Only a tiny sliver in Lea County falls into this category. Compare that to May, when much of the state was in some kind of drought, and large portions were […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
SILVER CITY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precipitation#Rr#
Farmington Local News

Fall Events are On The Way!

“Chili in October-fest” and “Dining with the Dead” return in early October, and ENDWI is setting up sobriety checkpoints in and around San Juan County through the month of September. And while the monsoons are bringing some relief to the drought-stricken southwest, don’t expect it to last for long. By Hannah Robertson. This story is sponsored by Pop's Truck & RV Center and Ace Hardware of Farmington
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s summer rain brings more mushrooms… and poisonings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s meteorologists will tell you what a difference a thick monsoon season can make for the state. But in 2022, along with a greener landscape, this summer’s prolific monsoon rains have also made for a far more flush fungi season, and an unexpected health hazard. According to the New Mexico Poison […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Daily storm chances continue this week

Daily chances for rain and thunderstorms will continue this week, especially for the western and central parts of New Mexico. Eastern New Mexico will see a break from the rain and heavy rainfall this past weekend. Drier weather finally gave southeastern New Mexico a break from heavy rainfall Monday, while...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Flooding continues south this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures warmed a solid 8-12° from yesterday thanks to partly to mostly sunny skies. The Albuquerque metro reached the lower 80s and stayed dry unlike the higher terrain south. Scattered showers and weak storms are moving through the Gila and Sacramento mountains. The soils are quite saturated from Saturday’s 2-3″ of soaking rains. These downpours flooded the Gila and Pecos rivers and will be in flood stage through midweek with more rain in the forecast. So keep the umbrella handy, especially in the mountains or burn scar locations.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KRQE News 13

ABQ Rail Yards will host ABQ Uncorked & on Tap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Uncorked & on Tap is taking place this year at the City of Albuquerque Blacksmith Shop, located at the Historic Albuquerque Rail Yards. This fun event gives locals and tourists an opportunity to explore and discover a taste of New Mexico with all sorts of local businesses.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Health alert issued for Albuquerque due to elevated ozone levels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque – Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is issuing a health alert due to elevated ozone levels. The alert is effective up until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 25. Residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. According to the EPA, bad...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Flooding takes place across southeastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters. In a video posted on Facebook of that swift water rescue, crews arrived to see the […]
DEXTER, NM
KRQE News 13

Record monsoon moisture to bring heavy rain across parts of New Mexico

Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. A broad area of heavy rain will develop across southwestern New Mexico late tonight and will spread north and east through the overnight....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Phys.org

NASA to fly six scientific balloons from New Mexico

NASA's Scientific Balloon Program is moving full-steam ahead into the fall 2022 campaign with six scientific, engineering, and student balloon flights supporting 17 missions. The flights are scheduled to launch from Fort Sumner, New Mexico, from mid-August through mid-October. With one balloon already off the ground, a test flight carrying...
FORT SUMNER, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy