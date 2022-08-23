Finnish prime minister apologizes again after explicit picture taken at her residence emerges

Read full article on original website
Troy Baker
2d ago
at least they have a hot leader who knows how to have a good time! leave the lady alone while the rest of us are trying to figure out when we can visit!
224
Daniel robinson
2d ago
give me a break will you people leave her alone she is a typical human being that's just living life so what she does in her own home is her business not yours
137
Mike Barker
2d ago
Meanwhile, we in the USA have to look at pictures of Trump, Biden, and Rudy Giuliani with our political news. I like her photos much better.
112
BBC
Sanna Marin: Finland PM partying video causes backlash
The Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, is facing a backlash after being seen partying in a leaked video. In the footage, thought to be taken from social media, she and friends including Finnish celebrities are seen dancing and singing. She has faced criticism from opposition parties, with one leader demanding...
Finnish PM: No drugs, just lots of dancing at 'wild' party
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Finland’s prime minister says she did not take any drugs during a “wild” party in a private home, adding she did nothing wrong when letting her hair down and partying with friends. A video posted on a social media shows...
Finland's leader slams leaked video of her dancing at private parties
HELSINKI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday said she was upset that videos of her dancing at private parties were published online as they were meant to be seen only by friends.
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
