ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Wanted Wallaby still on the run in Stark County

By Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

The video above is from a previous story.

BREWSTER , Ohio (WJW) – It’s been almost two weeks since reports of a wallaby roaming a small Stark County village were first reported. And still, police say the marsupial remains evasive.

But, they know he (or she) is out there. They just don’t know where the animal came from…

According to Brewster’s Police Chief Nathan Taylor, as recently as Monday, two sightings of the animal were reported to the police.

Popular weedkiller linked to convulsions in animals

The chief says they are no longer actively searching for the wanted wallaby, but they will go out if someone reports a spotting.

“Let him go, and see if he calms down,” said Taylor.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UrLJL_0hS4jqTG00
    Wallaby spotted in Brewster on a deer camera Saturday. Photo courtesy Dan Nofsinger
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gs9vM_0hS4jqTG00
    Wallaby spotted in Brewster on a deer camera. Photo courtesy Dan Nofsinger

Police are asking people to refrain from looking for the animal.

The wallaby was first spotted on Thursday, August 11. It’s never been clear how the wallaby arrived in Brewster.

Customers say they got bad gasoline at NE Ohio gas station: I-Team

Originally it was believed there may have been two kangaroos after witnesses first reported seeing a “baby kangaroo.” Police have since clarified the animal is a wallaby, not a kangaroo, and there is only one.

According to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo , both kangaroos and wallabies belong to the marsupial family but a wallaby is much smaller in size and can be identified by its shorter stature and more compact legs when compared to the kangaroo.

Anyone with information on the wallaby, and where it came from, should contact their local law enforcement or Brewster Police Dispatch at (330)-830-4272.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 10

Related
spectrumnews1.com

More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
MILLERSBURG, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron woman with cancer was attacked and beaten Wednesday by a stranger who broke into her home. Patricia Lee just wanted to show her three grandkids some love on their first day back to school. “Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stark County, OH
Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Government
Stark County, OH
Sports
City
Brewster, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
County
Stark County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Stark County, OH
Lifestyle
Stark County, OH
Government
WTRF- 7News

Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions

An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallabies#Ne Ohio
whbc.com

Annual Memorial Checkpoint Honors 3 Killed Last Summer

NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 39 people were killed in traffic accidents in Stark County last year. The worst crash took four lives on Route 153 in Nimishillen Township back in July. One of those killed was intoxicated, says the state patrol, but the other three...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Arrest made in assault at Jayland Walker protest

City police have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of attacking a motorcyclist during a protest outside the police station on July 26. Bryan L. Robertson, 34, of Akron, was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop near Annadale Avenue and Exchange Street on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated riot, according to a police report.
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

These NE Ohio communities have the harshest penalties for passing school buses

In some northeast Ohio communities, motorists could face fines up to $1,000 or a month behind bars if caught illegally passing a stopped school bus. In most communities whose ordinances FOX 8 reviewed, the penalty for passing a school bus that has stopped to take on or let off children — regardless of whether has a stop-sign arm deployed — is the same as the state's: a misdemeanor count with a fine of no more than $500 and a possibility of the highest level of license suspension, up to one year. It's also two points on your license.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WDTN

Woman dead after being shot by deputy in Ohio

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 41-year-old woman is dead after a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy shot her following a home break-in Monday evening. According to the KCSO, deputies went to Zuck Road in Butler Township at around 8:30 p.m. on reports that a woman broke into a home. Officers arrived and the woman refused […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Endangered 37-year-old Cleveland woman missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 37-year-old Mary Anne Riley. She may also go by the name Megan, according to police. Riley was described by police as 5′ tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Call Cleveland Police...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Several firefighters hurt fighting house fire in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several firefighters were injured battling a house fire in the 12000 block of Rockhill Ave. NE in Lexington Township Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, all of the injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals where they were treated and released for smoke related illnesses. A...
STARK COUNTY, OH
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar

Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy