Meghan Markle Launches Spotify Podcast With Serena Williams As Her First Guest

By WLNK Staff
 2 days ago

Source: Chris Jackson / Getty

Meghan Markle launched her podcast on Spotify.

Her podcast is titled, Archetypes .

Her first guest is Serena Williams. In the first episode, Meghan and Serena will discuss the double standard women face when they are labeled ambitious.

The episode will also feature Dr. Laura Kray who is a leading expert on gender in the workplace and how this affects everyone.

The second episode will feature Mariah Carey. What podcasts do you listen to you? What do you like/dislike about podcasts?

