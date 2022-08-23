Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
UNK among ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is receiving national recognition for its support of LGBTQ+ students and employees. Campus Pride, the preeminent resource for LGBTQ+ leadership development, diversity inclusion and advocacy within higher education, selected UNK for its 2022 “Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students” list.
unk.edu
Pride of the Plains Marching Band opens season Sept. 8
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band has announced its season schedule, which begins with the Sept. 8 football game against Pittsburg State. In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, Pride of the Plains performs in the annual UNK...
KSNB Local4
Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for two days, August 26 and 27, at this year’s fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture,” said Bill...
KSNB Local4
HPS, GIPS status on controversial library books
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Superintendents at Hastings and Grand Island public schools Wednesday reported on books about gender and sexual identity which sparked controversy earlier this week. Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, during an interview Monday on an Omaha radio station questioned the use of those books and specifically...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High hopes hard work, simple game plan prevail vs. Lincoln East
KEARNEY — Kearney High opens its season Thursday in unfamiliar territory. The Bearcats make their first trip to Lincoln’s Seacrest Field since 2016 and they have a daunting task in front of them, facing the Lincoln East Spartans at 7 p.m. Thursday night. “The main place you have...
York News-Times
Kearney superintendent pushes back against Innis comments on controversial books
Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Jason Mundorf has pushed back against comments from a former political candidate who alleged inappropriate books were housed in district schools. Per a letter from Mundorf to district parents, Matt Innis of Crete appeared on the Scott Voorhees morning show on Omaha's KFAB 1110 radio to...
doniphanherald.com
Grand Island high school journalism program eliminated after LGBTQ topics published
GRAND ISLAND -- Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators eliminated its journalism program and student newspaper in June in what some former students and press freedom advocates call an act of censorship. The school year-ending issue of the Saga newspaper included student editorials on LGBTQ topics, along with a news...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic softball bounces back against Centura-Central Valley
CAIRO. — After suffering its first loss of the season Monday night at the hands of Hastings St. Cecilia, Kearney Catholic rebounded with a 13-5 win at Centura-Central Valley on Tuesday. The Stars started and finished with a flurry, scoring nine runs through the first four innings and topping...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Husker fans make trip to Ireland road game
KEARNEY — Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will export their brand of college football to the season opener in Ireland. Representing the Cornhusker state in the trip overseas are Kearney residents who are taking a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their favorite team take on the Emerald Isle. “We had never...
Kearney Hub
Stars second at Doniphan-Trumbull golf invitational
GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic’s girls finished second in Tuesday’s Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational Golf Tournament. The Stars shot a four-player score of 402 at Grand Island’s Indianhead Golf Course to finish behind Grand Island Central Catholic (375). Individually, the Stars’ Taylor McGuire finished in a tie for...
Kearney Hub
KHS, KCHS tennis teams looking to rebound after 2021 graduating classes
KEARNEY — Kearney high school tennis squads are ready to begin the fall season, with matches starting this week. Both teams finished in the top ten at state last year and are hoping to make another run. Kearney High returns three state qualifiers in junior Asher Saulsbury and seniors...
Kearney Hub
Blues on the Banks plays to sold out crowd along Platte River
GIBBON — Audubon Rowe Sanctuary’s fifth annual Blues on the Banks was picture-perfect Saturday evening. A sold-out crowd enjoyed comfortable weather along with brats, beer, burgers and blues. The outdoor event continued until the sun set over the nearly-dry Platte River. Music was provided by TEZZ, a band...
gothenburgleader.com
Husband/Wife Team Hired as Stone Hearth Management
Stone Hearth Estates is delighted to announce new management members Melissa Yancy, Administrator, and Eric Johnson, Director of Operations. Melissa and Eric will be developing and enlarging the scope of the administrative position held by Barb Nuxoll for the past 14 years. They, along with owners Lisa Nielsen and Deb Bacon, feel they have found a uniquely creative solution to meet the future needs of Stone Hearth Estates, an independent, assisted and memory care community.
KSNB Local4
Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic splits games at Tri, Kearney high falls to 0-3
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic split its Monday softball doubleheader, demolishing Centennial in the opening game, 22-3 in three innings, and falling short, 8-4, to rival Hastings St. Cecilia. Although the split had drastically different results, coach Sydnee Tidwell saw the night as a positive for her team. “More positives...
Kearney Hub
$11.2M of improvement projects approved by Kearney Public School board
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools Board of Education adopted a resolution Tuesday evening to issue a bond not to exceed $11.2 million for abatement projects. The board gathered for a special board meeting to discuss the facility master plan and the possible 2022-23 budget. They also discussed various abatement projects at several of the schools. The projects include:
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic well-prepared for road opener at Doniphan-Trumbull
KEARNEY — In Kearney Catholic’s first game back in Class C2, it goes on a business trip to Doniphan-Trumbull, a team eager to prove itself after a 3-6 outing. While the drop down in classification isn’t a concern for the Stars, the focus has been keeping a clear mind and countering a hungry Cardinal team eager to make a first-week splash.
NebraskaTV
Kid approved Billy Jack's Pizza Pub children's menu
Providing a fast, fun, family oriented environment while keeping it classy!
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County approves COVID funds to help working poor, YMCA project
KEARNEY — An expanding child care center as well as a program to prevent evictions and utility disconnects will both receive federal COVID-19 stimulus funds via the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners. County Board members voted Tuesday to award Mid-Nebraska Community Action $50,000 this year and possibly another $50,000...
