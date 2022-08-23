Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Del. flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Senator Cordrey
DELAWARE – Governor John Carney has ordered the Delaware flag at state buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 27th. This is in recognition and memory of Senator Richard Cordrey’s service to the state. Governor Carney released the following statement:. “I was sad...
Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans
'I like his stance on biblical issues. He's pro-life,' state Senate candidate Todd Johnson said. The post Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware public attorneys could see both state- and federal-level student loan relief
President Biden’s federal student loan relief plan could ease pressure on Delaware’s public defenders and prosecuting attorneys shortly before a new state law offering public attorneys loan repayment support takes effect. Erika LaCon, an attorney with Delaware’s Office of Defense Services, says one incentive to join the office...
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds campaign rally in Aston
"Our goal," Doug Mastriano says, "and we are going to achieve it, our goal is to make Pennsylvania the Florida of the north."
Republican Gov. nominee Doug Mastriano to hold campaign event in Aston, Delaware County
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) - The race for Pennsylvania governor comes to the Philly area Wednesday. Republican Doug Mastriano is campaigning at a bar and grill in Aston starting at 1 p.m.It follows an event Wednesday morning at a roofing company in Montgomery County. Delaware County Democrats are planning their own event Wednesday as well.
How to vote in Delaware’s upcoming elections
Delaware voters have several options to cast their ballots in the upcoming primary and general elections thanks to two new laws passed during the General Assembly’s most recent legislative session. Senate Bill 320 created an opt-in vote-by-mail system wherein voters have to request a ballot before one is sent. Under the law, ballots and ballot applications will never be automatically ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
More beagles rescued from Virginia compound arrive in Delaware
The Brandywine Valley SPCA welcomes 15 more dogs to its Georgetown campus this week, rescued last month from a Virginia breeding compound that sold the dogs for experimentation. And they are just in time for this weekend’s national Clear the Shelters adoption drive. Earlier this month, 23 beagles were...
Cape Gazette
Voting in Delaware is easier than ever
Democrat? Republican? Something else? Whatever your party affiliation, the importance of making your voice heard when there’s an election has never been more apparent. And for Delawareans, it’s never been as easy to vote as it will be in 2022. Three laws that take effect this year remove...
WBOC
Officials: Delaware Trooper Disciplined for Sharing Info with Friend
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state trooper who illegally used a criminal justice computer system to find New Jersey vehicle information for a friend has been placed on six months’ probation, the Department of Justice said. The department said Friday that James Boyda was asked to run the...
WGAL
Gov. Tom Wolf has pardoned 2,000 Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf has signed more than 2,000 pardons since taking office in 2015. He hit that milestone this month. Wolf said in a news release that pardoning people has been one of the greatest honors of his time in office. "We all deserve the opportunity...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows expand to two locations in September
Delaware’s Chautauqua tent shows will be back in full swing next month and are expanding their footprint. The 24th annual Chautauqua tent shows will take place in two locations this year. The shows are Thursday and Friday, September 8th and 9th at Zwaanendael Park in Lewes and Saturday and...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
delawarepublic.org
Two years into pandemic, vaccination campaign in Delaware prisons makes slow progress
Months after most COVID vaccination campaigns faded from view, public health workers continue visiting Delaware prisons seeking people open to getting the shot. A public health team led by Dr. Sandra Gibney - a Wilmington emergency room physician and one of the most recognizable public health figures in the state - visited the Howard R. Young Correctional Center in Wilmington on Tuesday. The team started in an intake unit, looking to reach the group most likely to have been recently exposed to COVID-19.
delawaretoday.com
These Real Estate Agents Are Making a Difference in Delaware
These Delaware real estate agents support charity efforts, focus on clients, and have a positive impact on the areas they serve. For more than 22 years, Amy Lacy Powalski has been her clients’ trusted Realtor through all their milestones. She began her career in 2000 and formed her own team, The Lacy Group, in 2015. Client experience is paramount, she says: “I treat each client how I would want to be treated if I were buying a house. I sit down and listen to what they want price- and location-wise, and I can’t be pushy on that—at the end of the day, they are the ones that will be living in the house.” On top of running a client-focused business, Lacy also ensures her group makes a positive impact on the communities they service. They regularly support the Delaware Humane Association and The Mary Campbell Center. Lacy herself also supports Frogs for Life, a charity founded by two former clients who lost their son to a congenital heart defect.
Cape Gazette
On the Hunt for Delaware’s Favorite Local Places – Featuring Lloyd’s in Lewes!
Whether you live up around Wilmington, in central Delaware or in one of the many beautiful communities hugging the ocean or bays, you probably do the bulk of your grocery shopping at big supermarkets. The good news is that you can usually get just about anything you’d like. The not-so-good...
WGMD Radio
Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday
The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for...
Atlantic City Airshow brings thousands to the New Jersey beaches
Airshow organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 spectators.
WBOC
Delaware to Issue Emergency Benefits on Aug. 25 to All SNAP and Other Eligible Households
NEW CASTLE, Del. – The Delaware Division of Social Services announced Wednesday that it will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
WBOC
Boys & Girls Clubs of Maryland Report 47% Increase in Number of Youth Served
BALTIMORE- Boys & Girls Clubs of Maryland on Wednesday announced a 47% increase in youth served following the first year of funding from Project Bounce Back – an investment in youth development made by the dtate of Maryland under Gov. Larry Hogan. Since receiving the funding, BGCMD has been...
