Dog owners are warned to ‘keep your dogs at home’ after dozens – mostly puppies – die of a mystery illness that has left vets puzzled
A mystery illness is killing dozens of dogs across the US, mostly of them under the age of two. The illness, concentrated in Otsego County in northern Michigan, has killed at least 20 dogs in the US. The disease particularly affects puppies, causing bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Dogs die within...
Dozens of puppies in Michigan are dying from a mysterious disease that officials say resembles a fatal virus with no cure
Mysterious illness killing dogs in northern Michigan has state, feds investigating
Dogs dying of mystery illness in Michigan
A Florida postal carrier is dead after she was mauled by 5 dogs
A U.S. Postal Service carrier who was attacked by five dogs in Putnam County, Florida, has died, a sheriff's official said. Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died at a hospital Monday night, the day after the vicious attack, which a neighbor tried to stop by firing into the air, sheriff’s Col. Joseph Wells said Tuesday at a news conference.
Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States
Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
Pet owner's heartbreak as his six-month-old puppy dies during a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours at a popular beach
A man said he is 'absolutely heartbroken' after his six-month-old puppy died following a walk at a popular beach - one of a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours. Dusty Sammon took his rescue pup Yindi for a walk on August 3 along Kawana Beach on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
Man mauled to death by a pack of dogs in California neighborhood
A man in California was mauled to death by a pack of dogs on Sunday, the Selma Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived on scene, an individual was attempting to separate the dogs from the 59-year-old victim. First aid was administered and the man, who has...
marthastewart.com
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data
If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
More than 4,000 beagles raised to be used in US drug trials were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia
The company that owned the facility was sued by the DOJ in May citing instances of animal cruelty, including some dogs being killed instead of treated.
Adorable moment a Louisiana man stops to help kitten in the road - and gets ambushed by a whole group of tiny cats he later finds homes for
A Louisiana man stopped to help a kitten on the roadside before getting ambushed by a litter of them, which he eventually helped rehome. The video of Robert Brantley saving 13 kittens in June has recently resurfaced on Twitter and viewers are just as overjoyed as they were the first time around.
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
Florida mail carrier died after being attacked by 5 dogs when her truck broke down, sheriff says
One Green Planet
New Data Finds Purebred Dogs Nearly 2x More Likely to Get Cancer Than Mutts
Some dog owners do everything in their power to justify buying a “purebred” dog over adopting a mixed breed or a mutt. They may claim the dogs have better genetics or more predictable health outcomes, but a new report from Nationwide shows they may also have significantly higher rates of cancer. Using data gathered from pet insurance claims, the company discovered that purebred dogs are nearly twice as likely to have a cancer claim than mixed-breed dogs.
BBC
Cost of living: More pets being abandoned, dogs home says
There has been a "sharp rise" in the number of dogs being abandoned as the cost-of-living crisis deepens, a rescue centre has said. Hope Rescue Centre in Rhondda Cynon Taf said it had taken 300 calls in the past three months about pets. The centre said it was caused by...
Wendy's pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak
The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill.
40,000 Pet Dogs, One Big Question
This article was originally published in Knowable Magazine. Hana aced her memory test. After viewing the contents of three identical boxes arrayed in an arc on the back deck of her home, the three-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel had to remember which box held a treat—a task she learned after just a few trials.
petpress.net
Do Dogs Get Cold at Night – Truth About Dog Body Temperature
There’s a lot of debate about whether or not dogs get cold at night. Do they need a coat? Do they need a bed? Do they need to sleep in the same room as you?. In this blog post, we’ll clear up all the confusion and tell you once and for all what temperature dogs prefer and how you can keep your dog warm at night.
notabully.org
Why Is My Dog Whining In His Crate All Of A Sudden?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. We as dog owners want to do what’s best for our four-legged friends. Throughout the crate training process, a lot of us probably weathered the storm of crying, whining, and barking while...
