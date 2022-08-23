ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life in prison given to Joplin man convicted of Child Sex Crimes

By Shannon Becker
 2 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – A man who was convicted of child sex crimes then cut his ankle monitor and fled for a year from authorities is sentenced in Jasper County Court for crimes he was arrested for in 2017.

Robert W. Shields, 51, was convicted of four charges including child molestation, statutory sodomy, and two counts of statutory rape. The abuse against the victim had endured for years beginning at age seven.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

  • 15 years for the crime of Child Molestation in the First Degree, a class B felony
  • Count II, the defendant be committed to the Department of Corrections for a term of 99 years for the crime of Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree, an unclassified felony
  • Count III, the defendant be committed to the Department of Corrections for a term of life in prison for the crime of Statutory Rape in the First Degree, an unclassified felony
  • Count IV., the defendant be committed to the Department of Corrections for a term of 7 years for the crime of Statutory Rape in the Second Degree, a class D felony

The judge was specific that all counts shall run consecutive to each other and not concurrent.

Shields still faces charges in Barry County, Mo.  It is unclear if he will be committed to the DOC now or will face those charges first in Barry County.

BARRY COUNTY COURT CASE

Shields faces additional charges in Barry County, Mo. Circuit Court #39 dating back to the summer of 2017

  • Statutory Rape 2nd
  • Sexual misconduct involving a child, under 15
  • Statutory Sodomy 2nd
  • (2x) Child Molestation 4th, under 17

Barry County court records show his jury trial was postponed.  A warrant was issued for his arrest in August of 2021 since Shields was obviously missing court dates being on the run.

| MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST • Missing Newton Co. woman located, safe BIT.ly/3c7X97r • KCMO Amber Alert cancelled BIT.ly/3PG2G2s • Liberty Utilities annual line inspection by helicopter BIT.ly/3dNrFDN • Homeless man charged in Ewert Park stabbing BIT.ly/3PzvdGZ • Anderson man faces Vehicular Homicide in fatal DWI crash BIT.ly/3QTGCm0 • House Fire 7th and Porter, extensive damage BIT.ly/3Awb13B

