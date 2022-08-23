ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Matt Gaetz and the R word: Florida's Democratic primary takes bitter detour

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) is taking a pause from his usual campaign stance as a “happy warrior.”. In a sign that the Democratic primary for governor has entered a bitter new phase, the Florida congressman has hit rival Nikki Fried with a blistering new mailer that calls her a “Republican lobbyist for big tobacco and insurance companies” and notes her previous friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).
Donald Trump and GOP continue to deny Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot – even after two more found guilty

Donald Trump and other top Republicans continue to question the seriousness of the foiled right-wing plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in October 2020, even as two more people were found guilty for their roles in the scheme.On Tuesday, a federal court found Adam Fox and Barry Croft, Jr., guilty of plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor and blow up a bridge, part of what prosecutors said was an attempt to kick off a second US civil war.On Truth Social, the social network founded by the former president, Mr Trump continued his long-running feud with Ms Whitmer, sharing...
Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
Gov. DeSantis releases his own ‘Top Gun’ video – here it is

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released a new Top Gun-inspired campaign ad in which he leads a training exercise called “Fighting the Corporate Media.”. The viral ad entitled “America’s Top Gov” has been viewed over 1.4 million times on Twitter and 157,000 times on YouTube as of Tuesday afternoon.
Crist to face off against DeSantis for Florida governor

Rep. Charlie Crist is projected to win Florida’s Democratic primary for governor on Tuesday, setting up a general election match-up against Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican heavyweight who’s seen as a potential 2024 presidential contender. The Associated Press called the race at 8 p.m. Crist, who won the...
