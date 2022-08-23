Read full article on original website
One-on-One: MMSD superintendent addresses staffing, moving forward from the pandemic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins talked in depth on a number of topics ahead of the school year, including staffing concerns and transparency questions from families. Leigh Mills: So nice to meet you. I know you started during the pandemic, so slower start...
Report: Wisconsin state employees leave at high rates
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s public employees left their jobs last year at the highest rate seen in the last two decades, according to an analysis from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. It even eclipses the retirement bump seen in the wake of 2011 Act 10, though now workers are...
MMSD making last-minute push to hire new teachers before the upcoming school year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the new school year gets underway, many districts across the country are experiencing a teacher shortage, including the Madison Metropolitan School District. MMSD is now actively trying to recruit some last-minute hires. School starts for all students on September 2nd. MMSD had 571 teaching vacancies...
One Wisconsin school’s policy that requires students to lock phones in pouches:
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at one southern Wisconsin school could face expulsion if their phones aren’t locked away in designated pouches. According to St. Catherine’s High School’s Student/Family Handbook, cell phones cannot be used during school hours and must be locked in a Yondr pouch. The phone must be locked away when entering the school building.
Record number of public employees quit in Wisconsin last year
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin saw a mass exodus of public employees last year, and many of them simply quit. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a study Thursday that said 17,646 people left their jobs as part of "other separations" in 2021. “Though striking, this overall trend should not...
UW Health: Growing minds require more fruits and vegetables during the school year
UW Health: Growing minds require more fruits and vegetables during the school year
Could Wisconsin tax student loan debt forgiveness?
Could Wisconsin tax student loan debt forgiveness?

The health system countered that the strike could potentially harm patients. 5 Overdose Aid Kits being placed around Rock Co. Updated: 8 hours ago. Five Overdose Aid Kits (O.A.K....
5 Overdose Aid Kits being placed around Rock Co.
5 Overdose Aid Kits being placed around Rock Co.
Wisconsin inmates sue Gov. Tony Evers over delays
MILWAUKEE — Eight people in Wisconsin county jails are suing Gov. Tony Evers and the state Public Defender’s Office citing delays in getting counsel appointed. The suit was filed Tuesday in Brown County but lists plaintiffs from across the state. Mindy Norton's boyfriend Dwight Moore of Milwaukee is...
UW Health nurses threaten strike over organizing effort
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nurses pushing for UW Health to accept their attempts to organize and join a union are threatening a three-day walkout next month. On Wednesday, they voted overwhelmingly to stage a strike three weeks from now if the health system’s board and administrators do not agree to begin negotiations for a collective bargaining agreement.
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
Meet the Candidates for Madison’s First Independent Police Monitor
The Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board announced the final four candidates for the city’s first Independent Police Monitor last Thursday. And they’re moving at a rapid clip to hire someone, leaving the public less than a week to weigh their options for the new position. The position was...
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group to track Superfund project at Wisconsin’s largest landfill
Orchard Ridge is just a half hour drive northwest of Milwaukee. The 725 acre complex accepts waste from neighboring Menomonee Falls as well as communities throughout Waukesha, Milwaukee, Washington, and Ozaukee counties. 58 acres of Orchard Ridge is deemed a “Superfund” site. It’s a term used by the U.S. Environmental...
One-on-One: New Janesville superintendent shares goals for school year
One-on-One: New Janesville superintendent shares goals for school year

A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a Madison Police Department sergeant was injured last week when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city's near east side. Nikolay says she has nearly $20,000 in student loans, a figure now over halfway erased by the announcement from the president.
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
Drop in Enrollment: Wisconsin schools struggle to recover from pandemic even as COVID-19 cases decline
The COVID-19 pandemic hit public and charter schools hard. And though life in classrooms appears to have returned to normal, data released recently by the Wisconsin Policy Forum reveals schools are struggling to make up for declines in enrollment and graduation rates. That drop has been especially sharp for students...
Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags
Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
Evers pitches tax cut, Michels tours Kenosha
MILWAUKEE - Kenosha burned two years ago Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2020. The riots erupted after a police officer shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake. Republicans are using it to hammer Democratic Governor Tony Evers. The governor defended his response and presented a new plan to cut taxes ahead of November's election.
