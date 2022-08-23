ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Water Congress to query statewide candidates on water issues

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
The Core Trail follows the Yampa River, providing 7.5 miles of riverfront to the residents and visitors to Steamboat Springs.

The summer conference of the Colorado Water Congress is set to kick off with a bevy of candidates for higher office showing off their knowledge of critical water issues facing the state, which could include how they might deal with the ongoing crisis on the Colorado River.

The three-day conference kicks off today in Steamboat Springs, and will feature remarks and questions from the audience directed to major party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate.

Republican Joe O'Dea, who is running for the U.S. Senate, is up first at 2 p.m., followed by Gov. Jared Polis.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Denver, will speak at 3 p.m., followed by Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl.

Both major party candidates for attorney general will talk Wednesday to conference attendees, which includes water providers, lobbyists, state officials including lawmakers and other industry insiders.

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Denver, is also expected to address the conference on Wednesday.

The General Assembly's interim water resources and agriculture review committee also will hold its August meeting at the conference, with a review of the state water plan on the agenda.

The conference's final event, on Thursday morning, is a look at the Colorado River, featuring state water officials from Colorado, Utah and Nevada.

OutThere Colorado

Smog across the Front Range is going to make gas more expensive. But do the clean air benefits justify the cost to consumers?

As foul smog continues to hover along the Front Range horizon, millions of Colorado drivers will pay more for a special formula of gasoline that is supposed to cause less pollution. But just how much that fuel improves the air and whether the expense is worth the financial burden it is under debate in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis is poised to fight the use of reformulated gas — a special blend that reduces harmful emissions from car exhaust — and earlier this month he informed...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

LOOKING BACK: One of America's most infamous cults had early ties to Colorado

In 1997, deputies of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department discovered the bodies of 39 adults in a 9,200-square-foot Rancho Santa Fe mansion as they followed up on an anonymous tip. As the investigation into the horrific scene would reveal, the deceased were members of one of the most prolific American cults known to exist – Heaven's Gate – with early roots of the organization forming in Colorado long before a mass suicide took place that would make headlines worldwide.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

“We needed a deal yesterday” : Deadline passes without deal to save Colorado River. What now?

Trillions of gallons of water must be saved from the drying Colorado River to avoid the worst-case scenario brought on by drought, climate change and overuse, federal officials announced earlier this summer, setting a deadline for Aug. 15. Past that deadline, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation officials threatened to take control from the seven Western states depending on the river and make the cuts themselves. But the states didn’t come up with a plan by Monday and the federal government didn’t take over. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado destination a 'top worldwide spot to visit' in August – do you agree?

It's hard to find a bad month to plan a visit to Colorado, but a report released by Travel + Leisure pins one spot as particularly great to travel to in August. Included in a 'best spots to visit worldwide during August' article that includes international destinations like Edinburgh, Montenegro, and Curaçao, Denver was able to snag a spot on the unranked list of 12 places.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Three hikers saved with hypothermia in just 48 hours, prompting warning to Coloradans

According to Saguache County Search and Rescue, three people suffering from hypothermia have been rescued on local trails over the last two days in two separate incidents. While details about each case were not made readily available, these incidents serve as a good reminder to the public that the late summer and fall seasons can mean wild temperature and weather swings, with afternoon storms capable of creating dangerous conditions. Monsoon moisture in the area during this time of the year makes it crucial to be prepared with waterproof layers to avoid getting wet.
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

82-year-old mushroom hunter found after being lost in Colorado wilderness overnight

On Wednesday at about 5 PM, an 82-year-old woman was reported missing by friends after she failed to return from a mushroom-hunting adventure in the area of popular Front Range destination Brainard Lake Recreation Area. The woman had left with friends for a mushroom hunt on Gateway Trail, ultimately getting off route and lost at some point. She was found by search and rescue teams roughly one-third of a mile from the trail at about 1 PM the following day. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado launches free tax clinics to help residents qualify for $750 refund checks

Though distribution of the $750 Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refund checks began this month, it’s not too late for Coloradans to file their taxes and qualify. The state is providing free tax clinics over the next two months to help residents file state taxes by the extended Oct. 17 deadline, Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday. If filing before Oct. 17, taxpayers should get their checks in January, $750 for individual tax filers and $1,500 for joint filers.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Officials eye completion of 63-mile trail through Colorado mountains

A scenic Colorado bike trail many years and many dollars in the making is down to the last 12 miles. Work has been underway this summer on a stretch of pavement connecting Dotsero to Gypsum — one of the last four segments needing construction to realize the full Eagle Valley Trail. Once complete, cyclists will be able to pedal 63 miles between the top of Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon without using the highway.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Climber takes big fall as protection pops out of wall, sending him crashing to ground in Colorado

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on August 20. The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ trad-style climbing route called 'The Yellow Spur' when the injured climber fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The falling climber was partially caught by his belayer thanks to other gear that had been placed in the wall, but still hit the ground hard.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
