Odessa College students sign letters of intent for automotive program
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - 14+ new Odessa College Automotive Technology students signed their letters of commitment Thursday. They signed to the two-year specialized training Ford Asset Program and their sponsors from Sewell Ford in Odessa, Rogers Ford in Midland, Bayer Ford of Lamesa, Texas and Premier Ford of Comanche, Texas.
UT Permian Basin names familiar face as new Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin has announced that Dr. Becky Spurlock has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. Dr. Spurlock has served as VP of Student Affairs and Leadership for the past three years at UT Permian Basin. In...
MISD releases statement on incidents at Midland Legacy Freshman
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD reports several incidents happened this morning at Legacy Freshman High School. A fight in the girls’ restroom occurred, and resource officers responded immediately. Following this, LFHS went into “hold” status for approximately 20 minutes for a separate adult medical situation. “Hold” is part...
Midland County Fair returns for 2022 edition
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Fair is set to return for its 2022 edition on Aug. 25 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena. A grand ceremony will occur on the first day to officially open the Fair as the Fair's Grand Marshall will conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony to signal the beginning of the 13th annual County Fair.
Big Spring Guardian program enters 5th year
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Morgan Fossett is a Big Spring mom whose son is a student at the Kentwood Early Learning Center. A big sign outside that preschool informs potential intruders that some educators are armed. Morgan says she had mixed feelings at first, but after Uvalde and other mass shootings, she supports the […]
Odessa woman starts nonprofit to help people with cancer
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa woman’s battle with breast cancer gave her the idea to start a nonprofit that helps people like her. “Bee Loved” supplies women and men with wigs for patients that are going through chemotherapy. Penny Robertson began bee loved this year after going into...
New McDonald’s Building In Odessa Going Up…Opening When?
The construction of the NEW McDonald's on Faudree in Odessa is well underway. When you drive by you can see that the main building construction gives us a good feel for how this NEW Mcdonald'sis going to be laid out at this address. • McDonald's UNDER CONSTRUCTION ON FAUDREE IN...
Lamar donates billboard to Permian Basin icons
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you are driving around in Odessa you may notice a billboard dedicated to Buddy Hale and coach Gary Gaines. Lamar outdoor advertising created this billboard to honor both Permian icons. The billboards are electronic and will run in three locations right now. I -20 at...
5 Most Unique Texas Airbnbs Closest To Midland Odessa!
Whether it's for Labor Day Weekend, or anytime you just want to get away, here are 5 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but the closest to Midland Odessa. Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
3 Fun Things For You To Do in Midland This Weekend
Are you looking for something to do on the weekend before Labor Day? Well, we have you covered. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, you have fairs, runs, and parties you can go to this weekend, check it out. The Midland County Fair. This is the 13th year the Midland County...
Midland Odessa Would NEVER Agree To This!
Or would they? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them. For example--I absolutely LOVE the El Jefe at Abuelo's off the Loop 250 in Midland... I had never had a citrus-infused margarita before--so delicious! Then--there's the wide selection at BOTH Bubba's 33 AND Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant... Bubba's has the various versions of Long Island Iced teas to try that are out f this world... And Tkilaz has a drink menu just as huge as their food menu with lots of originals. My personal favorite--the "57 Chevy".
Remembering Buddy Hale: Former students talk love for Permian HS Vice Principal
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Tributes continue to pour in for the man affectionately known as “Mr. Mojo.” Buddy Hale passed away on Saturday, August 20th, from cancer. He was 70. There is a large consensus that the former Permian High School Vice Principal deeply cared for a lot of people. His positive influence radiated. He […]
Midland ISD works to prevent student vaping
MISD, Texas (KOSA) - As schools are back in session, some students might be peer pressured to vape. Parents Against Vaping E-Cigarettes is a national organization that works to prevent kids from using tobacco at a young age. This organization’s main goal is to help kids and parents see signs...
OHS student stabbed during campus fight
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ECISD police are investigating a fight between two Odessa High School students that ended when one of the students was stabbed, the District said in a release Wednesday afternoon. ECISD said two boys, who have not been identified, agreed to a fight near the end of the school day. The student who was […]
Happy National Banana Split Day!
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Today is National Banana Split Day. What does that mean to you? Well, we think it means banana splits for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Why did we become adults if it wasn’t to celebrate this way? Surprisingly, the original banana split wasn’t created in an ice cream parlor but in a […]
Midlander’s construction trailer recovered
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the last 15 years, the owner of The Fire Guy Shawn Van Meter has been doing home repairs for people in the Basin. And earlier this week for the first time since he started repairs, Van Meter had his tools and the actual trailer was stolen.
5 Facts About Gary Gaines, Inspiration for ‘Friday Night Lights'
Gary Gaines, the inspiration behind the 2004 movie “Friday Night Lights,” died on Monday in Lubbock, Texas. He was 73 years old. Gaines was a mainstay of high school football, building a championship legacy throughout West Texas. He gained national attention in the late 1980s as his story was eventually popularized into a book, movie and TV show.
Midlander Lori Blong endorsed by Mayor Peyton in her bid for the office
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today, Midland mayoral candidate Lori Blong released an early endorsement list that includes the current and former mayors and more than 150 Midland families. Blong, who has served on the Midland City Council since 2019, made the decision to run after current Mayor Patrick Payton announced he would not seek re-election. If […]
Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center and Risk Management Institute offer continuing education for the energy industry and continuing education for industry safety
MIDLAND, Texas (KTLE) - The Midland College Petroleum Professional Development Center (PPDC) will offer a variety of energy industry continuing education courses during the month of September. In addition to these courses, the PPDC also offers safety courses to meet industry standards through the college’s Risk Management Institute. The PPDC is a Basin United training provider and a member of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC).
The Most Haunted Subdivision In Midland Odessa-BEWARE!
Most, if not all of the houses built in the Adobe Meadows Subdivision in Midland were built back in 2014. So the properties on average are only 7 years old. Prior to construction, it was an open field-so one has to wonder why there would be stories of haunted houses where there was nothing before them. I mean you always see movies where places are haunted because they were built on sites where things like cemeteries once stood (Poltergeist) or you hear stories of someone dying or being murdered in a house and their spirit still haunts the grounds. But this is nothing like that. At least not that we KNOW of anyway.
