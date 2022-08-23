Read full article on original website
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Table of Hope Free Fresh Food DistributionMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NYC's All-Time High Rent Reflects a Downside of CapitalismGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
Boys soccer preview: 15 Compelling storylines to follow in 2022
A lot has changed since the 2021 boys soccer season came to a close. In preparation for the upcoming 2022 season, which kicks off on Sept. 8, here are 15 compelling storylines to follow as the year unfolds. Can Seton Hall Prep’s defense replicate its historic numbers in 2022?
theobserver.com
Belleville football team looks to build off last year’s 6-4 record
As a top assistant coach under Jermain Johnson, Brian Antab has seen first-hand the progress that has been made by Belleville’s football program over the past four years. But with Johnson having departed to take the head job at Montclair this spring and several key graduations from last year’s 6-4 team, both Antab and his young roster have tried to build up as much experience as it could this summer before Friday’s season opener against Passaic.
Watch LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 3 HS football games this weekend (for free)
It’s time for high school football in New Jersey. The football season will kick off this weekend with a highly-intriguing slate for Week 0 and if you can’t be there, be here at NJ.com as we’ll be broadcasting three games for free. The broadcast schedule for the...
The Seton Hall-Iona game is off, and not coming back anytime soon
When Iona visited Seton Hall at the Prudential Center back in November 2020, the Pirates beat up on the Gaels in Rick Pitino’s debut at the MAAC school. The final score was 86-64.
newarkhappening.com
The Homecoming: Newark Native Shakur Stevenson to Defend Unified Junior Lightweight Title
NEWARK, N.J. (July 25, 2022) — Brick City’s boxing superstar, Shakur Stevenson, is the junior lightweight king. He’ll soon return home to defend his throne. Stevenson, the WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine champion, puts his hardware on the line against Brazilian standout Robson Conceição on Friday, Sept. 23, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. In the eight-round lightweight co-feature, Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis returns against an opponent to be named.
NBC New York
Murdered NJ Soccer Star's Mom ‘Disappointed & Sad' Over Plea Deal
The mother of a New Jersey high school soccer star murdered last year reportedly says she's "disappointed and sad" that her son's alleged killer will receive a plea deal and serve just 15 years in prison. Hawa Fofana said she was informed by the Essex County Prosecutor's office Tuesday morning...
Someone screwed up Port Richmond’s football field and now they are covering it up (letter to the editor)
In regards to the New York City School Construction Authority board’s response to an original article written (about the big delay with Port Richmond High School’s football field and athletic complex), we are aware that the turf at the field is the baseball turf. Knowing that the football...
Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes
I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
There are lots of things we are proud of here in New Jersey, and right up there at the top of our list is the amazing bread we enjoy so much here in the Garden State. Lots of people say it's all in the water here in New Jersey, and that's what makes the bagels, the pizza, and the bread so amazing here in New Jersey.
boozyburbs.com
NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey
Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
themontclairgirl.com
This Montclair Resident Has Been an Actress on Multiple Movies + TV Shows
Meet Geraldine Leer — a Montclair resident with an impressive acting career. Known in Montclair as Jeri, she was born in New York City, raised in Texas, and went back and forth between New York and California before moving to Essex County in 1998. You may know her from movies and TV shows like Manifest, Law & Order, and Inventing Anna — and we had the chance to talk with Geraldine about her career. Read on to learn more about this actress and why she chose Montclair as a place to raise a family.
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year
While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
Looking for a road trip? Check out this Monmouth County historical site
News 12's Syma Chowdhry visits a historical site that shows New Jersey's military strength during WWII.
Loved Ones Say Aching Goodbye To 6-Year-Old Waldwick Superhero
Cancer is its most ruthless when it snatches young innocents, steals their childhood and shatters the hearts of those who love them. It claimed another when loved ones said goodbye this week to Cole McKeon. He was all of six years old. “He will never be in pain again. He...
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
theobserver.com
KPD: Males (and woman) in masks couldn’t find mobile, but later found themselves in South Kearny
On Aug. 9 at 11:36 a.m., Officer Mat Lopez and several back-up officers (including yours truly) were dispatched to the 100 block of Devon Street after a 911 caller reported approximately five masked males forced their way into an apartment building and ran to an upstairs apartment. Arriving officers detained...
asumag.com
$241 million education campus opens in Passaic, N.J.
The Passaic (N.J.) school district has opened a $241 million Dayton Avenue Educational Campus. The 448,000-square-foot campus houses four schools, reports northjersey.com. The project broke ground in 2018 and has space for about 3,000 students from prekindergarten through eighth grade. The schools:. Abraham Lincoln School (pre-K program): 28 classrooms, three...
Seven-story Rampart House approved near Hamilton Park
A new seven-story development near Hamilton Park was unanimously approved by the Jersey City Planning Board on Aug. 23, with 246 residential units set to be built on a former railroad embankment. The applicant, Newport Associates Development Company, sought approval to build their new project titled the “Rampart House” on...
Rooftop Opens At Felina In Ridgewood
The rooftop has opened at Felina in Ridgewood after nearly 3.5 years. La Terrazza has its own food and drinks menu and is located on top of the Italian restaurant on East Ridgewood Avenue, initially run by four-star chef Anthony Bucco. Bucco left the restaurant during COVID-19, at which point...
