dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
Ethereum ‘merge’ will change crypto forever: Everything you need to know
The Ethereum community is more giddy than usual. On weekly Zoom calls dedicated to technical matters, Ethereum developers have been celebrating—even singing—as they advance toward the “merge”—an event hailed as the most important technological upgrade in the history of crypto. But what exactly is the...
kitco.com
The Ethereum Merge will be the biggest crypto event since the first Bitcoin was mined - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
On September 15th, Ethereum is expected to complete its merge from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could have a major impact on the cryptocurrency. Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, said that the upcoming merge, also known as ‘The Merge,’ will be the biggest event...
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
Price of Cardano’s native cryptocoin, ADA, plunges after test failure of major blockchain upgrade
A failed test of Cardano’s highly anticipated blockchain upgrade last week has founder Charles Hoskinson fuming that his very own community unwittingly committed a “self-inflicted wound.”. Its native ADA coin fell by close to a fifth since Friday’s session, amid fears over more potential delays to improve the...
dailyhodl.com
$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO
The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
zycrypto.com
Ethereum’s Largest Mining Pool Shuns Proof-of-Work Fork, Set Sights On ETC, And Other GPU Mineable Coins
Bitfly, the firm behind Ethereum’s most significant mining pool Ethermine has revealed in a recent blog post that it will be ceasing all Ethereum Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining operations following The Merge. Additionally, it will not create a dedicated mining pool for any Ethereum PoW fork. “After carefull [careful] evaluation...
knowtechie.com
Crypto news predictions can’t get enough of Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Hedera
Looking back at the last few years, cryptocurrencies are arguably one of the biggest agents of change that the global financial services industry has seen. Initially considered too risky for an average investor, these blockchain-powered assets have unleashed a host of options for investors that give them an edge over traditional finance instruments.
zycrypto.com
Crypto Researcher Points Out Ethereum’s Most Titanic Threat After The Merge
In light of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) Tornado Cash sanctions earlier this month, the crypto community has been rife with speculation about the possibility of Ethereum being censored. With Ethereum’s transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) just around the corner, crypto...
Uniswap Labs ‘eagerly awaiting’ Ethereum ‘merge,’ signals support for proof-of-stake chain
As the highly anticipated Ethereum “merge” approaches, many companies have made public their support for the upgrade. Among them is now Uniswap Labs. “Uniswap Labs is eagerly awaiting the merge. It’s an important step in scaling Web3 and immediately reduces the environmental impact of Ethereum,” a Uniswap Labs spokesperson tells Fortune. “During this transition, users should know that the Uniswap protocol and web app will continue to work seamlessly.”
forkast.news
If successful, Ethereum’s Merge will cause a sea change in ETH supply and value
With U.S. CPI data not as bad as expected, Ethereum was leading the crypto rally earlier this month. Not least because the Merge is coming, and it’s one of the most anticipated events in crypto this year. Scheduled for September, the Merge will change the supply of ETH and could even cause the second-largest cryptocurrency to become deflationary.
u.today
Ethereum PoW Listing Requires Risk Assessment Ahead of Merge, Japan’s Bitbank Says
Japanese cryptocurrency exchange BitBank has announced that it is yet to make a decision regarding the listing of Ethereum PoW (ETHW). It has to assess potential regulatory risks before deciding whether or not it will list the token. Earlier this August, rebellious crypto miners created a proof-of-work Ethereum alternative ahead...
Crypto Rugpull Alert: SudoRare NFT Exchange Disappears After Stealing $800,000 Worth Of User Funds
SudoRare NFT exchange has abandoned its project and has stolen nearly $800,000 worth of user funds. The project went offline within six hours of launching after deleting all of its official social media accounts. An NFT exchange dubbed SudoRare has disappeared after scamming and draining users’ crypto funds worth $800,000....
