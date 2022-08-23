Read full article on original website
She helped Trump win Florida twice. Now she could lead his expected 2024 campaign
Susie Wiles was searching for her next act when Donald Trump came knocking last spring.
Matt Gaetz and the R word: Florida's Democratic primary takes bitter detour
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) is taking a pause from his usual campaign stance as a “happy warrior.”. In a sign that the Democratic primary for governor has entered a bitter new phase, the Florida congressman has hit rival Nikki Fried with a blistering new mailer that calls her a “Republican lobbyist for big tobacco and insurance companies” and notes her previous friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).
Democrats' Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis With Under 48 Hours to Primary
The last time Florida elected a Democratic governor was in 1994.
Donald Trump and GOP continue to deny Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot – even after two more found guilty
Donald Trump and other top Republicans continue to question the seriousness of the foiled right-wing plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in October 2020, even as two more people were found guilty for their roles in the scheme.On Tuesday, a federal court found Adam Fox and Barry Croft, Jr., guilty of plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor and blow up a bridge, part of what prosecutors said was an attempt to kick off a second US civil war.On Truth Social, the social network founded by the former president, Mr Trump continued his long-running feud with Ms Whitmer, sharing...
DeSantis' Chances of Beating Trump in Florida for 2024 GOP Nomination: Poll
The Florida governor is giving the former president a run for his money in hypothetical 2024 matchups in their home state.
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Demings leads Rubio in heated Senate race, DeSantis remains voters' top choice for governor in new poll
Democratic candidate Rep. Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll. The University of North Florida released the results of a...
CNBC
Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
The poll, released by a Pittsburgh-area labor group, shows Fetterman surging in the closing weeks of the summer.
Republicans' Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer With 3 Months to Election
Tudor Dixon scored the Republican nomination for Michigan's governor race. Here are her chances of unseating the governor.
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
Ron DeSantis Favored More Than Ever Over Trump in 2024 President Odds
The former president has seen the odds of being elected to the White House in 2024 fall in the wake of the FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Republican JD Vance has a narrow edge over Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the Ohio Senate race: poll
Republican JD Vance has a slim lead over Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the open-seat Ohio Senate race. In a new Emerson College poll, Vance led Ryan 45%-42%, with both men on positive ground with voters. While Ohio has leaned to the right in recent cycles, Ryan is running as...
BET
Rep. Val Demings Wins Florida U.S. Senate Primary, Will Face Marco Rubio In November
Val Demings, the former Orlando police chief-turned U.S. Representative, demolished her Democratic Party opponents in Tuesday’s Primary elections, bringing in an overwhelming 85% of the vote. WIth the defeat of three opponents, including former state Rep. Brian Rush, she now faces Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in November. Heavily favored...
Donald Trump's Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis as CPAC Straw Poll Released
The results were announced before Trump took the state at the conference in Dallas, Texas.
Tuesday's primaries in New York and Florida test political landscapes scrambled by redistricting
Voters in New York and Florida settled intra-party battles in competitive House races and picked the Democratic nominee to face Florida's Republican firebrand governor, Ron DeSantis, this fall. Rep. Charlie Crist was projected by NBC News to win the Democratic primary for governor in Florida. The Republican-turned-Democrat former governor handily...
Florida Democrats chose former Republican Charlie Crist to face Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could challenge Trump in 2024
HIALEAH, FLORIDA — Florida voters on Tuesday rejected Democrats' change candidate in favor of a potential repeat of Rep. Charlie Crist — who roughly a decade ago was the Republican governor of Florida — for a shot at unseating Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist bested Agriculture...
americanmilitarynews.com
Gov. DeSantis releases his own ‘Top Gun’ video – here it is
On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released a new Top Gun-inspired campaign ad in which he leads a training exercise called “Fighting the Corporate Media.”. The viral ad entitled “America’s Top Gov” has been viewed over 1.4 million times on Twitter and 157,000 times on YouTube as of Tuesday afternoon.
Crist to face off against DeSantis for Florida governor
Rep. Charlie Crist is projected to win Florida’s Democratic primary for governor on Tuesday, setting up a general election match-up against Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican heavyweight who’s seen as a potential 2024 presidential contender. The Associated Press called the race at 8 p.m. Crist, who won the...
