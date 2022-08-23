Read full article on original website
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A business in the 11000 block of S.R. 506 advised a car was stolen from its parking lot. After investigation, Mariam R. Vanderpool, 41, Chillicothe was charged with receiving stolen property. Deputies responded to a report of a domestic...
Three-car crash claims WCH woman
A Washington C.H. woman was killed Monday in a three-car accident that also seriously injured a Sabina woman, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at approximately 5:36 p.m. at the intersection of S.R. 729 and S.R. 435 in Fayette County. A preliminary...
Fighting addiction
The Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition held a monthly meeting Wednesday in Hillsboro to discuss current efforts and coordination of local social service agencies in the fight against substance abuse and addiction. Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Services Board Manager for Prevention and Evaluation Bill...
Free cookout in Hillsboro
The city of Hillsboro will be holding a community cookout on Friday, Sept. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Safety and service director The event was planned to take place at the old firehouse, 108 Gov. Trimble Place and the city is inviting the whole community. Abbott said the...
Long ago memories for the soul
The horn blew and we knew son Greg and his family had arrived for the weekend. I stood in the garage as he unloaded his Mustang and unpacked his belongings. We had a nice lunch of homemade ham salad and chips, then retired to our library with the overstuffed leather chairs to talk.
Highland County represented at Ohio State Fair
Highland County 4-H was well represented again this year at the Ohio State Fair. Those who exhibit at the Ohio State Fair represent Highland County 4-H extremely well. Pictured, from bottom to top, (front row) are Ashton Bain (laying down), Highland County Poultry Pigs & Lambs; Emma Sanderson, Canine Commanders; Brianna Foxx, Barnyard Bunch; Hailey Halterman, Country Critters; Haley Cornett, Marshall Stockmen; (back row) Maddy Brault, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; Kailyn Greer, Ready-Set-Show; Sydney Hamilton, Highland County Poultry Pigs & Lambs; Blake Herdman, All About Beef; Wesley Kelch, Highland County Poultry Pigs & Lambs; Trinity Edenfield, Highland’s Best.
Making veterans lives better
An event that has raised more than $25,000 for the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, the 11th annual Sgt. Morris “Moe” Newton Memorial Golf Tournament was held Saturday at the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course. Newton was a retired Cincinnati police officer who moved to the Rocky Fork Lake...
Special deputy presents at two training meetings
Doug Daniels, a special deputy with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, presented at two national training conferences recently — The National Sheriff’s Association annual Training Conference in Kansas City, Missouri on June 27-30 and the Airborne Public Safety Association APSCON Conference in Reno, Nevada on July 25-29.
Lady Tigers 3rd, lady Indians 4th in second FAC match
McClain finished third and Hillsboro came in fourth at the second Frontier Athletic Conference golf match Monday at the Chillicothe Country Club. Team scores were Chillicothe 205, Jackson 242, McClain 257, Hillsboro 260, Miami Trace 267 and Washington 296. Those results left the FAC girls golf standings at: Chillicothe 10-0,...
Four perfect scores
The Greenfield Exempted Village School Board of Education meeting Monday Aug. 22 saw the recognition of four students, all of whom achieved perfect scores on state tests. Achieving perfect scores on state tests has occurred before, superintendent Quincey Gray said, but students have not been recognized until now. It’s been a matter of stigma, she said, of recognizing a few students especially when there are so many that struggle with the testing.
SSCC awards Fender Family Scholarship
The Southern State Community College Foundation has announced Penny Miller as the recipient of the Joyce Fender Family Scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year. Miller graduated from McClain High School in Greenfield in 1993 and is pursuing a major in business management at SSCC. In addition to taking classes at Southern State to pursue her associate’s degree, she serves as president of the Highland County Humane Society and is heavily involved with charities that give to homeless shelters and disabled veterans. With the recent unexpected loss of her husband, Deputy Ryan Miller, working full-time along with taking part-time courses at SSCC, Miller is grateful for the financial assistance the scholarship will provide.
HHS tennis falls to MT
The Hillsboro girls tennis team dropped a Frontier Athletic Conference tennis match against visiting Miami Trace last Thursday, 4-1 The Lady Panthers improved to 3-0 in the FAC. At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs beat Hillsboro’s Scarlet Studebaker, 6-2, 6-2. At second singles, Jenna Goddard defeated Hillsboro’s Allie Crago, 6-1,...
Hillsboro FFA members win big at state fair
The Ohio State Fair was held July 27 through Aug. 7. The Hillsboro FFA had 11 students participate this year and they showed up. Clara Winkle exhibited the 10th overall market barrow with her Champion Poland China Barrow. She was the overall Swine Skillathon Champion and won the Outstanding Record Book Award.
County COVID-19 cases see decline
COVID-19 cases in Highland County have gone down, according to the New York Times COVID Tracker, which said Tuesday that the county was seeing 16 new cases per day, which is about 37 cases per 100,000 in population. The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 data, which was on...
