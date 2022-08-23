Some dog owners do everything in their power to justify buying a “purebred” dog over adopting a mixed breed or a mutt. They may claim the dogs have better genetics or more predictable health outcomes, but a new report from Nationwide shows they may also have significantly higher rates of cancer. Using data gathered from pet insurance claims, the company discovered that purebred dogs are nearly twice as likely to have a cancer claim than mixed-breed dogs.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO