Premier League

Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him

Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gary Neville left ‘stunned’ and ‘proud’ of Manchester United following Liverpool victory

Gary Neville says he felt ‘proud’ of Manchester United after their brilliant 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford.Erik ten Hag’s side came into Monday night’s clash off the back of a woeful start to the season following defeats to Brighton and Brentford.But surprisingly they managed to turn things around against their old rivals Liverpool as Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford both got on the scoresheet - cancelling out Mohamed Salah’s late consolation.Reacting after the match, a stunned Neville passionately claimed he had been blown away by his former club’s display.Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “I’m really proud as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Phil Foden labels Premier League manager as 'unbelievable' after one-on-one experience

It is safe to say that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has inspired a number of his former players to pursue management later in their respective sporting careers. Former Etihad captain Vincent Kompany went on to impress at RSC Anderlecht, and after a number of clubs lined up to appoint him following his spell in Belgium, he joined Championship side Burnley earlier this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Europa League draw LIVE: Build-up ahead of Man Utd and Arsenal learning opponents

Follow live updates from the Europa League group stage draw as Manchester United and Arsenal learn their opponents and fixtures for this season’s competition. The Premier League clubs are among the top seeds ahead of the draw, with both reaching the latter stages of the tournament in recent years.Arsenal are back in European competition after a one-year absence while United return to the Europa League for the first time since being defeated in the final by Villarreal two seasons ago. They will be looking to emulate West Ham’s run last campaign, as well as Rangers - who reached the final...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Nemanja Vidic was voted as the best Premier League centre back ever

The war will always rage on about who is the greatest of all time in the Premier League, but Nemanja Vidic was voted the best defender by fans. This year the Premier League is celebrating 30 years since the birth of football, or so Sky Sports and the internet would occasionally have you believe.
