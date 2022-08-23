Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill Police: Missing Person Last Seen on Bus to Durham
The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
Burlington missing person case leads to 2 teens found dead in Graham
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys were found dead in Graham on Thursday after an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Hanover Road when they were told about shots being fired. Also at […]
2 teens found dead in wooded area, another found shot in Graham, police believe it's connected to a missing persons case
GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Two teens were found dead and a man was shot near a Graham apartment complex Thursday morning, according to police. Graham police said they received calls around 1:00 a.m. about a shooting on the 900 block of East Hanover Road in the parking lot of Graham Village Apartments.
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
Pregnant woman shot in car on New Bern Ave. in Raleigh. Suspect arrested.
The woman who was shot was hospitalized with head injuries.
Carrboro Police Arrest Man in Connection to Recent Aggravated Assault
Chapel Hill and Carrboro authorities arrested a man sought after for aggravated assault charges on Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Baldwin, who is listed as a Carrboro resident, was arrested by Chapel Hill Police along West Franklin Street. The 46-year-old had a warrant out from Carrboro Police after police investigated a report of aggravated assault along Sunset Drive during the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said in their initial report that the suspect pointed, cocked and fired a handgun in the direction of a victim.
Man killed in ‘not random’ Liberty Street shooting identified, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The man fatally shot late Monday night off Liberty Street in Durham has been identified by police. Brian Davis, 51, was found by the Durham Police Department just after 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Liberty Street suffering from serious, life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Shooting at major Raleigh intersection leaves one hospitalized
A person was injured after a shooting at the intersection of Raleigh Blvd. and New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Multiple police vehicles were blocking the road around 2:30 p.m., not allowing traffic to pass. Not much is known about what led up to the shooting. A gray sedan in...
Man arrested, charged in Apex shooting: police
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police said they arrested a man Thursday after an ‘extensive investigation’ into a shooting in Apex. Roney Demitri Hyman shot a man Friday, Aug. 12 on the 100 block of Peace Haven Place, according to police. Officers said they were called to...
Boyfriend says pregnant girlfriend was shot in the head at Raleigh intersection
Raleigh, N.C. — A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday at the intersection of Raleigh Boulevard and New Bern Avenue. Maya Sherrod, 25, is around 1 month pregnant, according to her boyfriend Tyshaun Debnam. He says he believes road rage triggered the shooting and says she was hit in the head.
Person has life-threatening injuries after stabbing on Summit Avenue, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Greensboro. According to Greensboro Police Department, they responded to Summit Avenue around 5:18 a.m. Tuesday about a stabbing. When they got on the scene they found a victim who has life-threatening injuries. At this time there is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing. […]
55-year-old man dies after being stabbed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man is dead after a stabbing in Greensboro. According to Greensboro police, Dominick Barnes, 55, died from his injuries Tuesday. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Summit Avenue, near Wendover Avenue, around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday regarding the stabbing. Authorities have not released details...
One person shot in Dunn
Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 on North Washington Avenue. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.
Police: Pregnant woman shot in car by convicted felon; suspect caught in Garner
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was shot in the head while in the back of her car near an east Raleigh intersection with the suspected shooter, a convicted felon, caught in Garner, police said. Officers said the shooting happened Thursday just before 2 p.m. near the intersection...
Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
Two brothers charged with murder in shooting death of NC deputy
RALEIGH, Wake County — Two brothers have been indicted on murder charges in the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was previously charged in Byrd's murder, but Raleigh ABC affiliate WTVD is reporting Tuesday's grand jury indictment also identified his brother Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 25, as a suspect.
NC 11-year-old helps rescue drowning toddler
Maxwell Belward may be 11-years-old, but he knew to step into a situation without hesitation when it came down to saving a young child’s life.
More than half of guns reported stolen in Durham are taken from cars, public records show
Durham, N.C. — Stolen guns are all over the streets of Durham, taken from homes and cars at a rate of about one per day, according to data reviewed by WRAL Investigates. Candace Blake is a victim who had her gun stolen after she left it in her car and forget to lock it.
Two additional men charged in disappearance of Durham father of six missing since March
Durham, N.C. — The family of a Durham man missing since March continues to search for answers about his disappearance. On Tuesday, a judge denied bail reduction for Darrius Tyson, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and the kidnapping of Shawn Burton. Last week, two other people...
