Kearney, NE

Kearney Hub

UNK among ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is receiving national recognition for its support of LGBTQ+ students and employees. Campus Pride, the preeminent resource for LGBTQ+ leadership development, diversity inclusion and advocacy within higher education, selected UNK for its 2022 “Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students” list.
KEARNEY, NE
unk.edu

Pride of the Plains Marching Band opens season Sept. 8

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band has announced its season schedule, which begins with the Sept. 8 football game against Pittsburg State. In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, Pride of the Plains performs in the annual UNK...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for two days, August 26 and 27, at this year’s fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture,” said Bill...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

HPS, GIPS status on controversial library books

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Superintendents at Hastings and Grand Island public schools Wednesday reported on books about gender and sexual identity which sparked controversy earlier this week. Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, during an interview Monday on an Omaha radio station questioned the use of those books and specifically...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High hopes hard work, simple game plan prevail vs. Lincoln East

KEARNEY — Kearney High opens its season Thursday in unfamiliar territory. The Bearcats make their first trip to Lincoln’s Seacrest Field since 2016 and they have a daunting task in front of them, facing the Lincoln East Spartans at 7 p.m. Thursday night. “The main place you have...
York News-Times

Kearney superintendent pushes back against Innis comments on controversial books

Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Jason Mundorf has pushed back against comments from a former political candidate who alleged inappropriate books were housed in district schools. Per a letter from Mundorf to district parents, Matt Innis of Crete appeared on the Scott Voorhees morning show on Omaha's KFAB 1110 radio to...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Catholic softball bounces back against Centura-Central Valley

CAIRO. — After suffering its first loss of the season Monday night at the hands of Hastings St. Cecilia, Kearney Catholic rebounded with a 13-5 win at Centura-Central Valley on Tuesday. The Stars started and finished with a flurry, scoring nine runs through the first four innings and topping...
Kearney Hub

Kearney Husker fans make trip to Ireland road game

KEARNEY — Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will export their brand of college football to the season opener in Ireland. Representing the Cornhusker state in the trip overseas are Kearney residents who are taking a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their favorite team take on the Emerald Isle. “We had never...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Stars second at Doniphan-Trumbull golf invitational

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic’s girls finished second in Tuesday’s Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational Golf Tournament. The Stars shot a four-player score of 402 at Grand Island’s Indianhead Golf Course to finish behind Grand Island Central Catholic (375). Individually, the Stars’ Taylor McGuire finished in a tie for...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

KHS, KCHS tennis teams looking to rebound after 2021 graduating classes

KEARNEY — Kearney high school tennis squads are ready to begin the fall season, with matches starting this week. Both teams finished in the top ten at state last year and are hoping to make another run. Kearney High returns three state qualifiers in junior Asher Saulsbury and seniors...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Blues on the Banks plays to sold out crowd along Platte River

GIBBON — Audubon Rowe Sanctuary’s fifth annual Blues on the Banks was picture-perfect Saturday evening. A sold-out crowd enjoyed comfortable weather along with brats, beer, burgers and blues. The outdoor event continued until the sun set over the nearly-dry Platte River. Music was provided by TEZZ, a band...
gothenburgleader.com

Husband/Wife Team Hired as Stone Hearth Management

Stone Hearth Estates is delighted to announce new management members Melissa Yancy, Administrator, and Eric Johnson, Director of Operations. Melissa and Eric will be developing and enlarging the scope of the administrative position held by Barb Nuxoll for the past 14 years. They, along with owners Lisa Nielsen and Deb Bacon, feel they have found a uniquely creative solution to meet the future needs of Stone Hearth Estates, an independent, assisted and memory care community.
GOTHENBURG, NE
KSNB Local4

Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair

Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Catholic splits games at Tri, Kearney high falls to 0-3

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic split its Monday softball doubleheader, demolishing Centennial in the opening game, 22-3 in three innings, and falling short, 8-4, to rival Hastings St. Cecilia. Although the split had drastically different results, coach Sydnee Tidwell saw the night as a positive for her team. “More positives...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

$11.2M of improvement projects approved by Kearney Public School board

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools Board of Education adopted a resolution Tuesday evening to issue a bond not to exceed $11.2 million for abatement projects. The board gathered for a special board meeting to discuss the facility master plan and the possible 2022-23 budget. They also discussed various abatement projects at several of the schools. The projects include:
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Catholic well-prepared for road opener at Doniphan-Trumbull

KEARNEY — In Kearney Catholic’s first game back in Class C2, it goes on a business trip to Doniphan-Trumbull, a team eager to prove itself after a 3-6 outing. While the drop down in classification isn’t a concern for the Stars, the focus has been keeping a clear mind and countering a hungry Cardinal team eager to make a first-week splash.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Buffalo County approves COVID funds to help working poor, YMCA project

KEARNEY — An expanding child care center as well as a program to prevent evictions and utility disconnects will both receive federal COVID-19 stimulus funds via the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners. County Board members voted Tuesday to award Mid-Nebraska Community Action $50,000 this year and possibly another $50,000...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE

