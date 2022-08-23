Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag Gives Cristiano Ronaldo An Ultimatum
The Manchester United manager has had a frank discussion Cristiano Ronaldo as the transfer window deadline looms on the horizon.
"Maybe we'll have to meet in secret!" - Erling Haaland lifts lid on relationship with Manchester United star
Erling Haaland explained how his relationship with former Borussia Dortmund teammate and now-Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been affected since joining Manchester City. Ever since Haaland burst onto the scene for RB Salzburg, it seemed destined that he was destined to showcase his talent on the biggest stages over...
Ex-Liverpool Star Says Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic Would Go Straight Into Manchester United's XI
Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson has said that Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic would go straight into Manchester United's lineup, amid the rumours linking him to the club.
Breaking: Manchester United Raise Antony Offer - A Bid Impossible To Turn Down For Ajax
According to reports, Manchester United are about to make an improved bid to Ajax after the Amsterdam side rejected a package worth 80 million euros for Antony.
'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him
Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
Southampton vs Manchester United | Early Team News | Premier League | St. Mary's Stadium
Manchester United is getting ready as well as Southampton for their Premier League clash on Saturday 27 and we bring you the updates about the shape of both squads.
"I think" - Sky Sports man predicts £180k-a-week Liverpool star will leave the club next year
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Roberto Firmino will leave the club next year. The Brazilian has had a very successful time on Merseyside, scoring just under 100 goals in 330 games. Firmino has won everything there is to win for the club, most notably the Premier League and Champions...
Gary Neville left ‘stunned’ and ‘proud’ of Manchester United following Liverpool victory
Gary Neville says he felt ‘proud’ of Manchester United after their brilliant 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford.Erik ten Hag’s side came into Monday night’s clash off the back of a woeful start to the season following defeats to Brighton and Brentford.But surprisingly they managed to turn things around against their old rivals Liverpool as Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford both got on the scoresheet - cancelling out Mohamed Salah’s late consolation.Reacting after the match, a stunned Neville passionately claimed he had been blown away by his former club’s display.Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “I’m really proud as...
Glum Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training as agent Jorge Mendes continues transfer search for dropped striker
GLOOMY Cristiano Ronaldo drove into Manchester United training as his agent Jorge Mendes continues to search for a transfer away from Old Trafford. The 37-year-old communicated his desire to leave Man Utd earlier this summer, following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League. Ronaldo's agent has been in...
Phil Foden labels Premier League manager as 'unbelievable' after one-on-one experience
It is safe to say that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has inspired a number of his former players to pursue management later in their respective sporting careers. Former Etihad captain Vincent Kompany went on to impress at RSC Anderlecht, and after a number of clubs lined up to appoint him following his spell in Belgium, he joined Championship side Burnley earlier this summer.
Carabao Cup Third Round Draw In Full | Manchester United To Face Aston Villa
Manchester United have learned their fate for their first opponents of the season in domestic cup competition as they have been drawn at home to Premier League opposition in Aston Villa.
Erik Ten Hag Displayed Haunting Pundits Quotes To Manchester United Players Ahead Of Liverpool Clash
A new report from sources close to Manchester United has revealed that Erik Ten Hag displayed haunting quotes and statistics at the clubs training ground ahead of the game against Liverpool.
Footage of Bruno Fernandes rattling pub full of Liverpool fans has gone viral
Bruno Fernandes was in fine form as he helped Manchester United secure a much needed win over arch rivals Liverpool. However, his gamesmanship did not go down well with the Liverpool fans. Erik ten Hag’s side were leading 2-0 when Jurgen Klopp’s side got back into the game thanks to...
Liverpool Legend Backs Liverpool's Reasoning Behind Not Getting A New Midfielder
Jamie Carragher speaks about Liverpool's need of a midfielder, shockingly backing the reasoning the club give to not bringing one in.
Report: Jude Bellingham To Liverpool 'Confirmed' For Next Season
A reliable journalist has somewhat ‘confirmed' Jude Bellingham’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Liverpool, despite Interest from Real Madrid.
BREAKING: Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan make up Champions League group of death
Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan were handed a group of death in the Champions League, that will see Robert Lewandowski face his former club soon after leaving. The draw took place in Istanbul on Thursday afternoon, with the final set to take place in Turkey next June, after the city was initially supposed to host in 2020 and 2021.
UEFA・
Jamie Carragher Says Liverpool Are 'Miles Off' Manchester City Right Now
Jamie Carragher comments on the current gap between Manchester City and Liverpool post-Liverpool's loss to Manchester United.
Europa League draw LIVE: Build-up ahead of Man Utd and Arsenal learning opponents
Follow live updates from the Europa League group stage draw as Manchester United and Arsenal learn their opponents and fixtures for this season’s competition. The Premier League clubs are among the top seeds ahead of the draw, with both reaching the latter stages of the tournament in recent years.Arsenal are back in European competition after a one-year absence while United return to the Europa League for the first time since being defeated in the final by Villarreal two seasons ago. They will be looking to emulate West Ham’s run last campaign, as well as Rangers - who reached the final...
Nemanja Vidic was voted as the best Premier League centre back ever
The war will always rage on about who is the greatest of all time in the Premier League, but Nemanja Vidic was voted the best defender by fans. This year the Premier League is celebrating 30 years since the birth of football, or so Sky Sports and the internet would occasionally have you believe.
Champions League Teams Guide | Group A | Liverpool, Ajax, Napoli, Rangers
The Champions League Groups have been drawn and LFCTR are here to give you a summary of each group and side. First part is Group A, which Liverpool were drawn in against Ajax, Napoli, and Rangers.
