lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants Nets To Sign Carmelo Anthony But They’re Not Interested
After the first wave of free agency, the NBA transaction period essentially went quiet as everyone waited to see what the Brooklyn Nets would do with Kevin Durant after the superstar requested a trade. But ultimately, after weeks of trade talks and negotiations, Durant won’t be going anywhere as the...
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
Patrick Beverley and Kevin Durant Have Heated Exchange Over Trade Drama
The two once had a rivalry on the Clippers and Warriors.
Yardbarker
The Los Angeles Lakers Made Bill Russell An Offer To Come Out Of Retirement, He Had An Epic Response: "Jack, I’ll Never Play Basketball Again, But, If I Were, It Would Only Be For The Celtics."
NBA legend Bill Russell recently passed away at the age of 88 years old. Most of us didn't even get a chance to see Russell play during his days with the NBA. But from the stories that we have heard about him and his impressive simply prove that Bill Russell was one of the best players to ever play in the league.
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade! But not one involving Russell Westbrook. According to various reports, the Lakers will acquire veteran point guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It’s a straight-up transaction— no draft picks are involved. THT + Johnson seems like a lot […] The post Lakers trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson to Jazz for Patrick Beverley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Isaiah Thomas gets brutally trolled after controversial Kevin Durant tweet
There are only a few remaining big-name free agents out there that are still without a team at this point in the offseason. One of them is former two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas, who himself recently made headlines after demanding a job now that the Kevin Durant trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets has ended.
NBC Sports
What KD staying with Nets means for Warriors now, in future
Drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is over. We think. For now, at least. On Tuesday morning, the Nets released a statement on behalf of general manager Sean Marks that Marks, coach Steve Nash, owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman met in Los Angeles on Monday and "have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
Yardbarker
Shams Charania On What Happened Between Kevin Durant And The Brooklyn Nets: "The Nets Had A Crazy Asking Price For KD And That Was Just Not Met."
Kevin Durant is once again the talk of the town in NBA circles on Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets confirmed that he will stay with the team. His request to leave has had a serious impact on the league; his fellow players have tried calling him out on it. However, the matter finally seems settled, and the NBA world is now reacting to it.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Comments On LeBron James Potentially Breaking His Scoring Record: "I'll Be Very Happy For Him... The Game Will Always Improve When Records Like That Are Broken."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players ever, and there is no doubt that he has a case for being the best all-around player that we have ever seen. He has almost no weaknesses offensively and is a stout defender as well. Next season, it is possible that LeBron...
Kevin Durant Rescinding Trade is Good For Warriors
Kevin Durant won't be going to the Warriors, or another competitor.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Praises LeBron James For Always Honoring His Contract And Takes A Subtle Shot At Kevin Durant: "You Cannot Be A Star In This League, Forcing Your Way Out Of One Franchise After Another. It's Bad For The Game."
Kevin Durant's trade saga is officially over, and after weeks of drama, the former NBA MVP has decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. When Durant requested a trade, most expected him to get traded within a week or two. After all, he is one of the best players in the league.
Yardbarker
L.A. to Say No Way to Julius Randle Trade with Knicks
Those hoping that a Hollywood ending was in store for the Julius Randle saga will be left disappointed. While the New York Knicks might still look to ship out their newly-minted $117 million, man, his original employers, the Los Angeles Lakers, aren't interested in a reunion according to a report from The Athletic.
With Durant staying put, what’s the biggest trade in NBA history?
Few players could shift the balance of power in the NBA simply by changing zip codes and uniforms. One of those players is Kevin Durant, who rescinded his trade request on Tuesday. A deal that would have sent Durant from the Brooklyn Nets to another team could have been considered...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reveals Experience Of Playing Pickup Basketball With Michael Jordan In 2001: "If You Pinched Me, I Would Hope I Don't Wake Up."
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are always going to be names that are connected through the annals of basketball. MJ retired from the league the season before LeBron was drafted, so we never got to see the two players play against each other on an NBA court. There also isn't any footage of the pair playing against each other.
Kevin Durant ditches trade request after making up with Nets
All that drama for nothing. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly mended fences and are now planning to enter the 2022-23 season with the renewed goal for an NBA championship. After an offseason filled with drama following Durant’s trade demand, the former MVP has gotten on the same page with the Nets brass […] The post Kevin Durant ditches trade request after making up with Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
New York Knicks unwilling to add 1st round picks to enhance Julius Randle trade market
The trade market for New York Knicks star Julius Randle has been non-existent thus far and the team is reportedly not interested in adding one of their many upcoming first-round draft picks to sweeten the offer for interested teams. During the 2022 NBA offseason, there have been two very specific...
Report: Knicks still have 'best package' to offer for Jazz's Donovan Mitchell
With NBA training camps scheduled to open in a little more than a month, the future is still uncertain for Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell hasn't publicly requested a move out of Utah, but he's been the subject of trade speculation for nearly the entire offseason. Many believe he'll test free agency after the 2024-25 season, and with the Jazz on the edge of a rebuild, it would make sense to get whatever assets they can for Mitchell.
Yardbarker
Derek Fisher Believes Stephen Curry Belongs In Conversation With Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Shaquille O’Neal
The Los Angeles Lakers face a familiar foe to open the 2022-23 season — Stephen Curry and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. Golden State beat the Lakers in three of four matchups last season, including on Opening Night. The lone win for L.A. came when LeBron James put on a show with 56 points.
