ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 89

Jorge
2d ago

Minneapolis is dangerous and scary if you care about your safety and well being. Car jackings are out of control, gun fights go on nightly between drug gangs, robberies are everywhere. No reason to go to Minneapolis anymore.

Reply(4)
55
Jorge
2d ago

I'm tired of the extreme taxes. income taxes are extremely high, property taxes are very high, and then add in saled tax, gas tax, etc.. . It's crazy. Time for me and my family to move and pocket that hard earned money, instead of having it forcibly taken by the extreme socialists to fund their agendas.

Reply
42
Jim Theobald
2d ago

I live in Minneapolis also and I enjoy the car jackings the daily shootings the armed robbery it’s great to live in a city where the City consul wants to defund the police it’s so enjoyable

Reply(11)
37
Related
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Education
mprnews.org

Buttigieg promotes transportation spending during Minnesota stop

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at a $12 million project to improve a busy corridor on Lake Street in Minneapolis that's adding new turn lanes, bus only lanes, and upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities. "They are building for the future,” Buttigieg said of the program funded...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Keith Ellison Warns Against Minnesota Crisis Pregnancy Centers

In Minnesota, crisis pregnancy clinics are eligible for public money, but Keith Ellison, the attorney general, advises citizens to stay away from them. In a consumer advisory published on Tuesday, Ellison said that these kinds of facilities had “limited offerings” and a “possibly misleading character.”. According to...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Paul Wellstone
Person
George Floyd
Person
Al Franken
Person
Ilhan Omar
Washington Examiner

Associated Press determines the real problem with racism is conservatives opposing it

Minneapolis has decided the thing that matters most for teachers is their skin color. Naturally, the real issue is that conservatives noticed. That would be the takeaway if you read the Associated Press’s coverage of the move. Minneapolis teachers simply “celebrated a groundbreaking provision” in their contract after a 14-day strike that would target white teachers for firings, according to AP’s Steve Karnowski. Everything was perfect until those dastardly conservatives dared to say that firing people based on race is a terrible, racist policy.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code

(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Wild Greg's Saloon has closed in downtown Minneapolis

Wild Greg's Saloon has closed in downtown Minneapolis. The announcement was confirmed on the Facebook page of the venue – which is known for its 18+ club nights – on Tuesday, with owner Greg Urban pointing the finger at the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020, the riots of 2020, and the uptick in crime in recent years for the closure.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woke#Seniority#Reverse Discrimination#San Francisco#Minnesotans
Kearney Hub

Minn. teacher contract language ignites firestorm

MINNEAPOLIS — When Minneapolis teachers settled a 14-day strike in March, they celebrated a groundbreaking provision in their new contract that was meant to shield teachers of color from seniority-based layoffs and help ensure that students from racial minorities have teachers who look like them. Months later, conservative media...
redlakenationnews.com

Eddie Frizell takes helm of U.S. Marshals Service in Minnesota amid new public attention

Eddie Frizell's three decades in law enforcement have often placed him at the center of some of the Twin Cities' most notable crises. While he was a Minneapolis police supervisor, Frizell was just minutes away from the Interstate 35W bridge collapse in 2007. Five years later, he became the officer in charge of responding to the Accent Signage mass shooting in Minneapolis - the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota history - when he followed a series of squad cars that blazed by as he filled up his gas tank that afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Feds Own More Minnesota Land Than South Dakota Land

Want to go camping, biking, or hiking in Minnesota? Great! Most likely it will be on private property. Same for South Dakota as a good share of the land in both states is untouched by the Federal Government. About 75% of the land in Minnesota is owned by individuals and...
ktoe.com

Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

Neighbors organize volunteer Minnesota State Fair patrol

ST. PAUL, Minn. – This year, keeping the Minnesota State Fair safe will go beyond just those who wear a badge.Neighbors who live nearby are organizing their own volunteer patrols that will be a visible, and friendly, presence."Tensions get high [during the fair], especially, you know, when the parking is hard and people are anxious just to get in," said Jennifer Victor-Larsen, one of the lead organizers of the effort.More than 120 neighbors, many of whom live within a quarter-mile of the fairgrounds, have volunteered to walk shifts through the streets outside the fair."People do want to buy in on...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Fox News

In Minneapolis, Wild Greg's Saloon closes, the latest victim of hospitality crisis in deep-blue cities

Crime and COVID-19 restrictions have claimed yet another business in the already eviscerated Minneapolis hospitality scene. Wild Greg's Saloon closed its sprawling nightclub in troubled downtown Minneapolis just days after its owner highlighted for Fox News the growing chasm between the restaurant crisis in deep-blue cities and the thriving hospitality scene in red-state America.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy