3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
deseret.com
BYU and Utah Tech basketball will face a brand new Division I team this season
The Lindenwood Lions out of Saint Charles, Missouri, will play their first-ever season of men’s basketball at the Division I level in the 2022-23 campaign, and two teams from Utah are on their schedule. The Lions released their season schedule on Thursday, and they will face the BYU Cougars...
deseret.com
High school soccer: Thursday night highlights include Layton and Weber going down to the wire, Hillcrest wining in double overtime
Games rarely get more tense than Thursday’s game in Layton. The Lancers went into the second half up 1-0, but The Warriors wouldn’t go away easily. They tied the game 2-2 in the second half and push the game to a shutout. It was an amazingly tight shootout that ultimately went to 13 shots.
deseret.com
High school football: Mountain Ridge runs over Wasatch in a shootout
The Mountain Ridge Sentinels had their way with the Wasatch Wasps on Thursday night in what turned out to be an offensive shootout, coming away with 51-33 victory. Wasatch had absolutely no answer for Mountain Ridge’s dynamic duo of running backs Cade Uluave and Semisi Kinikini. Uluave rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns, while Kinikini rushed for 224 yards and found the end zone twice.
ksl.com
The 'untold story' of former Aggies quarterback Chuckie Keeton
LOGAN — As a candle flickered at the edge of his desk, Chuckie Keeton leaned back in his chair in his office on the second floor of the Athletics Academics Complex — his attention turned to the cable news on the TV. Behind him, on a shelf in the corner, lay championship rings and other items of memorabilia.
deseret.com
What’s the next barrier for Utah football to break down? Kyle Whittingham has an answer
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham is no stranger to breaking down barriers. Whittingham, college football’s second-longest tenured head coach at the FBS level, has turned the Utes into a perennial contender in the Pac-12 Conference and a team that’s become accustomed to being ranked among the country’s Top 25 teams.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Players Announce New NIL Initiative
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football players just announced a new NIL component that they have launched as a team called the Salt Lake NIL Club. The players for Utah football released a statement detailing their plans for the NIL initiative Tuesday afternoon. What Is The Salt Lake NIL Club?. The...
deseret.com
‘They have some big shoes to fill’: How Utah’s defensive ends are stacking up
Utah has a big void on the defensive line with Mika Tafua having moved on to the NFL. The Utes will be counting on a bunch of players to step up and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. “We have a good group of defensive ends. There’s a lot of competition....
Easton Oliverson continues to show strength, determination
The remarkable recovery of Utah little leaguer Easton Oliverson continues to amaze his family and medical staff.
utahstyleanddesign.com
Where to Find Peaches in Utah
Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
saltlakemagazine.com
Classic Utah Bar: Junior’s Tavern
WHAT’LL IT BE? A cold Pabst Blue Ribbon with an Evan Williams back. WHO’S THERE: Plumbers, high-paid lawyers, media types, old-timers and community activists, all getting along. WHAT’S SO SPECIAL?: A giant, well-thumbed encyclopedia of films that regulars use to spark spontaneous movie trivia games. In a...
Princeton Review retires ‘Stone-Cold Sober,’ rebrands with BYU still No. 1
Brigham Young University can no longer claim the prestigious title of the nation’s most “Stone-Cold Sober School.”. It’s because the Princeton Review has changed the category name for how widely beer is used at the school to “Cancel the Keg.”. But rest assured, BYU is still...
WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house
MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
gastronomicslc.com
Utah’s 2022 Oktoberfest is here – and it’s celebrating 50 years
Yep, you read that right, Snowbird’s outpost of the historic Bavarian bash is a half-century old this year. If that’s not a reason to raise a glass and a smile, I don’t know what is. Apparently the first ever Utah beer and brats fest was visited by...
In-N-Out Burger opens in north Utah after years of planning
LOGAN, Utah — Locals queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of northern Utah’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.” Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m. ...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
Herald-Journal
Mine operation scaring Sardine Canyon land
After visiting my father in Logan last weekend and while driving back to Sandy, I decided to take a little detour in Sardine Canyon. Having grown up in Logan, I've driven the canyon hundreds of times. So out of curiosity, I decided to see what the bright shiny building might be that is located up on a hill off the side of the road, midway between Logan and Brigham City.
Italian culinary festival coming to Salt Lake City this September
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Festa Italiana returns to Salt Lake City for its seventh year this September. Festa Italiana SLC, hosted by the Italian-American Civic League, is a celebration of the culture, entertainment and culinary diversity of Italy. Guests can enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Downtown Salt Lake City while exploring what Utah’s thriving […]
KSLTV
The Rise and fall of the Great Saltair: The search for Utah’s lost world class lakefront resort
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Great Salt Lake has fascinated the world for centuries. From the nomadic peoples of our pre-history living along the shoreline to the modern settlers in the Valleys of the Wasatch Front. And while the natural scope brings a lot of beauty, occasionally, something...
sweetwaternow.com
Wedding Announcement: Carter and Estep
Derrick Sean Carter and Jayda Fay Estep are more than excited to announce their marriage, which took place on August 12, 2022 in Sandy, Utah. The groom is the son of Hodgie and Heather Carter of Rock Springs, WY. The bride is the granddaughter of Wanda Pechacek of Rock Springs,...
