Cabinet signs off on Glass as acting FDLE head

The state Cabinet on Tuesday formally approved Mark Glass as acting commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, more than three months after he was named to the interim position by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Cabinet members and DeSantis did not discuss the possibility of making Glass the permanent commissioner or searching for a new head of the law-enforcement agency.

Glass served as director of the Capitol Police before DeSantis named him acting commissioner after the exit of longtime Commissioner Rick Swearingen at the start of May.

©2022 Cox Media Group