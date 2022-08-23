ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Cabinet signs off on Glass as acting FDLE head

By Associated Press
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FATym_0hS4iIrh00

The state Cabinet on Tuesday formally approved Mark Glass as acting commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, more than three months after he was named to the interim position by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Cabinet members and DeSantis did not discuss the possibility of making Glass the permanent commissioner or searching for a new head of the law-enforcement agency.

Glass served as director of the Capitol Police before DeSantis named him acting commissioner after the exit of longtime Commissioner Rick Swearingen at the start of May.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces break for motorists on SunPass toll bills

Frequent users of many toll roads could get discounts averaging about $10 a month for the next six months, under a plan Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out Thursday. With the general-election campaign fully underway, DeSantis said he hopes to expand the toll-discount plan as part of a larger tax-cut package during the 2023 legislative session. DeSantis said offering breaks to motorists would help offset inflation that he contends will be exacerbated by President Joe Biden’s executive order Wednesday to forgive student-loan debt.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

Florida man sentenced to 25 years for causing overdoses, dumping body

A Florida man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his role in an organization that distributed fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, prosecutors said. Sherman Michael Puckett, 34, of Clearwater, agreed to a plea deal in March and was sentenced on Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.
CLEARWATER, FL
Action News Jax

Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss

DENVER — (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Action News Jax

Chauvin moved to Arizona federal pen in George Floyd killing

Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison where he was often held in solitary confinement to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where the former police officer convicted in George Floyd's killing may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken Wednesday from a maximum-security prison...
TUCSON, AZ
Action News Jax

Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election

DENVER — (AP) — On the last day of voting in Colorado’s June primary, a poll worker sent to wipe down a voting machine found a concerning error message on its screen: “USB device change detected.”. The machine, used to mark ballots electronically, was taken out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabinet Members#Cox Media Group#Politics Local#Fdle#The Capitol Police
Action News Jax

Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining...
Action News Jax

Three more GOP-led states enact abortion 'trigger laws'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Three more Republican-led states banned almost all abortions this week as yet another slate of laws severely limiting the procedure took effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. To date, 13 states have passed so-called trigger laws that...
TEXAS STATE
Action News Jax

Woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide

A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and Dr. Diana Barnard, of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
109K+
Followers
120K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy