Dane County, WI

One Wisconsin school’s policy that requires students to lock phones in pouches:

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at one southern Wisconsin school could face expulsion if their phones aren’t locked away in designated pouches. According to St. Catherine’s High School’s Student/Family Handbook, cell phones cannot be used during school hours and must be locked in a Yondr pouch. The phone must be locked away when entering the school building.
Record number of public employees quit in Wisconsin last year

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin saw a mass exodus of public employees last year, and many of them simply quit. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released a study Thursday that said 17,646 people left their jobs as part of "other separations" in 2021. “Though striking, this overall trend should not...
Could Wisconsin tax student loan debt forgiveness?

Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins talked in depth on a number of topics ahead of the school year. The health system countered that the strike could potentially harm patients. 5 Overdose Aid Kits being placed around Rock Co. Updated: 8 hours ago. Five Overdose Aid Kits (O.A.K....
5 Overdose Aid Kits being placed around Rock Co.

This week, President Joe Biden announced a student loan forgiveness plan. Will you have to pay taxes on those savings?. Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins talked in depth on a number of topics ahead of the school year. UW Health nurses threaten strike over organizing effort. Updated:...
Wisconsin inmates sue Gov. Tony Evers over delays

MILWAUKEE — Eight people in Wisconsin county jails are suing Gov. Tony Evers and the state Public Defender’s Office citing delays in getting counsel appointed. The suit was filed Tuesday in Brown County but lists plaintiffs from across the state. Mindy Norton's boyfriend Dwight Moore of Milwaukee is...
UW Health nurses threaten strike over organizing effort

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nurses pushing for UW Health to accept their attempts to organize and join a union are threatening a three-day walkout next month. On Wednesday, they voted overwhelmingly to stage a strike three weeks from now if the health system’s board and administrators do not agree to begin negotiations for a collective bargaining agreement.
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
Meet the Candidates for Madison’s First Independent Police Monitor

The Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board announced the final four candidates for the city’s first Independent Police Monitor last Thursday. And they’re moving at a rapid clip to hire someone, leaving the public less than a week to weigh their options for the new position. The position was...
Wisconsin school board was right to ban BLM, Pride, and other political flags

Pride flags and Black Lives Matter displays will no longer be allowed in Kettle Moraine School District in Wisconsin thanks to a vote by the local school board. The vote bans any displays that can be considered political messaging, the Washington Examiner reported. Kettle Moraine is located in Waukesha, Wisconsin,...
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake

Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
Evers pitches tax cut, Michels tours Kenosha

MILWAUKEE - Kenosha burned two years ago Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2020. The riots erupted after a police officer shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake. Republicans are using it to hammer Democratic Governor Tony Evers. The governor defended his response and presented a new plan to cut taxes ahead of November's election.
