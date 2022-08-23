Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
brentwoodnewsla.com
Brentwood Sushi Restaurant Named Among LA’s Best
Time Out magazine lists Sasabune as one of the 18-best sushi spots in LA. Sushi Sasabune in Brentwood has been named as one of the 18 best sushi restaurants in Los Angeles according to Time Out Los Angeles. The restaurant’s Tock site states, “Sasabune is one of the first sushi restaurants offered “omakase” style sushi in Los Angeles.
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste Buds
Los Angeles is a breakfast burrito town and there are plenty of great options to be found. Breakfast Burrito Ideas in Los Angeles@dorydel/instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - Rise and shine: It's time to start your day off right with a breakfast burrito from one of the best places to get your morning meal in LA.
Corazon Modern Kitchen in Brea serves up tacos made with lots of love
Corazon Modern Kitchen in downtown Brea, Orange County, is a local favorite for tacos especially on Taco Tuesdays.
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of Meat
Where to go for the best steak in Los AngelesRoméo A./ Unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for the best place to get your hands on some prime cuts, look no further than these three steak restaurants in Los Angeles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southpasadenareview.com
Barkley Offers Steak With a Sizzle on the Side
The Barkley Restaurant and Bar in South Pasadena is a place where you can dance, listen to jazz or maybe, if you’re a musician, join in with a band. The restaurant has “always been a steakhouse since 1951,” owner Daniel de la Torre said, adding it was called Crossbow for many years.
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
thelog.com
New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier
HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
RELATED PEOPLE
vanlifewanderer.com
Portos Bakery: A Cuban Family’s American Dream Come True
Good food and family recipes create some of our earliest memories. For Rosa Porta, homemade cakes and a kitchen full of the smell of vanilla, cinnamon, and sugar held some of the most fond memories of her mother and her home country of Cuba. Today, Rosa’s children and grandchildren work...
oc-breeze.com
The Youth Center invites you to their annual Gala at the Anaheim White House
Join us for a memorable evening at the White House located at 1238 S. Beach Blvd. Anaheim, CA 92804 on September 17, 2022. Explore the world through our entertainment, auction, sunset cocktail hour, dinner, dancing, power networking, and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here. Can’t make...
Here's how to get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40 in Los Angeles
Do you need a weekday pick-me-up? Treat yourself to lunch on Thursday, August 25th, 2022, and get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40! That's less than the price of a Big Mac, and you don't need to eat in your car! The details are below.
The Beloved Mid-Autumn Moon Festival Returns To L.A.’s Chinatown After Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival is back in L.A.’s Chinatown. The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration that can be traced down centuries and is traditionally celebrated in both Chinese and Vietnamese cultures. Similar festivals are found in Korea and Japan. The festival celebrates the full harvest moon and is a time dedicated to showing appreciation for all the bountiful harvests during the season—and most importantly, sharing it with loved ones. This year, Angelenos can expect traditional Chinese demonstrations, local vendors, live music, a moon ritual with mooncake sampling, and moon viewing through telescopes! It is traditional to eat mooncakes during this time, and these delicious treats will be available for purchase around the local bakeries in the district. Bring your friends and family, and get ready to celebrate in the traditional L.A. Chinatown way!
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is the only place you can get a Pumpkin Latte right now
August 24th, 2022 might seem like an early start to fall, but if you want a Pumpkin Latte right now, this will be like a cool breeze on a summer day to you. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® has new menu items, signature drinks you love, and an almost daily Be Happy Hour.
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur
DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
Paradise Dynasty Replacing Din Tai Fung in The Americana at Brand
The restaurant will feature space for a smaller outpost of Le Shrimp Noodle Bar
oc-breeze.com
“Meet & Greet” on Paseo Bonita in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board
On the morning of August 22, Emily Hibard, Rona Goldberg, and a team of volunteers distributed invitations to their Rossmoor Highlands “Meet & Greet” on Paseo Bonita coming up this Wednesday evening. Emily Hibard is running for Los Alamitos City Council District 5. The incumbent, Mark Chirco, is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oc-breeze.com
Online Giving Day supports Orange County Boys and Girls Clubs
On August 24, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Greatness Amplified – a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $200,000 for 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County. According to the 27th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County, nearly half of...
getnews.info
2022 Best Places To Work In Los Angeles
Seek Capital was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Business Journal and Workforce Research Group created this sixteenth annual program and survey to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county’s economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 companies. Seek Capital has been named one of this year’s Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.
celebsbar.com
Haunt'OWeen -- an Immersive Halloween-Themed Experience -- Is Back and Better Than Ever for 2022
Experiential Supply Co., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company, and Fever, a global entertainment discovery platform, announced the return, and launch on the East Coast, of their one-of-a-kind Halloween experience, Haunt'OWeen.The immersive event, which takes place over Halloween weekend, will return to California for its third year, and debut in New Jersey for the first time.Attendees can expect to revel in over 200,000 square feet of the most over-the-top, authentic Halloween environments as they enjoy face painting, rides, games, trick-or-treating, live music, character performers, pumpkin carving, dancing, photo opportunities, food and drinks, and of course, lots of candy.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Selling The OC’ on Netflix, A ‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff With More Agents, More Drama, And More Pricey Properties
Real estate brokers Jason and Brett Oppenheim of Netflix’s Selling Sunset spin off their successful Los Angeles operation into an elite Newport Beach outpost in Selling the OC. 11 agents have been hired on for their new office, with a mixture of personalities and professional experience. But as the O Bros say in the first episode, they didn’t come to Orange County to fail. So it’s up to these agents to close mad deals on the area’s ritziest properties even as they navigate the interpersonal battlefield of the O Group’s flashy new offices. SELLING THE O.C.: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening...
Comments / 0