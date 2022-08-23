ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days

By Brady Knox, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 56

Donna M Harney
1d ago

I need the whole thing right now because I have a lot of problems very serious in my life right now this is not funny or good for sick people who need help right now I need it all of this money 💸 on the first of September now from ssi it's very important and urgent now

Reply(9)
15
Angela Marie Sprague
1d ago

I'll believe that when I see it my account i get one check a month

Reply(5)
30
Micki Heart
7h ago

these articles make me so mad...if it's not rough enough right now for ssi/ssd people, no extra stimulus for us, yet our expenses nearly doubled with increasing food, gas, med costs... but hey let's trick them into believing that they're actually going to get some help from the government in which most of us served becoming disabled or retired. OH and let's make all the laymen out there think ssi people are getting extra help so they don't try to get any real measures passed that would help. smacked in the face twice...thanks

Reply
2
Related
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Welfare#Social Security Benefits#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#Ssi
CNET

August Social Security Payments: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The Social Security Administration is sending out the fourth batch of August payments today, with one more scheduled this month. These checks arrive in batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. The final August payment will be sent out next week.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Seniors on Social Security Will Get a Huge Raise in 2023. Here's How Much You Can Expect

With inflation surging, it's been a tough year for many seniors. Next year, retirees could see a record-breaking cost-of-living adjustment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy