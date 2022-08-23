ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WMDT.com

Del. flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Senator Cordrey

DELAWARE – Governor John Carney has ordered the Delaware flag at state buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 27th. This is in recognition and memory of Senator Richard Cordrey’s service to the state. Governor Carney released the following statement:. “I was sad...
