Grand Rapids, MI

97.9 WGRD

New Summer Dance Festival Is This Weekend in Grand Rapids

A first-of-its-kind Summer Dance Festival with food trucks and Michigan-made beer is this weekend in Grand Rapids!. Grand Rapids Ballet Company Hosts First Summer Dance Festival August 26 & 27. In 2022, Grand Rapids Ballet Company is celebrating it's 50th anniversary. As part of the celebration, they are hosting the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Things To Do This Weekend: August 26-28, 2022

It's the final weekend of August. This weekend features many festivals, fairs, music, classic cars, dance, beer, baseball, and even a chance for you to get naked. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. They will be taking on the South Bend Cubs. On Thursday it will be Rivalry Night. Friday Night will be the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. There will be Family Fair Fireworks following the game on Saturday. Sunday will be another Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day. More information can be found on the West Michigan Whitecaps Facebook page.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Long vacant building to be rehabbed for 150-unit housing project near Grand Rapids

WYOMING, MI — A 150-unit income-restricted rental housing development is planned for the corner of Michael Avenue SW and 36th Street in Wyoming. The development, Union Suites at Michael, is being led by Nicholas Lovelace and Tom Ralston, and will include the renovation of the old AT&T building into 68 senior apartments, as well as 30 townhomes for seniors and families. It will also include the construction of a three-story, 52-unit apartment building.
WYOMING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Luxury treehouse resort opens in mid-Michigan

IONIA, MI – A new luxury treehouse experience is now available to travelers looking for a relaxing nature getaway in mid-Michigan. Tree Vistas opened this month with its first treehouse, Winding Springs. The 508-square-foot abode situated 13 feet above ground is not your typical treehouse. For starters, it has running water, electricity, heat and air conditioning, a full bathroom with a glass shower, and a kitchenette.
IONIA, MI
97.9 WGRD

4 Reasons Your Dog Deserves A Day Out In Muskegon

We all love our dogs, that's why we lovingly refer to them as man's best friend. But, are you actually treating man's best friend like your best friend? If you're leaving them at a home while you go out and enjoy the world, that's not very friendly of you. So...
MUSKEGON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Ice cream shop lights up parking lot

Thanks to Bunker Busters Ice Cream, Lansing has a hot new place to enjoy a cold treat. The small but mighty new business is located at 901 N. Larch Street in the parking lot of Pro Fireworks. While it’s only been open for a shade over a month, this new venture, launched by the fireworks store, was a long time coming.
LANSING, MI
97.9 WGRD

Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.

Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface

The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

