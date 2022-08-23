Life in prison given to Joplin man convicted of Child Sex Crimes

JOPLIN, Mo. – A man who was convicted of child sex crimes then cut his ankle monitor and fled for a year from authorities is sentenced in Jasper County Court for crimes he was arrested for in 2017.

Robert W. Shields, 51, was convicted of four charges including child molestation, statutory sodomy, and two counts of statutory rape. The abuse against the victim had endured for years beginning at age seven.

| RELATED >> SHIELDS ARRESTED IN COLORADO >> Man convicted of Child Sex Crimes now back in Missouri; Cut his ankle monitor and on the run a year

He was sentenced to life in prison.

15 years for the crime of Child Molestation in the First Degree, a class B felony

Count II, the defendant be committed to the Department of Corrections for a term of 99 years for the crime of Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree, an unclassified felony

Count III, the defendant be committed to the Department of Corrections for a term of life in prison for the crime of Statutory Rape in the First Degree, an unclassified felony

Count IV., the defendant be committed to the Department of Corrections for a term of 7 years for the crime of Statutory Rape in the Second Degree, a class D felony

The judge was specific that all counts shall run consecutive to each other and not concurrent.

Shields still faces charges in Barry County, Mo. It is unclear if he will be committed to the DOC now or will face those charges first in Barry County.

BARRY COUNTY COURT CASE

Shields faces additional charges in Barry County, Mo. Circuit Court #39 dating back to the summer of 2017

Statutory Rape 2nd

Sexual misconduct involving a child, under 15

Statutory Sodomy 2nd

(2x) Child Molestation 4th, under 17

Barry County court records show his jury trial was postponed. A warrant was issued for his arrest in August of 2021 since Shields was obviously missing court dates being on the run.

