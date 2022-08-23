ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, NJ

theobserver.com

Belleville football team looks to build off last year’s 6-4 record

As a top assistant coach under Jermain Johnson, Brian Antab has seen first-hand the progress that has been made by Belleville’s football program over the past four years. But with Johnson having departed to take the head job at Montclair this spring and several key graduations from last year’s 6-4 team, both Antab and his young roster have tried to build up as much experience as it could this summer before Friday’s season opener against Passaic.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
newarkhappening.com

The Homecoming: Newark Native Shakur Stevenson to Defend Unified Junior Lightweight Title

NEWARK, N.J. (July 25, 2022) — Brick City’s boxing superstar, Shakur Stevenson, is the junior lightweight king. He’ll soon return home to defend his throne. Stevenson, the WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine champion, puts his hardware on the line against Brazilian standout Robson Conceição on Friday, Sept. 23, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. In the eight-round lightweight co-feature, Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis returns against an opponent to be named.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes

I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
MAYWOOD, NJ
boozyburbs.com

NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey

Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

This Montclair Resident Has Been an Actress on Multiple Movies + TV Shows

Meet Geraldine Leer — a Montclair resident with an impressive acting career. Known in Montclair as Jeri, she was born in New York City, raised in Texas, and went back and forth between New York and California before moving to Essex County in 1998. You may know her from movies and TV shows like Manifest, Law & Order, and Inventing Anna — and we had the chance to talk with Geraldine about her career. Read on to learn more about this actress and why she chose Montclair as a place to raise a family.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot

Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year

While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
UNION CITY, NJ
asumag.com

$241 million education campus opens in Passaic, N.J.

The Passaic (N.J.) school district has opened a $241 million Dayton Avenue Educational Campus. The 448,000-square-foot campus houses four schools, reports northjersey.com. The project broke ground in 2018 and has space for about 3,000 students from prekindergarten through eighth grade. The schools:. Abraham Lincoln School (pre-K program): 28 classrooms, three...
PASSAIC, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Seven-story Rampart House approved near Hamilton Park

A new seven-story development near Hamilton Park was unanimously approved by the Jersey City Planning Board on Aug. 23, with 246 residential units set to be built on a former railroad embankment. The applicant, Newport Associates Development Company, sought approval to build their new project titled the “Rampart House” on...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Rooftop Opens At Felina In Ridgewood

The rooftop has opened at Felina in Ridgewood after nearly 3.5 years. La Terrazza has its own food and drinks menu and is located on top of the Italian restaurant on East Ridgewood Avenue, initially run by four-star chef Anthony Bucco. Bucco left the restaurant during COVID-19, at which point...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ

