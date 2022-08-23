The Pike Nurseries team welcomes green thumbs of all skill levels to a series of free August gardening classes. This month’s interactive sessions are perfect for beginners who are ready to start their garden journey, experienced gardeners who want to refresh their skills and anyone looking for a hands-on way to get more green in their life! Each store will also give away a free plant during each class; attendees must be present to win.

