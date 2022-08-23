Tua impresses. And news, highlights, from Miami Dolphins training camp practice 16

The final Dolphins-only practice of training camp featured two beautiful deep throws from Tua Tagovailoa, building on a solid preseason opener that featured shorter and intermediate routes.

The Dolphins have two more training camp practices: joint sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday and Thursday at Dolphins facilities in Miami Gardens. Both are open to the public.

Notable from Tuesday’s session:

STARS OF THE DAY

▪ Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Mike Gesicki.

Tagovailoa and Hill connected on another big play — this one covering 40 air yards. They also connected on an intermediate route.

Tagovailoa threw a deep pass to Gesicki for a long TD.

▪ Jaelan Phillips. He had multiple quarterback pressures in 11-on-11 work, continuing a strong camp. At least two seemingly would have been sacks in real games.

▪ River Cracraft. He caught two passes from Teddy Bridgewater for sizable gains, including one for a touchdown in red zone drills.

PLAYS OF THE DAY

▪ Tagovailoa’s beautiful 40-yard pass to Tyreek Hill, beating Kader Kohou. The play ended just short of the goal line.

▪ Gesicki’s long reception of a Tagovailoa pass, beating Jevon Holland in coverage. It was Gesicki’s biggest play in a generally quiet camp in which he has spent a lot of time working to improve his blocking.

NOTABLE

▪ Rookie edge player Cameron Goode had a tackle for loss on Myles Gaskin in a red zone drill. It will be interesting to see if both players are on the 53.

Goode, the rookie seventh rounder, has impressed but there’s considerable competition for backup edge jobs among Goode, Porter Gustin, Darius Hodge and Brennan Scarlett.

Goode might have shown enough to stick.

Gaskin could be traded or released if the team decides to keep Sony Michel and/or Salvon Ahmed instead. Gaskin was heavily involved Tuesday.

Besides Goode, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler and Gustin also made tackles for loss.

▪ Fullback Alec Ingold, back to practicing fully after a Week 10 ACL injury for the Raiders last season, caught a pass from Tagovailoa for about 10 yards and another for 25 yards.

Mike McDaniel said Ingold will make his preseason Dolphins debut Saturday. “It’s a long time coming,” Ingold said of his return to game action.

▪ Teddy Bridgewater connected with Braylon Sanders on a 20-yard crossing route. The Mississippi rookie continues to impress.

▪ Duke Riley had a sack. The Dolphins’ No. 3 inside linebacker has had a very good camp.

▪ Though Kohou was beaten on one play Tuesday, he’s around the ball a lot (he had pass breakups on throws to Sanders and Mohamad Sanu on Tuesday) and is clearly a prospect worth developing.

Kohou said it “was a big deal for me” that defensive coordinator Josh Boyer showed interest in a Zoom session before the draft.

“Josh was upfront and real,” Kohou said. That — combined with a $130,000 guarantee — were among factors that swayed Kohou to opt for the Dolphins over 19 other offers.

Kohou, who played at Texas A&M Commerce, said that the playbook has been the biggest difference from that lower level of college football to the NFL.

Kohou was born in the Ivory Coast, where French was his first language. “Not speaking English and not knowing anything about football,” were obstacles he overcame when his family moved to the Dallas area when he was 9.

▪ Michael Deiter said the team is having him focus on playing center (as Connor Williams’ backup) and not working him at guard, where he started as a rookie.

Deiter, who started at center in all eight games in which he appeared last season, was asked if he’s at peace being a backup for now.

“Yeah, that’s not the goal, but it’s not the worst gig in the world,” Deiter said. “It’s not the best thing, but not the worst thing. Connor is doing a really good job. He’s going to be a damn good center.”

▪ Running back Chase Edmonds wore the orange jersey given to the standout in the previous Dolphins practice.

AVAILABILITY REPORT

▪ Receiver Jaylen Waddle and offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Greg Little returned to practice after missing time last week. Waddle was wearing a white sleeve on his right leg and did not participate in 11-on-11 drills.

▪ Running back Sony Michel, safety Eric Rowe, cornerback Keion Crossen and linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel, Brennan Scarlett and Calvin Munson didn’t practice. Rowe, Crossen and Scarlett watched from the sidelines.

Michel has been limited at times in camp; Crossen and Scarlett have minor injuries. Van Ginkel’s absence wasn’t explained. Rookie tight end Tanner Conner (brace on his left leg) was limited.

▪ Cornerback Byron Jones remains on the physically unable to perform list, still yet to practice with the team in camp as he heals from spring surgery in the ankle/Achilles area. He continues to work toward playing Week 1, but he hasn’t been spotted all camp.

▪ Nik Needham returned to practice after leaving Saturday’s game with a hand injury. He had tape on a finger during Tuesday’s session.