Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)
Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
Fired HBO execs accuse Warner Bros. Discovery of wiping out diversity by including 13 non-white staffers among its 70 layoffs - and claim network is 'pandering to Middle America' with non-political content
Fired HBO executives are lashing out at new parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, saying that the new ownership is wiping out diversity at the network by cutting the jobs of non-white staffers. As expected following the $43 billion merger between Discovery and Warner Bros, CEO David Zaslav has been aggressively...
‘Batgirl’ Actress Ivory Aquino Implores Warner Bros. Discovery to “Consider Releasing” the DC Film
Batgirl actress Ivory Aquino called the lead character in the now-shelved film an “underdog and has nowhere to go but up” in a public plea to release the DC movie. In a 12-tweet open letter to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Aquino appealed to the exec to release the film following reports that screenings are being held on the studio lot. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter published a story detailing the secret screenings, which are being held for members of the movie’s cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Axes 29 European Staffers,...
'Batgirl' Star Ivory Aquino Pens Emotional Plea To Warner Bros Executive About Cancelled Film
"Batgirl" cast member Ivory Aquino wrote a lengthy emotional message to Warner Bros. Studios' CEO urging them to reconsider their reported plan to permanently destroy the film's footage. Aquino's emotional plea came in the wake of reports that the studio is holding "funeral screenings" for a select group of insiders...
After Report Of Batgirl’s Secret Screenings, One Cast Member Pleads To Warner Bros. Not To Destroy The Footage
It’s been one shock after another over at Warner Bros. as the new studio head makes one radical change to the company and then another comes along. The most high profile change has been the decision to not release the Batgirl movie, despite the fact that a great deal of time, effort, and money, had been spent on it. Now, amid reports that what exists of the film could actually be destroyed, one cast member has written an open letter to CEO David Zaslav asking him not to let that happen.
Fans roast multi-billion company Warner Bros. for running out of marketing money
David Zaslav has become more famous than he would have likely ever imagined (or perhaps even wanted) after being installed as the CEO of freshly-minted multimedia conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery. Wielding the axe with abandon that’s as reckless as it is ruthless, the executive has been pulling plugs left, right,...
Laid-Off HBO Max Execs Reveal Warner Bros. Discovery Is Killing Off Diversity and Courting ‘Middle America’
Former HBO Max executives say the streaming service has been left with few people of color to oversee its diverse slate of programming as Warner Bros. Discovery continues its ongoing corporate reshuffling.The platform reportedly laid off close to 70 people this month. That includes the entire teams overseeing unscripted, kids and family, and international content, according to two former HBO Max execs who asked not to be named.Those three divisions, responsible for buying shows from production companies and creators and working closely with them during production, are now completely gone.One former employee says as many as 13 people of color...
Holy Eulogy, 'Batgirl'! Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly holding "funeral screenings" for shelved movie
One of the hottest tickets in Hollywood right now is to a movie most people will likely never get to see: Batgirl. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the suddenly shelved movie is becoming the subject of what some dubbed "funeral screenings" for the movie's cast and "select industry insiders." The...
Warner Bros Has Found Surprising Candidate to Take Over DC Films
DC Films might have just found its newest executive. On Thursday, reports indicated that former Warner Bros. executive-turned-producer Dan Lin is in talks to take on the top spot at DC, overseeing both film and television projects for the brand. This news comes after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has led to some surprising decisions being made at DC, including the shocking cancellation of the studio's Batgirl movie, which was already in post-production but is instead being shelved for a tax write-down. After the Batgirl news was announced, it was confirmed that current DC Films president Walter Hamada wanted to transition out of the role, but would hypothetically be on board through the October release of Black Adam.
Warner Bros announces major delays for movie slate with Aquaman 2 hit hardest
Warner Bros. has confirmed a swathe of delays for many of its biggest movies, with Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, hit the hardest. News broke overnight that the studio would be moving many of its release dates, with both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! sequel, Shazam: Fury Of The Gods shifted back.
HBO Max Canceled Six Animated Shows, Including 'Batman: Caped Crusader'
Following the abrupt cancellation of the already-completed Batgirl film, HBO Max continues its slaughter on the DCEU by scrapping several in-development projects, including the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. The other HBO Max originals — which were also animated — getting canceled are:. Merry Little Batman. The Day...
'The Batman 2' Script Is Reportedly in the Works With Matt Reeves
Just earlier this week it was reported that The Batman 2 has not yet been confirmed. However, in a recent interview with Deadline, Matt Reeves revealed that a sequel is on the way. The publication has reported that Reeves has signed a multi-year first-look film deal with Warner Bros. Pictures....
Shazam! And Aquaman Sequels Delayed by Warner Bros. Discovery Again
If you thought the mess at Warner Bros. Discovery was all but over, well think again. In a not so surprising change, two tentpole DC movies have been delayed significantly, as it seems like the studio doesn't have the cash reserve to push these films with marketing and distribution prowess.
HBO Max Just Scrapped a DC Superhero Show
HBO Max has announced many cancellations in recent weeks, but one obscure DC Comics cancellation nearly flew under the radar. The streamer has been developing a TV show called Strange Adventures for several years, with some heavyweight talent attached including Jensen Ackles, Greg Berlanti and Kevin Smith. In the latest episode of his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, Smith revealed that the show has been quietly canceled.
HBO Max Just Put The Brakes On Another DC Project, But There's Still Hope
Another DC project isn't happening at HBO Max after all, but it could still see the light of day.
Warner Bros. Discovery May Hav Found Its DC Kevin Feige, But Hurdles Reportedly Remain
Warner Bros. Discovery may have found its version of Kevin Feige. THR reports that Dan Lin is in talks to be the new company's DC chief, with far-reaching control over both film and television. In such a role Lin would report directly to WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav, bypassing multiple other division heads.
Miles Teller To Star In And Executive Produce Skydance’s ‘The Gorge’ For ‘Black Phone’ Director Scott Derrickson
EXCLUSIVE: After an eventful summer that included the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, Miles Teller looks to have found his next event pic and is reuniting with a familiar friend for it. Sources tell Deadline that Teller is in final negotiations to star in Skydance’s upcoming film The Gorge, with Scott Derrickson directing. The pic is based on a spec script by The Tomorrow War scribe Zach Dean. Skydance produced Top Gun: Maverick, which starred Tom Cruise and Teller and which just passed the $1.4 billion global box office milestone. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing The Gorge alongside Crooked Highway’s...
DC may have found its Kevin Feige
The Lego Movie and It producer Dan Lin could be DC's version of the Marvel Studios President
Warner Bros. Moves Evil Dead Rise, House Party To Theatrical Releases
A couple of HBO Max-planned movies are going theatrical in Evil Dead Rise and House Party. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. has set theatrical release dates for the two films, which were originally planned for releases on the streaming service. Evil Dead Rise, the latest film in the franchise, will...
HBO Max Cancels Looney Tunes Movies
Six animated projects in various stages of development for HBO Max are no longer being considered for the streaming service. This includes the highly-anticipated Batman: Caped Crusader and two movies starring the Looney Tunes characters. The Warner Bros. Animation shows are not technically canceled, as they will be shopped to other outlets and are all still in production, reports TVLine.
