ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)

Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Fired HBO execs accuse Warner Bros. Discovery of wiping out diversity by including 13 non-white staffers among its 70 layoffs - and claim network is 'pandering to Middle America' with non-political content

Fired HBO executives are lashing out at new parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, saying that the new ownership is wiping out diversity at the network by cutting the jobs of non-white staffers. As expected following the $43 billion merger between Discovery and Warner Bros, CEO David Zaslav has been aggressively...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Actress Ivory Aquino Implores Warner Bros. Discovery to “Consider Releasing” the DC Film

Batgirl actress Ivory Aquino called the lead character in the now-shelved film an “underdog and has nowhere to go but up” in a public plea to release the DC movie. In a 12-tweet open letter to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Aquino appealed to the exec to release the film following reports that screenings are being held on the studio lot. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter published a story detailing the secret screenings, which are being held for members of the movie’s cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Axes 29 European Staffers,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Channing Dungey
Person
Matt Reeves
Cinemablend

After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage

It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans roast multi-billion company Warner Bros. for running out of marketing money

David Zaslav has become more famous than he would have likely ever imagined (or perhaps even wanted) after being installed as the CEO of freshly-minted multimedia conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery. Wielding the axe with abandon that’s as reckless as it is ruthless, the executive has been pulling plugs left, right,...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Laid-Off HBO Max Execs Reveal Warner Bros. Discovery Is Killing Off Diversity and Courting ‘Middle America’

Former HBO Max executives say the streaming service has been left with few people of color to oversee its diverse slate of programming as Warner Bros. Discovery continues its ongoing corporate reshuffling.The platform reportedly laid off close to 70 people this month. That includes the entire teams overseeing unscripted, kids and family, and international content, according to two former HBO Max execs who asked not to be named.Those three divisions, responsible for buying shows from production companies and creators and working closely with them during production, are now completely gone.One former employee says as many as 13 people of color...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hbo Max#Warner Bros Discovery
ComicBook

Warner Bros Has Found Surprising Candidate to Take Over DC Films

DC Films might have just found its newest executive. On Thursday, reports indicated that former Warner Bros. executive-turned-producer Dan Lin is in talks to take on the top spot at DC, overseeing both film and television projects for the brand. This news comes after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has led to some surprising decisions being made at DC, including the shocking cancellation of the studio's Batgirl movie, which was already in post-production but is instead being shelved for a tax write-down. After the Batgirl news was announced, it was confirmed that current DC Films president Walter Hamada wanted to transition out of the role, but would hypothetically be on board through the October release of Black Adam.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'The Batman 2' Script Is Reportedly in the Works With Matt Reeves

Just earlier this week it was reported that The Batman 2 has not yet been confirmed. However, in a recent interview with Deadline, Matt Reeves revealed that a sequel is on the way. The publication has reported that Reeves has signed a multi-year first-look film deal with Warner Bros. Pictures....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

Shazam! And Aquaman Sequels Delayed by Warner Bros. Discovery Again

If you thought the mess at Warner Bros. Discovery was all but over, well think again. In a not so surprising change, two tentpole DC movies have been delayed significantly, as it seems like the studio doesn't have the cash reserve to push these films with marketing and distribution prowess.
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Just Scrapped a DC Superhero Show

HBO Max has announced many cancellations in recent weeks, but one obscure DC Comics cancellation nearly flew under the radar. The streamer has been developing a TV show called Strange Adventures for several years, with some heavyweight talent attached including Jensen Ackles, Greg Berlanti and Kevin Smith. In the latest episode of his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, Smith revealed that the show has been quietly canceled.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Miles Teller To Star In And Executive Produce Skydance’s ‘The Gorge’ For ‘Black Phone’ Director Scott Derrickson

EXCLUSIVE: After an eventful summer that included the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, Miles Teller looks to have found his next event pic and is reuniting with a familiar friend for it. Sources tell Deadline that Teller is in final negotiations to star in Skydance’s upcoming film The Gorge, with Scott Derrickson directing. The pic is based on a  spec script by The Tomorrow War scribe Zach Dean. Skydance produced Top Gun: Maverick, which starred Tom Cruise and Teller and which just passed the $1.4 billion global box office milestone. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing The Gorge alongside Crooked Highway’s...
MOVIES
411mania.com

Warner Bros. Moves Evil Dead Rise, House Party To Theatrical Releases

A couple of HBO Max-planned movies are going theatrical in Evil Dead Rise and House Party. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. has set theatrical release dates for the two films, which were originally planned for releases on the streaming service. Evil Dead Rise, the latest film in the franchise, will...
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Looney Tunes Movies

Six animated projects in various stages of development for HBO Max are no longer being considered for the streaming service. This includes the highly-anticipated Batman: Caped Crusader and two movies starring the Looney Tunes characters. The Warner Bros. Animation shows are not technically canceled, as they will be shopped to other outlets and are all still in production, reports TVLine.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy