Using her mother's support as inspiration, a Florida high school girl wins the Google Doodle competitionTechnology JournalStuart, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
wqcs.org
Recycling Will Resume in Port St. Lucie the Week of Sept. 5
Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 25, 2022: Curbside recycling will resume in the City of Port St. Lucie beginning the week of September 5. Recycling materials will be collected once a week on the same day as garbage and yard waste. The City is working with FCC Environmental Services...
wqcs.org
Chemical Technologies Opens Flagship Facility in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Thursday August 25, 2022: Fort Pierce will be home to Chemical Technologies Holding Corporation’s flagship facility, ChemTech. It is a one-of-a-kind lumber treatment plant created to showcase the company’s ground-breaking TechWood product. Production at the Techwood facility will begin before the end of this month....
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: Take the "We Drive 25" Pledge and Put the Brakes on Excessive Speeding
Port St. Lucie - Wednesday August 23, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has launched a new program aimed at putting the brakes on excessive speeding and reckless driving on residential streets. Last year, on July 21, the PSL City Council passed Ordinance 21-64, the Areawide Speed Limit Reduction...
West Palm Beach moving broker shuts down after Contact 5 investigation
Contact 5 recently reported on a West Palm Beach moving broker whose business practices prompted more than 20 people to file complaints with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office.
Palm Beach County To Require Landlords To Follow Rent Increase Rules
New Rules Apply To Rent Increase, Lease Termination. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Landlords raising rent five percent or more — or planning to terminate an existing lease — must provide tenants with two months notice. The new rule is expected to take effect […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Port St. Lucie lowers neighborhood speed limit
The City of Port St. Lucie is putting the breaks on excessive speeding and reckless driving on residential streets.
sebastiandaily.com
City of Sebastian hires law firm to handle Graves Brothers Annexation
The City of Sebastian retained Weiss, Serota, Helfman, Cole & Bierman, P.L. to assist in the Graves Brothers Annexation. City Attorney Manny Anon told the city council Wednesday that he and City Manager Paul Carlisle met with the attorneys last week and will meet again on Friday to discuss more as they move forward with the annexation.
veronews.com
November referendum on Vero Marina termed ‘bad idea’
A group of beachside residents opposed to planned expansions to the Vero Beach Municipal Marina has successfully petitioned for a vote on the issue, but Vero Mayor Robbie Brackett called the November referendum a “bad idea” that could derail the much hyped and wildly popular Three Corners project.
Fort Pierce animal shelter sends dogs to another state for chance of adoption
The Sunrise Humane Society in Fort Pierce had a festive sendoff for 16 dogs they hope will soon have a better chance of finding a forever home.
veronews.com
Waterfront pool home with dock offered in Bethel by the Sea
Jeffrey Wokutch ended up in Vero Beach quite by accident, he says. He bought a motor coach and was doing some traveling in Florida, trying to get away from the cold Pittsburgh winters. “I don’t like the cold,” he admits. After checking out Port St. Lucie and Sebastian,...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach Int'l among airports with highest percentage of cancellations, study shows
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach International Airport ranked in the top 10 in flight cancellation percentages in the country, according to a new study. Researchers with insurance company InsureMyTrip analyzed flight cancellation data from the Department of Transportation to compile a list of the airports with the highest cancelation percentage.
Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race
Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
cbs12.com
PHOTOS: Car fire leaves vehicle torched on Turnpike
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A car fire left one vehicle torched on Florida's Turnpike. The fire happened just south of the Lake Worth Road exit yesterday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue used foam to suppress the flames and contain any gas spillage. PBCFR shared photos on its...
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida
Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board candidates
WPBF News 25
How to protect your vehicle from catalytic converter thefts
JUPITER, Fla. — With the recent rise in catalytic converter thefts in Palm Beach County and on the Treasure Coast, local experts say it's important to be more aware of your surroundings. "Parking it in an area that’s safe. A garage, a place where there are a lot of...
850wftl.com
The Docket – Bad Luck for Lottery Ticket Thief
(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — A Florida man stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets from a Stuart gas station and ran from the business. After a police pursuit he was nabbed and his girlfriend was found hiding in a porta potty. Plus, after raiding his Palm Beach Home it’s the FBI vs Donald Trump. And a postal worker is ripped to shreds by five dogs after her mail truck broke down.
wflx.com
Concerns raised amid school bus crashes
On Tuesday morning, a driver rear-ended a school bus while on its route in Port St Lucie. This is the fourth crash, across our area, in the first two weeks of school. “It’s scary,” said Arlene Poitier, who takes care of her nephew. “That is one crash, two crashes, 3 crashes, even 4 crashes too much.”
Florida man arrested for carrying a loaded gun at LaGuardia Airport: TSA
A Florida man was caught bringing a loaded gun onto a flight at LaGuardia Airport Tuesday, making it the eighth weapon seized at the airport this year, officials said.
veronews.com
Vero Beach Christmas Parade hosted by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Vero Beach
This year the Sunrise Rotary Club of Vero Beach will be the host of the annual Vero Beach Christmas Parade on Ocean Dr. Mark your calendar for December 3rd. Parade route will be the same; there will be social media (facebook) live for those homebound residents; music available from Ocean 97.1 for entries without music; TC food pantry donations will be picked up at the Riverside Park staging area as well as along the parade route; monthly events are planned to promote the event like “Find Santa” for the kids and “build a float ideas and challenge” online at Sunriserotaryverobeach.org/christmas-parade or verobeachchristmasparade.org.
cw34.com
Rash of catalytic converter thefts in south Florida continues
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two men and say they found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their SUV. The men are identified as Gerardo Reygada, 53, and Pedro Wong, 56, both from Miami. Police say 8 of the stolen catalytic converters were...
