Chapel Hill Police: Missing Person Last Seen on Bus to Durham

The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
Crime & Safety
Carrboro Police Arrest Man in Connection to Recent Aggravated Assault

Chapel Hill and Carrboro authorities arrested a man sought after for aggravated assault charges on Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Baldwin, who is listed as a Carrboro resident, was arrested by Chapel Hill Police along West Franklin Street. The 46-year-old had a warrant out from Carrboro Police after police investigated a report of aggravated assault along Sunset Drive during the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said in their initial report that the suspect pointed, cocked and fired a handgun in the direction of a victim.
Man arrested, charged in Apex shooting: police

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police said they arrested a man Thursday after an ‘extensive investigation’ into a shooting in Apex. Roney Demitri Hyman shot a man Friday, Aug. 12 on the 100 block of Peace Haven Place, according to police. Officers said they were called to...
55-year-old man dies after being stabbed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man is dead after a stabbing in Greensboro. According to Greensboro police, Dominick Barnes, 55, died from his injuries Tuesday. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Summit Avenue, near Wendover Avenue, around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday regarding the stabbing. Authorities have not released details...
Man dies after stabbing on Summit Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man died after a stabbing on Summit Avenue Tuesday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. Officers found one victim with serious injuries. Police said 55-year-old Dominick Barnes died from his wounds later that day. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about...
One person shot in Dunn

Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 on North Washington Avenue. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.
Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
Two brothers charged with murder in shooting death of NC deputy

RALEIGH, Wake County — Two brothers have been indicted on murder charges in the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was previously charged in Byrd's murder, but Raleigh ABC affiliate WTVD is reporting Tuesday's grand jury indictment also identified his brother Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 25, as a suspect.
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

