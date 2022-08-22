ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

OSU Extension discusses 2022 tar spot concerns and fungicide application

Press Release from the OSU Extension: Hardin County – As of a week ago, most of the corn across the state of Ohio was between the late-R1 (silking) and late-R3 (milk) growth stages, with a few late-planted fields at late vegetative stages. Concerns about tar spot, but more likely, a sense of security provided by relatively high grain prices have led to several fields being sprayed with a fungicide at or shortly after R1 and questions being asked about spraying additional fields that are now at mid reproductive stages (between late-R2 [kernel blister] and R3 [milk]) of development. Concerns about tar spot are understandable, given how widespread the disease was last year (2021) and the level of damage it is capable of causing. However, the basic approach for tar spot management in Ohio should be no different from the approach commonly recommended for managing other, more common foliar, fungal diseases such as gray leaf spot. You have to scout fields, monitor the weather, and if needed, apply the fungicide when it is most likely to be effective, without violating label restrictions.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Corn with Tar Spot

HARDIN COUNTY, OH
4-H Spotlight: "Bunny Boosters" mentoring young 4-H members

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - They may seem small but these fury little bundles can be a handful. Holly Geaman takes us to the rabbit barn for today's 4-H spotlight. I've always loved animals and I love learning and practicing," stated Jenna Snyder, who is just beginning her 4-H experience.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
ArtSpace/Lima inviting the public out to upcoming artwalk in downtown Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - ArtSpace/Lima is inviting the public to a unique experience of viewing art in downtown Lima. Many are used to seeing art in a museum or gallery setting but soon you can take part in an artwalk. Nearly two dozen downtown businesses will be opening their doors and hosting a local artist and their work. Downtown Lima Inc. and ArtSpace/Lima have teamed up to offer this unique look into regional artists.
LIMA, OH
Mayor Smith fills more administrative positions

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith named two more of her administration. Mayor Smith announced Shane Coleman as her chief of staff. Coleman comes from the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission where he was the executive director. He also was the safety service director for the City of Delphos. The mayor says she is confident in her choice of Coleman and he says he is looking forward to the challenges the position will hold.
LIMA, OH
Lima Memorial Health System's new welcome center opens on Monday

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Visitors and patients will be feeling a lot more welcome when Lima Memorial officially opens their new entrance. Starting Monday morning, the new welcome center at the health system will be officially open. The new entrance is the final part of the 30 million dollar project that started in 2019, to make improvements to the diagnostic and imagining center, cardiac area, and building a new medical center in Wapakoneta. The 7,000-foot addition will create ADA accessible area for visitors to the hospital and easy access to people that are getting tests done there too.
LIMA, OH
Antique Tractor Pull brings back farming memories of the past

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Fire up those engines! Today was the antique tractor pull at the Allen County Fair. Nathan Kitchens shows us why this long-time fair tradition is so popular. It wouldn't be Senior Day without the antique tractor pull at the Allen County Fair. For many, it's...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Allen County Fair Royalty

We met the king, queen, prince, and princess of the Allen County Fair! They spoke with us a bit and filled us in about their fair duties.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Allen County Fair reports that attendance ramped up as the week rolled on

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It may have started out a little slow but attendance at the Allen County Fair is picking up. Mother Nature may not have helped in the first couple of days of the fair by canceling a few events but as the week progressed so did attendance. With his first fair just about under his belt promotions and operation manager Troy Elwer says attendance has been above average as the last day of the fair approaches.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima NAACP speaking out against Ohio's permitless carry law

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima chapter of the NAACP speaking out against Ohio's new "permitless carry" law. The Lima chapter believes that the new law, which allows qualifying adults to carry a firearm without the same requirements as a CCW permit, is too loose. With the amount of gun violence that the city has seen in the last year, the NAACP says that they believe this new law could create new concerns in Lima and that people of color could be treated unfairly.
LIMA, OH
101-year-old time capsule opened at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - Current and former students at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School got a glimpse into their school's past. On Wednesday they opened up a 101-year-old time capsule that was found in the cornerstone of the former school building that was torn down this summer. The capsule was wrapped up in a newspaper from 1921 and inside was a letter from the pastor of the church, a few words from the bishop when they dedicated the former school building, and medals of Lady Mary, the patron saint of the school and emblems of the Sacred Heart. Sts. Peter and Paul School has been part of the Ottawa community since the late 1800s and it has been a priority of the parish to keep the school growing.
OTTAWA, OH
Vacant home fire on N. Elizabeth Street under investigation

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday morning. The call came in around 9 a.m. for a fire in the 600 block of North Elizabeth Street. No power had been at the house for a year and the property has been empty for some time. The Lima Fire Department also says that people have been squatting inside the home and that this is not the first fire that this property has seen.
LIMA, OH
Car show returning to the Allen County Fair and participants are needed

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A new, but old event is coming back to the Allen County Fair on Saturday and they are looking for participants. If you have a vehicle that is the apple of your eye, be sure and enter the fair's car show. It hasn't been since the 1990s that the fair car show has been on the grounds. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the show from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. You enter through gate "Z" on the northwest side of the fairgrounds and it's open to anyone.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima man arrested after short standoff on S. Union Street

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A man is now in jail after an incident that happened early yesterday morning. The Lima Police Department say they were called out around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday to a disturbance at 1610 South Union Street. There they spoke with Lane Riley, a woman from Van Wert, who reported that she was assaulted by 34-year-old Jacquavious Cartwright. She reported that a handgun was used by Cartwright and that he was still armed inside the house.
LIMA, OH
Allen County man arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the January 6th, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice says 28-year-old Jonathan J. Copeland was arrested Thursday in Shawnee Township. He was expected to make his initial appearance before the court in the Northern District of Ohio today. He faces accusations of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon, and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Both are felony charges. He's also facing five misdemeanor offenses.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

