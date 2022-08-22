Read full article on original website
bubearcats.com
Volleyball set to host Bearcat Classic
VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton volleyball opens the season Friday at the Bearcat Classic, the first non-conference tournament hosted by BU since 2009. The Bearcats will take on Maryland Eastern Shore Friday evening before facing Boston College and Siena Saturday. Tournament Schedule. Friday August 26. Siena vs. Boston College - 4...
bubearcats.com
Men’s Soccer Kicks Off Season at James Madison
- Binghamton begins its 22nd season at the NCAA Division I level and its 21st under head coach Paul Marco. The Bearcats, who went 7-9-1 in 2021, return eight starters from last year's squad and add nine newcomers – including five transfers. In the America East Preseason Poll, the Bearcats tied for sixth.
theithacan.org
IC staff leave and arrive in offices throughout summer 2022
Laura Davis was appointed as director for both the Ithaca College Offices of Residential Life and Student Conduct and Community Standards in July 2022. She began working at the college in 2018 as assistant director for Housing Services. Before then, she was a residence director at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire, and held positions in residential programs at Cornell University.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Section IV Football Endzone Extras: Newark Valley and Power Hour
We continue our coverage of Fox 40's Endzone Extras and next up is Tioga County's Newark Valley. Last season, the Cardinals fell in the Class D Section Championship game, but with some new guys at the helm, the Valley is looking to hone in on the fundamentals and build what they call "Power Hour".
Southern Tier Broadcaster Moving Up In Hockey World With New Job
Friday, August 12th was the final Visions Summer Concert Series at the Visons Veterans Memorial Arena. Going on at the same time was the Binghamton Black Bears Fan Fest event. I was looking forward to the Black Bears second season at the arena and all the new things that would be coming our way. I have to admit that one of the changes made me a little sad. It's a selfish reason I admit.
Cornell Daily Sun
Not Going Swimmingly: Students Experience Long Waits, Stress at Swim Test
For the first time in two years, Cornellians are once again swimming 75 yards across the Helen Newman Hall pool in order to complete the swim test: one of two University-wide graduation requirements at Cornell. Reinstated for the fall 2022 semester after a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, this fall is the first chance for freshmen, sophomores and juniors to complete the test.
Binghamton University Students React to Student Loan Forgiveness
On Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden announced a plan for student loan forgiveness for many and Binghamton University students had a strong reaction. The Biden Administration's Student Loan Debt Plan will forgive $10,000 of debt for those with student loans who are making under $125,000 per year and $20,000 for students who went to college on Pell Grants. President Biden also extended the student loan pause for what is expected to be the final time, through December 31, 2022. And for undergraduate loans, people can cap repayment at 5% of their monthly income.
NewsChannel 36
NY State Museum keeps Elmira's firefighting history alive
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- From the 19th to the 20th century, Elmira was the fire engine capital of the world. Today, its historical innovation is kept alive at the New York State Museum by a team of curators. There are five fire engines from Elmira, the oldest dating back to 1919....
localsyr.com
First time at the New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV ) — Growing up just an hour away from Syracuse in Ithaca, N.Y., you would think the New York State Fair would be a part of my yearly summer activities, however, that wasn’t the case until now. I wanted to get the most authentic fair...
Elmira PD warns parents of oversharing back-to-school information online
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With back-to-school coming soon for many in the Twin Tiers, with some students already back in numerous districts, the Elmira Police Department posted a reminder to parents to watch out for oversharing sensitive information on social media about their children. The department shared the importance of limiting sensitive information about the […]
Cortland roads will be shutdown for SUNY move-in
Cortland Mayor Scott Steve announced via Facebook that there will be daily road closures and redirections as students move in to SUNY Cortland throughout the weekend.
Organization teams with local barber shops to provide free back-to-school haircuts
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers is teaming up with barber shops in Broome and Tioga counties to provide boys with new haircuts before they return to the classroom.
owegopennysaver.com
‘Life was made richer’ – Remembering Dan Fabricius
The Owego, N.Y. and greater Binghamton communities are mourning the loss of Daniel Fabricius, a former director of bands at OFA. Fabricius passed away on Aug. 10. He was 64. An accomplished musician and educator, Fabricius was well known and respected in the region. A notable 40-year career included nearly 30 years in the OA School District, and where he retired in 2017. He also held the role as adjudicator and Jazz Chairperson for the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) as well as Director of Percussion and Director of Wind Symphony at Binghamton University.
theithacan.org
Commentary: Frustrations toward Ithaca College are misplaced
During my time working at the Summer Housing Office at Ithaca College, I got more seething calls from angry students and their parents weekly than I can count on my fingers and toes. The complaints themselves are often reasonable. The shouting, name calling and demands to minimum wage workers, not so much. The rooms are too small, trash cans too full and refrigerators unclean are among the chief complaints. While I can’t say that I have never made a fuming call or sent a nasty email following a less than satisfactory experience on campus, I can say I have always made an effort to direct my frustration at the appropriate parties: people who make a salary. For example, when the bathroom on the seventh floor of West Tower was out of both toilet paper and paper towels when the school had promised enhanced maintenance of communal spaces in the height of the pandemic, I directed my frustration at the upper-level, salaried staff making decisions.
House of the Week: Couple put their ‘hearts’ into restoring Cazenovia’s Vadeboncoeur estate
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – When Greg and Nichole Widrick returned to Upstate New York from New York City, they were unaware of the legacy of the Vadeboncoeur estate in Cazenovia. But they knew they needed to preserve some of it.
whcuradio.com
IC sees spike in COVID-19 cases, encourages masks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Face coverings at Ithaca College are now strongly encouraged while indoors on campus. Samm Swarts, IC’s assistant director for Emergency Preparedness and Response, says the college has seen a sharp increase in positive COVID-19 cases among students in the last couple weeks. Testing is available seven days a week at IC.
Hazing investigation underway in Bradford County
ATHENS, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Bradford County after alleged hazing within a high school football team. According to the Athens Area School District, state police are investigating after reported bullying, hazing, and other improper behavior within the high school varsity and junior varsity team. Officials believe...
rewind1077.com
Saunders Park to open in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A long-awaited park is set to open next month. Nearly 25 years after the land was donated, Saunders Park in the Town of Ithaca is opening. Work was delayed in 2020 by COVID. Parks Maintenance Manager Joe Talbot says there’s a nice walking trail.
A small metal stand in a parking lot might have Ithaca’s best new taco
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s a rather nondescript location in a parking lot along a busy strip of Elmira Road, but around lunch-time each day something unusual happens: a long line of people forms, stretching from a small sheet metal stand in front of some storage containers all the way out to the road, and even down the sidewalk.
Vineyards feel an edge building in fight against the spotted lanternfly
ITHACA, N.Y.—Grape growers and winemakers in the Finger Lakes have been on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly’s red, flashy, and bespeckled wings ever since it appeared in Pennsylvania in 2014. The invasive species has a destructive appetite for grape vines, posing a major threat to the tourism and agriculture economies built around wine in the region.
