Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Clermon County State Route 32 lane restrictions
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lane restrictions will occur on state Route 32 in Clermont County as crews work on the Bach Buxton Road interchange project. Traffic restrictions will take place along state Route 32 east just west from Glen Este Withansville Road to Fayard Drive for contractors to pave a new ramp.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
WLWT 5
Engineers close Milford Township road for a culvert replacement
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office will close a road in Milford Township for a culvert replacement, Wednesday. Harris Road will close from State Route 177 to U.S. 127 beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Full closure along I-71 in Warren County, Wednesday night
LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a full closure along the interstate in Lebanon Wednesday night, Aug. 24. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT crews from the Warren County maintenance facility will close northbound Interstate 71 at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Warren County issues an emergency road closure in front of Five Points Elementary School
FIVE POINTS, Ohio — Warren County Engineers announced an emergency road closure in Clearcreek Township on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Lytle-Five Points Road is closed to through traffic between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive, effective immediately. The closure is in front of Five Points Elementary School in between the...
Eaton Register Herald
Norfolk Southern makes RR closing offer
EATON — Preble County Commissioners and other local officials met once more with representatives from Norfolk Southern Railroad on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to discuss an agreement and concessions NS is willing to make as they close two area crossings. “I want to thank everybody for their patience as we...
WLWT 5
Clinton County announces span wire work schedule for the week
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Clinton County announced on Tuesday a span wire work schedule on state Route 73 at Airborne Road. The right lane of both eastbound state Route 73 and Airborne Road will be closed starting Aug. 25. Flaggers will be maintaining traffic due to the construction that...
CareFlight called to head-on crash in Clark County; 3 injuries reported
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — At least three people were injured after a head-on crash in Springfield Township Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 3100 block of West National Road. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m., according to initial reports. CareFlight was called to the scene,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
dayton247now.com
Crane hits power line, catches fire in Harrison Township
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A commercial truck caught fire at 4520 Webster St. in Harrison Township on Tuesday evening. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the call came in at 5:08 p.m. They say a crane caught a power line, which caused the crane to catch fire. Dispatch has called...
WLWT 5
All aboard! Celebrate all things fall aboard Warren County’s Pumpkin Express
All aboard! The Pumpkin Express in Warren County celebrates all things fall. As we prep for the changing seasons, the historic Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad is inviting passengers on board to celebrate the season. Scarecrow hosts will lead passengers to their seats in the train cars, where customers can enjoy...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a crash blocking traffic on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — A crash on southbound Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township is causing delays, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 2:14 p.m. between Asbury Road and Witt Road. Delays are currently expected to exceed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman hospitalized after crash in Jefferson Twp. Tuesday morning
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — An 82-year-old woman was hospitalized after she crashed her SUV into into a drainage ditch on West Third Street in Jefferson Twp. Tuesday morning, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report. The crash happened in the area of West Third Street and Voyager...
One dead in Fayette County crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash Monday evening in Jefferson Township, Fayette County. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 729 and Route 435 at approximately 5:40 p.m. According to OSHP, a 23-year-old woman from Woodstock, Ohio, was driving […]
Police investigating shooting at Troy park
TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
WSYX ABC6
Wake the Lake competition to power through Springfield this weekend
Wake the Lake returns to Springfield, Ohio August 26th for the American Powerboat Association (APBA) racing National Championships! Over 8 classes will be competing with teams from all over the US attending. In the past 3 years, Champions Park Lake has hosted more powerboat races than any other venue in the World and continues to grow into the premier powerboat racing facility for the APBA and their National Championships.
WLWT 5
Oxford Police: U.S. 27 closed at Hester Road following a crash
OXFORD, Ohio — Oxford Police have closed a portion of U.S. 27 following a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. U.S. 27 is closed at the 5200 block of Hester Road after a woman hit a man with...
At least 1 person in custody following OHSP pursuit ending in Greene County
WAYNESVILLE — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the pursuit. At least one person is in custody following a multi-county pursuit that ended in Greene County early Wednesday morning on U.S. 42, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
CareFlight responds to I-75 NB crash
The one-vehicle crash was reported at 7:44 p.m on I-75 northbound. The left lane is now open after being closed due to the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WKRC
East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
Comments / 0