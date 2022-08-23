This year the Sunrise Rotary Club of Vero Beach will be the host of the annual Vero Beach Christmas Parade on Ocean Dr. Mark your calendar for December 3rd. Parade route will be the same; there will be social media (facebook) live for those homebound residents; music available from Ocean 97.1 for entries without music; TC food pantry donations will be picked up at the Riverside Park staging area as well as along the parade route; monthly events are planned to promote the event like “Find Santa” for the kids and “build a float ideas and challenge” online at Sunriserotaryverobeach.org/christmas-parade or verobeachchristmasparade.org.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO