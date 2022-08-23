ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

WLWT 5

Clermon County State Route 32 lane restrictions

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lane restrictions will occur on state Route 32 in Clermont County as crews work on the Bach Buxton Road interchange project. Traffic restrictions will take place along state Route 32 east just west from Glen Este Withansville Road to Fayard Drive for contractors to pave a new ramp.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Engineers close Milford Township road for a culvert replacement

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office will close a road in Milford Township for a culvert replacement, Wednesday. Harris Road will close from State Route 177 to U.S. 127 beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT: Full closure along I-71 in Warren County, Wednesday night

LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a full closure along the interstate in Lebanon Wednesday night, Aug. 24. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT crews from the Warren County maintenance facility will close northbound Interstate 71 at...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Norfolk Southern makes RR closing offer

EATON — Preble County Commissioners and other local officials met once more with representatives from Norfolk Southern Railroad on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to discuss an agreement and concessions NS is willing to make as they close two area crossings. “I want to thank everybody for their patience as we...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Clinton County announces span wire work schedule for the week

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Clinton County announced on Tuesday a span wire work schedule on state Route 73 at Airborne Road. The right lane of both eastbound state Route 73 and Airborne Road will be closed starting Aug. 25. Flaggers will be maintaining traffic due to the construction that...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Crane hits power line, catches fire in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A commercial truck caught fire at 4520 Webster St. in Harrison Township on Tuesday evening. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the call came in at 5:08 p.m. They say a crane caught a power line, which caused the crane to catch fire. Dispatch has called...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Fayette County crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash Monday evening in Jefferson Township, Fayette County. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 729 and Route 435 at approximately 5:40 p.m. According to OSHP, a 23-year-old woman from Woodstock, Ohio, was driving […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating shooting at Troy park

TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
TROY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Wake the Lake competition to power through Springfield this weekend

Wake the Lake returns to Springfield, Ohio August 26th for the American Powerboat Association (APBA) racing National Championships! Over 8 classes will be competing with teams from all over the US attending. In the past 3 years, Champions Park Lake has hosted more powerboat races than any other venue in the World and continues to grow into the premier powerboat racing facility for the APBA and their National Championships.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Oxford Police: U.S. 27 closed at Hester Road following a crash

OXFORD, Ohio — Oxford Police have closed a portion of U.S. 27 following a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. U.S. 27 is closed at the 5200 block of Hester Road after a woman hit a man with...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
CINCINNATI, OH

