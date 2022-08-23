Read full article on original website
Related
j-hawks.com
J-Hawks Head to Johnston Invite Saturday
The Urbandale Boys Cross Country Team heads to the Johnston Invitational on Saturday. Race time has been moved to 10:45am in an effort to avoid storms that are expected later in the day. Urbandale placed 2nd at the Mount Vernon Invitational on Tuesday to open the season.
j-hawks.com
J-Hawks Head to Centennial Saturday for Volleyball Invite
The Urbandale Volleyball Team heads to Ankeny Centennial on Saturday for the Jaguars' home invitational. The J-Hawks will face Pleasant Valley to open the day in pool play at 10:00am followed by matches with Waukee (11:00am) and Sioux City East (1:30pm). Bracket play will continue into the afternoon. Urbandale is...
j-hawks.com
Boys Place 2nd in Johnston Invite
The Urbandale Boys Cross Country Team placed 2nd at the Johnston Invitational this morning. The J-Hawks will compete in the Urbandale Invitational on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The Boys Race will begin at 8:30am followed by the Girls at 9:10am. Here is a link to the Photo Gallery from the...
j-hawks.com
Girls Cross Country Opens the Season at Johnston Saturday
The Urbandale Girls Cross Country Team will open the '22 season at the Johnston Invite on Saturday. Due to the potential for storms, this meet has been moved to Saturday morning with a 10:00am start time for the Girls race.
Comments / 0