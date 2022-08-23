Read full article on original website
Letter: An open letter to students, families
Students are heading back to school in Utah and that means it is time to start thinking about ensuring success for another school year. Last year Utah students found success in a variety of educational platforms from traditional public school, to public charter, online, homeschool and private school options. Regardless...
Guest opinion: The dangers of normalizing Big Brother
What would you do if you found out that the school you trusted with your child’s personal information had shared it with over 1,000 companies on the internet?. This is exactly what is happening in Utah’s public schools. The sharing of student information has come to a head in Davis School District. An agreement between the U.S. Department of Justice and Davis Schools has every student’s name, grade, school and race being sent to the DOJ twice a year.
Letter: Disappointed in reaction to new legislation
The reaction to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by the Utah Congressional delegation is extremely disappointing. Climate Change is threatening our water supply, drying the Great Salt Lake, creating poisonous dust clouds, devastating Utah agriculture, increasing severe forest fires, and threatening the long-term viability of the snow sport industry.
Patient rights group: Work to be done with price transparency law compliance
In January 2021, a federal law was passed requiring all hospitals to post their pricing online, but according to a new report issued by a patient advocacy group earlier this month, only 16% of the 2,000 hospitals reviewed are fully compliant. According to the third semi-annual report, Utah is doing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Letter: Rep. Curtis is key leader on GOP energy, climate vision
The heat waves and severe drought punishing Utah this summer are yet another sign that America needs a coherent strategy to confront climate change. And that’s why I’m grateful we have a leader like Rep. John Curtis in Washington. Rep. Curtis is a key player in advancing a...
Guest opinion: Join our compact with Utah
In early August, as the University of Utah tour bus was about to cross the county line into Utah County territory, a few of the passengers jokingly started singing the BYU fight song. I think I surprised them when I knew the words! Blasphemy? Maybe. But my mother was a BYU grad, after all.
Nebo School District’s Tracy Warenski announced as Utah Teacher of the Year finalist
Tracy Warenski’s love for her students is obvious in the way she lights up when she speaks about teaching them. “I love when a student learns something new and things start to come together. That’s a big deal, that light up and excitement that they have,” she said. “Or if they’ve been learning the skill for a while, and now they have the application in another scenario, I love that. … Some of the greatest conversations of my life have been with 7- and 8-year-old kids.”
BYUtv series partners with nonprofits to make dreams ‘come true’
Watching Kirby Heyborne in front of the camera, it’s clear he loves what he does. Heyborne is the star of the BYUtv series “Making Good,” where he travels across the United States volunteering with, and drawing attention to, various nonprofit organizations. “When we came up with the...
Sanchez: Every vote in America is now about abortion
The pro-choice jubilation that overtook the state of Kansas is beginning to subside, as all victorious celebrations eventually do. What’s less clear is if the revelers fully grasp that they’re still running against howling headwinds. This is despite the overwhelming support Kansans showed for reproductive rights in the...
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
