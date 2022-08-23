The Southern State Community College Foundation has announced Penny Miller as the recipient of the Joyce Fender Family Scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year. Miller graduated from McClain High School in Greenfield in 1993 and is pursuing a major in business management at SSCC. In addition to taking classes at Southern State to pursue her associate’s degree, she serves as president of the Highland County Humane Society and is heavily involved with charities that give to homeless shelters and disabled veterans. With the recent unexpected loss of her husband, Deputy Ryan Miller, working full-time along with taking part-time courses at SSCC, Miller is grateful for the financial assistance the scholarship will provide.

GREENFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO