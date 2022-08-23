Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids police shot man who pointed a gun at officers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man, who pointed a gun at Grand Rapids police, is expected to survive after being shot by the officers Thursday. Grand Rapids police officers were called to investigate a person breaking into cars on Forrester Street, near Chamberlain Avenue. Grand Rapids Police released the...
Man faces charges in crash that paralyzed Kalamazoo police officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspected drunk driver involved in the crash that paralyzed a Kalamazoo police officer faced a judge Wednesday. More that six weeks after the crash, Deymeon Todd, 31, was charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, according to court records. The weekend crash: Suspected drunk...
State police look for suspect who escaped a chase in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect wanted for breaking and entering led Michigan State Police on a chase through Kalamazoo County Tuesday night. Troopers chased the vehicle through a neighborhood in Texas Township around 11 p.m., state police said. OWI arrest: Man faces charges in crash that paralyzed Kalamazoo...
Jurors find 2 men guilty in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Over several months in 2020, both Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to set off a "second American Civil War," U.S. Assistant Attorney Nils Kessler said in closing arguments in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Monday morning.
Van Buren County K9 stabbed by suspect back to collaring criminals
PAW PAW, Mich. — Two Van Buren County deputies are back on patrol after sustaining injuries during a deadly confrontation with a suspect in July 2021. While responding to a domestic assault, Deputy Eric Calhoun and his K9 partner Kuno, were tasked with removing the 39 year old suspect, Jacob Bender, from a crawl space he was hiding in.
Girl Scouts and St. Julian Winery partner to create pairing kits
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan and St. Julian Winery partnered to sell cookies and wine pairing kits. The kits include two bottles of St. Julian wine and two Girl Scout nut mixes. They are available through Aug. 31, 2022, according to a press release. There are...
Kalamazoo Humane Society opens new home for furry friends
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society celebrated the opening of its new home Aug. 20 with a ribbon cutting. The new Charles and Lynn Zhang center was completed in 2020, but the grand opening was held last weekend, due to COVID-19. Outbreak: Parvo outbreak reminds pet parents on...
Battle Creek police train using virtual reality goggles
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police officers have a new way of training through virtual reality goggles. The company that developed the technology, Axon, was in Battle Creek Tuesday to train officers on how to use the equipment. Previous Coverage: Battle Creek Police to get virtual reality goggles...
Kalamazoo Airport adds second nonstop Florida route with Avelo Airlines
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Avelo Airlines expanded its service in Kalamazoo, adding another nonstop route to a Florida destination, the airlines announced Thursday. The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport will offer twice weekly flights to Fort Myers, Florida, beginning Nov. 11, Avelo said in a press release. One-way flights to the...
Outbreak of parovirus-like dog illness cancels area events
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two area events were canceled Wednesday due to an outbreak of parvovirus illness in Michigan. Dog illness: Mysterious parvo-like illness blamed for killing dozens of Michigan dogs. Originally scheduled for Friday at Fairmount Dog Park, Bark in the Park was postponed, according to a Kzoo Parks...
State's first public charging station for commercial vehicles opens in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michigan International opened the state's first public charging station for commercial vehicles Wednesday. The station, located at 5830 International Drive, can charge class 8 semi trucks, according to the truck dealership. “We live in a fast paced world and for a guy like me to...
Volunteers needed for Kalamazoo cleanup efforts
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Community volunteers are needed to help cleanup rivers and streams in the Kalamazoo River Watershed. Krazy for the Kazoo is the annual effort that has helped clean waters with illegal dumping and litter for more than 20 years, according to the Kalamazoo River Watershed Council. The...
Parvo outbreak reminds pet parents on importance of up-to-date vaccinations
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Leaders with the Kalamazoo County Humane Society give recommendations to dog owners in response to the recent parvovirus outbreak in Michigan. Parvo: Mysterious parvo-like illness blamed for killing dozens of Michigan dogs. The outbreak has been throughout Northern Michigan, and there has not been reported...
Bangor auto repair shop receives cease and desist letter from state
BANGOR, Mich. — An automotive repair facility in Bangor was issued a cease and desist order Aug. 18 for having an expired registration and mechanic certification. From the governor's desk: Michigan auto insurers will begin issuing $400 refunds. Lenard's Automotive, located at 622 West Monroe St., after a state...
Kalamazoo County approves more than $25M for recovery efforts of COVID-19
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners approved over $25 million in federal funding Tuesday to assist in the recovery efforts of COVID-19. Exactly $25,127,650 was approved from American Rescue Plan Funding Requests. The largest allocation of funding would be used to construct the Behavioral Health Urgent Care...
Salvation Army helps offset hefty costs of back-to-school shopping
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo families had a one-stop shop Tuesday to prepare for the school year. The Salvation Army offered free backpacks filled with school supplies, haircuts and school pictures to 115 students. It's a part of the non-profit's first annual Operation Backpack. "If you count the backpacks...
St. Philip volleyball ready for another title run
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — There's never a bad time to be a Tigers fan, especially now that St. Philip has rattled off two consecutive state championships in Division 4 volleyball. While the 2021 season ended with a convincing 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-12, 25-8) over Inland Lakes, the offseason brought...
