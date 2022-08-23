ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Big tipper? Here are the most generous states for eating out

By Danielle Cotterman, Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPvoX_0hS4lVCX00

( WJW ) — Despite inflation , a recent report says people are tipping more at restaurants than last year.

According to software provider Toast Inc.’s second-quarter Restaurant Trends report , tips are up nearly 10%, and in-person diners are tipping on average 19.7%, showing a growth of 22% in the second quarter compared with the first quarter.

“The appetite for in-person dining remained strong in Q2 through rising inflation, economic uncertainty, and COVID-19 subvariant spikes,” according to Toast.

What happens when a restaurant goes tip-free?

The report also showed that diners were less likely to tip as much when ordering delivery or takeout, tipping an average of 14.5%.

“This trend remains similar to Q1 2022’s findings, where diners on-premise tipped more than off-premise diners,” Toast found.

The report also broke down the states with the biggest tippers on average, though tip size didn’t vary much.

Zoo Knoxville elephants moving to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee

Indiana topped the list for the second straight quarter based on average tip percentage, with West Virginia and Ohio following. At the bottom of the list was California, which has one of the country’s highest minimum cash wage laws for tipped employees, according to the Department of Labor.

Here are the top 10 states for the most generous tippers:

  • Indiana (21%)
  • West Virginia (20.8%)
  • Ohio (20.7%)
  • Delaware (20.7%)
  • Kentucky (20.7%)
  • Wyoming (20.5%)
  • New Hampshire (20.4%)
  • Wisconsin (20.3%)
  • South Carolina (20.3%)
  • Pennsylvania (20.2%)

And if you were wondering which states tipped the least, they include:

  • California (17.5%)
  • Washington (18.3%)
  • Florida (18.5%)
  • New York (18.5%)
  • Hawaii (18.8%)
  • Texas (18.8%)
  • Nevada (18.8%)
  • Louisiana (18.9%)
  • New Jersey (18.9%)
  • Arkansas (18.9%)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Toast Inc#Restaurant Trends#The Department Of Labor
WATE

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Donelson bar

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two others were injured at a bar in Donelson early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at Lucky’s Bar and Grill located on 579 Stewarts Ferry Pike. According to Metro police, witnesses...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WATE

Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi County Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WATE

Anderson County deputy wakes up from coma after 23 days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sherriff’s Deputy Lucas Shoffner is awake. Lucas was attempting to fix a chain on a miniature motorcycle when he and his wife, Nicole Shoffner, were hit by a pick truck on Aug. 1. Nicole was...
WATE

WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy