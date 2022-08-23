ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, IA

J-Hawks Head to Johnston Invite Saturday

The Urbandale Boys Cross Country Team heads to the Johnston Invitational on Saturday. Race time has been moved to 10:45am in an effort to avoid storms that are expected later in the day. Urbandale placed 2nd at the Mount Vernon Invitational on Tuesday to open the season.
J-Hawks Head to Centennial Saturday for Volleyball Invite

The Urbandale Volleyball Team heads to Ankeny Centennial on Saturday for the Jaguars' home invitational. The J-Hawks will face Pleasant Valley to open the day in pool play at 10:00am followed by matches with Waukee (11:00am) and Sioux City East (1:30pm). Bracket play will continue into the afternoon. Urbandale is...
Boys Place 2nd in Johnston Invite

The Urbandale Boys Cross Country Team placed 2nd at the Johnston Invitational this morning. The J-Hawks will compete in the Urbandale Invitational on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The Boys Race will begin at 8:30am followed by the Girls at 9:10am. Here is a link to the Photo Gallery from the...
