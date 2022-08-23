ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Letter: An open letter to students, families

Students are heading back to school in Utah and that means it is time to start thinking about ensuring success for another school year. Last year Utah students found success in a variety of educational platforms from traditional public school, to public charter, online, homeschool and private school options. Regardless...
Guest opinion: The dangers of normalizing Big Brother

What would you do if you found out that the school you trusted with your child’s personal information had shared it with over 1,000 companies on the internet?. This is exactly what is happening in Utah’s public schools. The sharing of student information has come to a head in Davis School District. An agreement between the U.S. Department of Justice and Davis Schools has every student’s name, grade, school and race being sent to the DOJ twice a year.
Letter: Disappointed in reaction to new legislation

The reaction to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by the Utah Congressional delegation is extremely disappointing. Climate Change is threatening our water supply, drying the Great Salt Lake, creating poisonous dust clouds, devastating Utah agriculture, increasing severe forest fires, and threatening the long-term viability of the snow sport industry.
Guest opinion: Join our compact with Utah

In early August, as the University of Utah tour bus was about to cross the county line into Utah County territory, a few of the passengers jokingly started singing the BYU fight song. I think I surprised them when I knew the words! Blasphemy? Maybe. But my mother was a BYU grad, after all.
Nebo School District’s Tracy Warenski announced as Utah Teacher of the Year finalist

Tracy Warenski’s love for her students is obvious in the way she lights up when she speaks about teaching them. “I love when a student learns something new and things start to come together. That’s a big deal, that light up and excitement that they have,” she said. “Or if they’ve been learning the skill for a while, and now they have the application in another scenario, I love that. … Some of the greatest conversations of my life have been with 7- and 8-year-old kids.”
Sanchez: Every vote in America is now about abortion

The pro-choice jubilation that overtook the state of Kansas is beginning to subside, as all victorious celebrations eventually do. What’s less clear is if the revelers fully grasp that they’re still running against howling headwinds. This is despite the overwhelming support Kansans showed for reproductive rights in the...
