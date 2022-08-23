ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO

The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
Ethereum
zycrypto.com

Crypto Researcher Points Out Ethereum’s Most Titanic Threat After The Merge

In light of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control’s (OFAC) Tornado Cash sanctions earlier this month, the crypto community has been rife with speculation about the possibility of Ethereum being censored. With Ethereum’s transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) just around the corner, crypto...
Fortune

Uniswap Labs ‘eagerly awaiting’ Ethereum ‘merge,’ signals support for proof-of-stake chain

As the highly anticipated Ethereum “merge” approaches, many companies have made public their support for the upgrade. Among them is now Uniswap Labs. “Uniswap Labs is eagerly awaiting the merge. It’s an important step in scaling Web3 and immediately reduces the environmental impact of Ethereum,” a Uniswap Labs spokesperson tells Fortune. “During this transition, users should know that the Uniswap protocol and web app will continue to work seamlessly.”
forkast.news

If successful, Ethereum’s Merge will cause a sea change in ETH supply and value

With U.S. CPI data not as bad as expected, Ethereum was leading the crypto rally earlier this month. Not least because the Merge is coming, and it’s one of the most anticipated events in crypto this year. Scheduled for September, the Merge will change the supply of ETH and could even cause the second-largest cryptocurrency to become deflationary.
