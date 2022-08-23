Gary Neville says he felt ‘proud’ of Manchester United after their brilliant 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford.Erik ten Hag’s side came into Monday night’s clash off the back of a woeful start to the season following defeats to Brighton and Brentford.But surprisingly they managed to turn things around against their old rivals Liverpool as Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford both got on the scoresheet - cancelling out Mohamed Salah’s late consolation.Reacting after the match, a stunned Neville passionately claimed he had been blown away by his former club’s display.Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “I’m really proud as...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO