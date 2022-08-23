Read full article on original website
New Summer Dance Festival Is This Weekend in Grand Rapids
A first-of-its-kind Summer Dance Festival with food trucks and Michigan-made beer is this weekend in Grand Rapids!. Grand Rapids Ballet Company Hosts First Summer Dance Festival August 26 & 27. In 2022, Grand Rapids Ballet Company is celebrating it's 50th anniversary. As part of the celebration, they are hosting the...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 26-28, 2022
It's the final weekend of August. This weekend features many festivals, fairs, music, classic cars, dance, beer, baseball, and even a chance for you to get naked. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. They will be taking on the South Bend Cubs. On Thursday it will be Rivalry Night. Friday Night will be the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. There will be Family Fair Fireworks following the game on Saturday. Sunday will be another Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day. More information can be found on the West Michigan Whitecaps Facebook page.
Long vacant building to be rehabbed for 150-unit housing project near Grand Rapids
WYOMING, MI — A 150-unit income-restricted rental housing development is planned for the corner of Michael Avenue SW and 36th Street in Wyoming. The development, Union Suites at Michael, is being led by Nicholas Lovelace and Tom Ralston, and will include the renovation of the old AT&T building into 68 senior apartments, as well as 30 townhomes for seniors and families. It will also include the construction of a three-story, 52-unit apartment building.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
Luxury treehouse resort opens in mid-Michigan
IONIA, MI – A new luxury treehouse experience is now available to travelers looking for a relaxing nature getaway in mid-Michigan. Tree Vistas opened this month with its first treehouse, Winding Springs. The 508-square-foot abode situated 13 feet above ground is not your typical treehouse. For starters, it has running water, electricity, heat and air conditioning, a full bathroom with a glass shower, and a kitchenette.
Forget Barnes & Noble, Check Out 6 of the Best Independent Bookstores in West Michigan
Books are a way to escape to a far-off world. It has become a mission to find my favorite bookstore here, not including Barnes & Noble. Yesterday, I visited an independent bookstore that has stolen my heart in more ways than one. Here is a list of the best independent...
4 Reasons Your Dog Deserves A Day Out In Muskegon
We all love our dogs, that's why we lovingly refer to them as man's best friend. But, are you actually treating man's best friend like your best friend? If you're leaving them at a home while you go out and enjoy the world, that's not very friendly of you. So...
Say Cheese! Grand Rapids’ Grilled Cheese Fest is Returning This Fall
Is there anything better than a toasty, ooey gooey grilled cheese?. I loved them when I was a kid and I still do, so I'm pumped the Grilled Cheese Fest is returning to Grand Rapids!. The Cheese Lady Hosting Grilled Cheese Fest in Grand Rapids. The Cheese Lady, a specialty...
lansingcitypulse.com
Ice cream shop lights up parking lot
Thanks to Bunker Busters Ice Cream, Lansing has a hot new place to enjoy a cold treat. The small but mighty new business is located at 901 N. Larch Street in the parking lot of Pro Fireworks. While it’s only been open for a shade over a month, this new venture, launched by the fireworks store, was a long time coming.
Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.
Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
Fish dying in droves in Ionia County creek
The creek's picturesque view is currently being ruined by a strong stench of dead fish. People who live nearby say this die-off has been going on for nearly a week.
Wear White & Be Fancy: This Traveling Dinner Party, Le Dîner en Blanc, is Coming to Grand Rapids in September
You do not understand how excited I am to see this coming to Grand Rapids. One of my mother's close friends is a member and invited my mother to this exclusive all-while attired dinner in a secret location. Le Dîner en Blanc is coming to Grand Rapids in September!
We ‘Seriously’ Need to Talk About These Gourmet Hot Dogs in Battle Creek
I consider myself to be a frank fanatic. Not only do I love hot dogs of all shapes, sizes, and toppings, I'm also a super fan of the iconic oversized hot dog on wheels-- the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Having only just moved back to west Michigan a year ago, there's...
How Old Are The Rollercoasters At Michigan’s Adventure In Muskegon
While summer is winding down, you've still got time to check some of those items off of the summer bucket list, and for some of us that means a trip to Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon. Now we know that for those who consider themselves true 'Rollercoaster Afficiandos' the holy grail...
Grand Rapids’ Royals Restaurant to Reopen as Pizza Joint
A shuttered Grand Rapids' diner is getting new life as a pizza restaurant. In June we told you that Royals in Grand Rapids' East Hills neighborhood would be temporarily closing. Royals has had a rough go, taking over the old Johnny B'z space at 701 Wealthy in March of 2020,...
Muskegon Heights has one working fire truck
Right now, Muskegon Heights only has one fire truck capable of fighting fires.
recordpatriot.com
Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface
The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
Crash involving semi-truck hauling mobile home closes eastbound I-96 at M-6
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A crash involving a semi-truck hauling a mobile home has closed the eastbound lanes of I-96 at M-6. Michigan Department of Transportation staff reported the crash happened just before 4 p.m. There were no immediate report of injuries. The crash happened in a construction zone area.
Police: Woman shot while inside GR barbershop
A woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday evening, police say.
Stolen Kia recovered in traffic stop; 3 arrested
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three were arrested and one is still at large in connection to a stolen Kia recovered in Grand Rapids Wednesday. Police say officers initiated a traffic stop on the Kia on Page Street in the Creston neighborhood around 7 p.m. A neighbor says three juveniles...
