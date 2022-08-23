ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Suspect turns himself in after fleeing deadly hit-and-run crash on foot in west Charlotte, police say

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZY0RP_0hS4lMVE00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of fleeing his overturned car on foot after a crash that left another man dead in west Charlotte Sunday morning turned himself in to police hours later, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Freedom Drive where they found a Nissan Altima off the roadway to the right.

The driver, 48-year-old William Morris Mitchell, was unconscious and unresponsive, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Officers found a 2016 Volkswagen Passat that was overturned in the roadway, but the driver had fled the scene prior to their arrival, witnesses allegedly told police.

1 dead, driver charged after SUV hits 2 parked cars, overturns in north Charlotte, police say

Officers also found a Dodge Caravan that was damaged by the Volkswagen in a separate crash, CMPD said. The van’s driver remained on the scene and was not hurt.

According to the preliminary investigation, police said the Volkswagen was traveling east on Freedom Drive in the westbound traffic lanes. The driver attempted to change lanes to the eastbound side through a break in the median.

Police said the Volkswagen entered the eastbound section and struck the Dodge. The vehicle then continued east at a high rate of speed.

Police said the Volkswagen then struck the Nissan, causing the Passat to overturn onto its roof. It slid upside down before coming to rest around 400-500 feet from the initial impact spot. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

The Nissan traveled off the roadway to the right, struck a utility pole and then hit a tree. Police said Mitchell was wearing his seatbelt.

At around 6 a.m. Sunday, CMPD dispatch received a call from a man who said he wanted to meet with officers so he could turn himself in for the hit-and-run.

Police said detectives met with 31-year-old Raheem Lashawn Diaz who agreed to voluntarily talk.

After his interview with detectives, Diaz was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit and run and reckless driving.

Police said speed and reckless driving were contributing factors in the crash.

CMPD said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who has information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Detective Crum at 704-432-2169, extension 4 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

